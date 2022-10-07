Council debates changes to rezoning notices

An amendment to the municipal land development code to expand who should receive mailed notice of a proposed rezoning of a piece of property was recently the subject of debate by the City Council.

The municipal development services staff stated in documents about increasing the adequacy and inclusion of notices of development-related activities.

The City Council was presented an amendment, recommended by the Planning Board, to expand the individual mailed notice requirement from just owners of properties adjoining affected pieces of land, as required by state law, to owners of properties within 250 feet of affected pieces of land.

The amendment at first called for specifying within 100 feet, but the municipal development services staff stated in documents the distance was expanded to within 250 feet.

State law requires municipalities to conduct public hearings prior to the adoption, amendment or repeal of any ordinance regulating development — and that requires written and posted notices.

During the City Council regular meeting on Sept. 26, Councilman Lige Daughtridge made a motion in favor of approving the amendment regarding mailed notices but also to include expanding the mailed notices to those living at properties within 250 feet of affected pieces of land.

Daughtridge received a second from Councilman Tom Harris. Mayor Sandy Roberson, who chairs council regular meetings, asked whether there was any need for discussion and Councilman Reuben Blackwell said yes.

Blackwell asked City Development Services Director Will Deaton who else does this, whether this is a best practice and what the motivation is.

Deaton told Blackwell that the locations he is familiar with notify adjoining property owners according to tax records at the time and that depending on what county they are in, in certain locations sometimes those tax records are not updated as frequently.

Deaton made clear that notifications by the city are based on the municipality’s property tax records at the time as listed via the municipality’s geographic information system (GIS).

“I think on this that we need to stick with the language that came from the Planning Board,” City Attorney Jep Rose said. “What you’re doing is modifying something.”

Admittedly, it is a small modification, but it is a modification that has neither been advertised nor put in the form of a notice to the public, Rose said.

“Thank you,” Councilman Andre Knight said.

Daughtridge said he was willing to amend his motion to approve what was recommended by the Planning Board to the City Council.

Daughtridge said he had no problem coming back at a later time after a public notice is issued to include wording so those living at properties within 250 feet of the affected properties are notified of a proposed rezoning.

Rose said that could be done provided it goes to the Planning Board and a public notice is issued before that wording is brought to the City Council.

Daughtridge made clear he believes going above and beyond what is legal is never a problem, especially when the rental rate in Rocky Mount, he believes, is 65 percent.

“So we’ve got 65 percent of our population, based on what we’re getting ready to vote on, that has no access to any rezoning that is next to them,” he said. “If you don’t see a problem with that, I don’t know what you see — because 65 percent of the people we represent don’t have a say-so because they’re not, they’re not being informed of what’s happening in their neighborhood.”

Harris seconded an amended motion by Daughtridge to approve what was recommended by the Planning Board to the City Council.

“And let’s discuss it when we jointly meet with the Planning Board,” Harris said.

A meeting of both the council and the Planning Board is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chamber to discuss a request for a rezoning along Hunter Hill Road.

Blackwell said he would ask if there was going to be a meeting with the Planning Board that the entire council set the agenda for what the meeting would be about and what items would be discussed.

“If you’ve been on the Planning Board for so many years, you could have done it then,” Blackwell said in response to Daughtridge’s remarks. “So maybe your perspective has broadened — and I’m happy about that.”

Daughtridge, prior to being elected to the City Council in 2019, had served on the Planning Board since 2010.

“So we should also be happy about development in these communities that have high rental occupancy when we try to do innovative strategies that bring development and pathways to homeownership as well,” Blackwell said.

Councilman Richard Joyner asked Roberson and interim City Manager Peter Varney to look at these policies and procedures. Joyner also asked Councilman T.J. Walker, who as mayor pro tem for 2020 chairs council work sessions, to put these on a council work session agenda for discussion.

Joyner also said if there is a need to make those necessary changes regarding policies and procedures when it comes to these items, then the council could do so very fluently.

The City Council approved the recommendation from the Planning Board, but before the vote, Harris said, “Since we’re on the matter of policies and procedures, when we can — and I hope it’s very soon — I would like to see written policies and procedures for the issuance of special housing grants.”

The previous council, in a 6-1 vote on Jan. 10, gave the OK to have $805,000 in position for spending on housing incentive grants, mainly to help improve housing conditions in Rocky Mount’s inner-city neighborhoods. Daughtridge was the lone dissenter.

During that council regular meeting on Jan. 19, Walker emphasized there is a council subcommittee and said he and fellow subcommittee members go through a series of processes to select groups to receive grants. The Telegram backtracked and found out that the subcommittee, comprised of Walker, Joyner and Knight, met on Jan. 6.

The Telegram did not receive a notice of that subcommittee meeting and never knew about the subcommittee having met until the Jan. 10 council regular meeting. The Telegram also found out that there are no minutes or audio or video recordings of that subcommittee meeting.

Attorney Beth Soja, a counsel to the N.C. Press Association, has told the Telegram that the subcommittee is a public body, that there needs to be proper notice of a subcommittee meeting and that the subcommittee is required to keep minutes or a recording that suffices for minutes.