ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Star Parker: Clarence and Ginni Thomas are American patriots

Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SDvKO_0iPTcKvR00

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his political activist wife, Ginni, are a high-profile Washington conservative power couple.

Power couples are a common Washington phenomenon. Each spouse wields political power and influence in a certain arena. Together they concentrate power and influence.

Per Public Citizen, of the 115th Congress, 59% of retiring congressmen remained in Washington, taking jobs as lobbyists or in consulting firms, trade groups or business groups, working to influence government.

So, we have power couples that are in office, that were in office — congressmen and ex-congressmen, federal regulators and former regulators, lawyers, etc.

But there is something very different about the Thomases.

Washington power couples are about money, power and influence.

But the Thomases are about principles.

“America is in a vicious battle for its founding principles,” says Ginni Thomas.

Really, if the Thomases are successful in their struggle to restore America’s founding principles, the result is less power and influence peddling because the result is much less government.

Those who are concerned about influence peddling in Washington should enthusiastically support the principles that Judge Thomas and his wife, Ginni, stand for. It is exactly what the founders of the country had in mind. Limit influence peddling and corruption by limiting the size and scope of government.

In 1900, total take of government from the U.S. economy was 7.8%. In 2020, this was up to 43.3%.

Those on the left that are so critical of Judge Thomas and Ginni Thomas are also those who support the vast expansion of government that we have experienced and struggle with today. This wholesale expansion of government is exactly what the founders did not want for the very reasons we see today.

What about those who argue that Justice Thomas should recuse himself from cases in which his wife has been politically active?

The rules for recusal, as I understand them, are far from black and white. It is very much a subjective decision on the part of the judge to recuse him/herself.

A key issue is it that it is forbidden for a judge to discuss a pending case with a third party.

Ginni Thomas categorically rejected that such discussions ever occur between her and her husband in her recent voluntary testimony before the House Select Committee on Jan. 6.

“I can guarantee that my husband has never spoken with me about pending cases at the Court,” she told the committee. “It is an iron clad rule in our home.”

But perhaps most importantly, Thomas noted “It is laughable for anyone who knows my husband to think I could influence his jurisprudence — the man is independent and stubborn, with strong character traits of independence and integrity.”

It should be clear to anyone who has followed Judge Thomas over the years that this is true.

He is a man of deep principle who loves America and is very serious and committed in his Christian faith.

Bottom line on the whole thing is that Judge Thomas and his activist wife are the solutions we need, not the problem. We are getting the problem from big-government leftists who view Judge Thomas and his wife with such animosity.

We should also give Ginni Thomas credit for her activism for American principles.

It is ironic the criticism she gets from the left, from the feminists, who pretend to be advocates of strong and independent women.

This is exactly what Ginni Thomas is. She should be the role model for the left, for professional women and young women who aspire to be professional.

We keep the country free, per the founders, by limiting government. The source for guidelines for ethical behavior is in the very Christian principles that the left has worked so hard to purge from our nation.

This is exactly what Judge Clarence Thomas and Ginni Thomas bring to the table, for the benefit of all of us.

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and host of the weekly television show “Cure America with Star Parker.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rocky Mount Telegram

Steven Roberts: GOP holds a loaded gun on Democrats — crime

This New York Times headline captures an important inflection point in the current political campaign: "GOP Redoubles Efforts to Tie Democrats to High Crime Rates." With less than six weeks left before the midterm elections, battle lines are drawn. Democrats are emphasizing two words: abortion and Trump. Republicans counter with two words of their own: inflation and crime. Three of those themes have dominated the debate for months. What's new is the GOP's ferocious focus on law and order, and the latest ABC/Washington Post poll...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rocky Mount Telegram

Byron York: History guides midterm politics — until it doesn't

If history is any guide, Democrats do not have a chance — not even a small a chance — of keeping control of the House in the midterm elections. But the question is: Is history any guide? There's been a lot of attention paid to the new ABC News/Washington Post poll, which makes clear that President Joe Biden is a drag on his party. Biden's job approval rating in the poll was 39% — even lower than some other surveys at the moment — and...
ELECTIONS
Rocky Mount Telegram

Tom Campbell: Too much power resting in too few hands

Sometimes simple explanations aren’t enough. That’s certainly the case with a North Carolina lawsuit the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to consider. The case, Moore v. Harper, is asking the high court to affirm that the North Carolina legislature has absolute and irrefutable power for passing laws regarding elections, especially in setting district boundaries. The case was initiated by legislative leaders angry that the North Carolina Supreme Court overturned gerrymandered districts on several occasions. The court said some districts were racially gerrymandered to limit minority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Steven Roberts: Biden sets high standard as consoler-in-chief

President Biden visited Puerto Rico this week, bringing federal aid and emotional support to the victims of Hurricane Ian. “I want the people of Puerto Rico to know I’m committed, my entire administration is committed to standing with you every step of the way as long as it takes,” Biden vowed. Five years before — to the day — then-President Trump had flown to the same island, ostensibly for the same reason: to help repair the damage caused by a devastating storm. But instead of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rocky Mount Telegram

Letter: Biden administration has no strategy for border security

Perhaps the most hypocritical response in the history of hypocrisy is the response of hapless Joe Biden and his band of nitwits in Washington and elsewhere when they are asked why this administration has not done anything about the border crisis. Their sole response is to proclaim that they “inherited a broken system and the Republicans will not work with them on immigration reform.” You may have seen press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre telling the world these ludicrous lies as she proclaimed that they were doing...
IMMIGRATION
Rocky Mount Telegram

Byron York: At 82, Joe Biden will be too old to be presidential candidate

There’s a new report from NBC News that President Joe Biden has told a confidant — the Rev. Al Sharpton, of all people — that he will run for re-election in 2024. It’s not terribly well-sourced, attributing the information to “an official of Sharpton’s National Action Network” who told NBC what Sharpton had told him. In any event, the story says Biden told Sharpton, as the two posed for pictures after a White House meeting with civil rights leaders on Sept. 2: “I’m going to do it again. I’m going.” ...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rocky Mount Telegram

Letter: Greed, obsession with power seem to have no boundaries

This country is going to hell in a hand basket, and I suspect Satan is working overtime to enlarge the fire pit. Greed and the obsession with gaining and retaining power by any means necessary make this country’s downfall within the realm of possibility. Democracy is teetering on the edge of the cliff, racism is flourishing, lies and misinformation are becoming the accepted truth and the Republican Party is now the Party of Trumpism. ...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Star Parker
Person
Clarence Thomas
Rocky Mount Telegram

Robert B. Reich: Three myths used to justify ultra-wealthy

The Congressional Budget Office recently released a study of trends in the distribution of family wealth between 1989 and 2019. Over those 30 years, the share of total national wealth held by families in the top 1% increased from 26.6% to 34%, while families in the bottom half of the economy now hold a mere 2%. Meanwhile, a record share of the nation’s wealth remains in the hands of the nation’s billionaires, who are also paying a lower tax rate than the average American. ...
ECONOMY
Rocky Mount Telegram

Letter: Politicians who promote hatred, division must be rejected

I can’t even check my ads on my phone without seeing some fundraiser for 45. Didn’t he claim he is so rich that he would work for free as president? Another lie, I might add. If he’s a billionaire, do like other billionaires and support yourself. Stop fleecing these poor people who have been brainwashed by right-wing conservative pastors, aka white supremacists, and those nut jobs at Fox News. ...
POLITICS
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy