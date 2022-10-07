ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross country: Fort's Worden runs away with girls title, Stricker 2nd; Lakeside boys win title

By By Nate Gilbert Adams Publishing Group
Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OdhsG_0iPTcY2N00

Fort Atkinson sophomore Mary Worden set the pace from the get-go.

Worden crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, 16 seconds to win Thursday’s five kilometer girls race at the Koshkonong Klassic at FAHS.

Worden was 17 seconds quicker than DeForest junior Rylan Oberg, who placed second in the 63-runner event.

“Mary went out and executed really well,” Fort Atkinson cross country coach Spencer Agnew said. “Her getting to the front and doing her thing from the get-go is what we talked about.

“We wanted her to control the race. She felt in control today. We felt our course was more challenging than some of other courses we had seen.

“Mary has been consistently putting in the work, asking what more she can do to get better. She runs with some of our boys in practices. For her, it’s about more work and more volume than in the past. The biggest thing for her is composure. She’s been in the top five in every race she’s been in and has competed with some of the best girls in the state. We want to see how far up she can finish in the big races ahead.”

Blackhawk junior Kaitlyn Burke placed seventh in 21:23. Freshman Ava Leurquin (18th, 22:35), sophomore Analisa Boshart (21st, 22:57) and freshman Macayla Graham (26th, 23:18) also scored for Fort’s girls, who placed third with 62 points.

“We ran awesome as a team,” Agnew said. “We held a couple girls out with conference coming up since they had aches and pains. For the most part, everyone ran a season best or close to it. Kaitlyn executed a good race. Our main objection was to get girls to run with other girls on the team.

“Kaitlyn hung back a little bit since she’s in a position where there’s not another teammate close to her in time. Some of our younger athletes ran together well and put together solid performances.”

In the boys race, Fort junior Ben Stricker hung back a little from the start, resisting the urge to go out fast with two other runners. Stricker moved up midway through the race, placing second in 16:23.

“Ben did exactly what we wanted,” Agnew said. “We knew Spencer Alf and Cameron (Weiland from Lakeside) were going to go out fast. We told Ben to go conservative in the first 800 meters to the first mile or so.

“We changed the game plan a little bit for Ben, who had been thrown to the wolves and tried to stay at the front of some of these earlier meets. He executed well and I know Ben feels good about his race today and where he is ahead of championship time.”

McFarland sophomore Spencer Alf won the 89-person race in 16:11.

Fort senior Anthony Henrichon took seventh in 17:06 and senior Giovanni Monte was 10th in 17:55, breaking the 18-minute mark for the first time. Senior Jonas Boshart (31st, 20:14) and sophomore Jake Sukow (33rd, 20:19) also scored for the Blackhawk boys, who placed fourth with 75 points.

“Anthony is knocking on the door of 17 minutes and he had a big run today,” Agnew said. “He’s in a position to be in the top 10 in a lot of these race. As a whole, the boys had a phenomenal performance. We had a lot of guys who took 30 to 60 seconds off their times.

“There was a lot of positive energy around the team after. Super positive step forward for everyone. We are excited to step forward to championship season. Kids are bummed out the end of the season is near but excited for the postseason.”

Fort competes at the Badger East meet at Waunakee High School on Saturday, Oct. 15.

LAKESIDE BOYS 1ST, GIRLS 2ND

Lakeside Lutheran’s boys team comfortably won the team title with 37 points, bettering second-place DeForest by 20.

Junior Cameron Weiland placed third in 16:51. Weiland ran at the front of the pack for the first half of the race before falling off the pace of McFarland sophomore Spencer Alf, who won in 16:11.

Senior Arnold Rupnow (fifth, 17:04) and juniors Mark Garcia (sixth, 17:05) and Daniel Ertman (11th, 18:00) and sophomore Will Hemling (12th, 18:08) also scored for Lakeside.

“The top group was a bit short-handed with Gideon Ewerdt unavailable, but the depth of the pack rose up to the challenge and responded well en route to a solid team victory,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said. “Cameron Weiland hung on despite a tough final mile to lead the way. Arnold Rupnow and Mark Garcia both ran very strong races up front as well with Arnold running a great final mile to edge out his teammate.

“Rounding out the scoring were Daniel Ertman and sophomore Will Hemling, who ran a breakthrough race en route to a personal best.”

On the girls side, the Warriors had five top-15 finishes en route to scoring 53 points and placing second. Senior Rose Hissom placed ninth in 21:31 to lead the team. Junior Paige Krahn (12th, 21:42), freshman Molly Wiedenfeld (13th, 22:01) and juniors Amelia Povich (14th, 22:11) and Mia Krahn (15th, 22:22) rounded out the team’s scoring.

“The girls had another big step forward as a team with several personal bests along the way,” Ausen said. “DeForest ran away with the team title by placing their five scoring runners in the top 11 overall finishers. Leading the way for the girls today was Rose Hissom, who ran a very strong second half of her race on her way to a new personal best time.

“Paige Krahn also notched a personal best after running aggressively in the middle stages of the race. Also scoring for Lakeside was Molly Wiedenfeld and Amelia Povich and Mia Krahn.”

Lakeside competes at the Capitol Conference meet at Wisconsin Heights High School on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Team scores—boys: Lakeside Lutheran 37, DeForest 57, McFarland 71, Fort Atkinson 75, Milton 154, Delavan-Darien 157.

Team scores—girls: DeForest 26, Lakeside Lutheran 53, Fort Atkinson 62, McFarland 114, Milton 121.

