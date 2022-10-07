ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Council debates changes to rezoning notices

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQu6u_0iPTcHHG00

An amendment to the municipal land development code to expand who should receive mailed notice of a proposed rezoning of a piece of property was recently the subject of debate by the City Council.

The municipal development services staff stated in documents about increasing the adequacy and inclusion of notices of development-related activities.

The City Council was presented an amendment, recommended by the Planning Board, to expand the individual mailed notice requirement from just owners of properties adjoining affected pieces of land, as required by state law, to owners of properties within 250 feet of affected pieces of land.

The amendment at first called for specifying within 100 feet, but the municipal development services staff stated in documents the distance was expanded to within 250 feet.

State law requires municipalities to conduct public hearings prior to the adoption, amendment or repeal of any ordinance regulating development — and that requires written and posted notices.

During the City Council regular meeting on Sept. 26, Councilman Lige Daughtridge made a motion in favor of approving the amendment regarding mailed notices but also to include expanding the mailed notices to those living at properties within 250 feet of affected pieces of land.

Daughtridge received a second from Councilman Tom Harris. Mayor Sandy Roberson, who chairs council regular meetings, asked whether there was any need for discussion and Councilman Reuben Blackwell said yes.

Blackwell asked City Development Services Director Will Deaton who else does this, whether this is a best practice and what the motivation is.

Deaton told Blackwell that the locations he is familiar with notify adjoining property owners according to tax records at the time and that depending on what county they are in, in certain locations sometimes those tax records are not updated as frequently.

Deaton made clear that notifications by the city are based on the municipality’s property tax records at the time as listed via the municipality’s geographic information system (GIS).

“I think on this that we need to stick with the language that came from the Planning Board,” City Attorney Jep Rose said. “What you’re doing is modifying something.”

Admittedly, it is a small modification, but it is a modification that has neither been advertised nor put in the form of a notice to the public, Rose said.

“Thank you,” Councilman Andre Knight said.

Daughtridge said he was willing to amend his motion to approve what was recommended by the Planning Board to the City Council.

Daughtridge said he had no problem coming back at a later time after a public notice is issued to include wording so those living at properties within 250 feet of the affected properties are notified of a proposed rezoning.

Rose said that could be done provided it goes to the Planning Board and a public notice is issued before that wording is brought to the City Council.

Daughtridge made clear he believes going above and beyond what is legal is never a problem, especially when the rental rate in Rocky Mount, he believes, is 65 percent.

“So we’ve got 65 percent of our population, based on what we’re getting ready to vote on, that has no access to any rezoning that is next to them,” he said. “If you don’t see a problem with that, I don’t know what you see — because 65 percent of the people we represent don’t have a say-so because they’re not, they’re not being informed of what’s happening in their neighborhood.”

Harris seconded an amended motion by Daughtridge to approve what was recommended by the Planning Board to the City Council.

“And let’s discuss it when we jointly meet with the Planning Board,” Harris said.

A meeting of both the council and the Planning Board is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chamber to discuss a request for a rezoning along Hunter Hill Road.

Blackwell said he would ask if there was going to be a meeting with the Planning Board that the entire council set the agenda for what the meeting would be about and what items would be discussed.

“If you’ve been on the Planning Board for so many years, you could have done it then,” Blackwell said in response to Daughtridge’s remarks. “So maybe your perspective has broadened — and I’m happy about that.”

Daughtridge, prior to being elected to the City Council in 2019, had served on the Planning Board since 2010.

“So we should also be happy about development in these communities that have high rental occupancy when we try to do innovative strategies that bring development and pathways to homeownership as well,” Blackwell said.

Councilman Richard Joyner asked Roberson and interim City Manager Peter Varney to look at these policies and procedures. Joyner also asked Councilman T.J. Walker, who as mayor pro tem for 2020 chairs council work sessions, to put these on a council work session agenda for discussion.

Joyner also said if there is a need to make those necessary changes regarding policies and procedures when it comes to these items, then the council could do so very fluently.

The City Council approved the recommendation from the Planning Board, but before the vote, Harris said, “Since we’re on the matter of policies and procedures, when we can — and I hope it’s very soon — I would like to see written policies and procedures for the issuance of special housing grants.”

The previous council, in a 6-1 vote on Jan. 10, gave the OK to have $805,000 in position for spending on housing incentive grants, mainly to help improve housing conditions in Rocky Mount’s inner-city neighborhoods. Daughtridge was the lone dissenter.

During that council regular meeting on Jan. 19, Walker emphasized there is a council subcommittee and said he and fellow subcommittee members go through a series of processes to select groups to receive grants. The Telegram backtracked and found out that the subcommittee, comprised of Walker, Joyner and Knight, met on Jan. 6.

The Telegram did not receive a notice of that subcommittee meeting and never knew about the subcommittee having met until the Jan. 10 council regular meeting. The Telegram also found out that there are no minutes or audio or video recordings of that subcommittee meeting.

Attorney Beth Soja, a counsel to the N.C. Press Association, has told the Telegram that the subcommittee is a public body, that there needs to be proper notice of a subcommittee meeting and that the subcommittee is required to keep minutes or a recording that suffices for minutes.

Comments / 0

Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Northampton Schools selects new Interim Superintendent

JACKSON – A new person will soon fill the role of Interim Superintendent for Northampton County Schools, continuing the district’s efforts to improve. Dr. Rosa Atkins has been appointed through a joint decision by the Northampton Board of Education and the State Board of Education, according to a press release sent today (Thursday) from the State Board.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

City Manager: Over 400 homes platted in Washington

There are 424 platted homes waiting to be built in the City of Washington, City Manager Jonathan Russell said. The total 424 single-family, market rate homes are divided amongst seven subdivisions. Some of the subdivisions are new (ones called Wheatfield, Maple Valley and Powell Place) while existing ones are expanding such as Somerset, Northgate and Moss East. The largest subdivision planned is Maple Valley with 181 homes planned off of Leggett Road. (This is the same neighborhood as Maple Branch which was previously reported by the Daily News.)
WASHINGTON, NC
cbs17

Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Mount, NC
Government
City
Rocky Mount, NC
WRAL News

New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina

GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
GARNER, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The City Council#The Planning Board
WITN

Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police recover stolen firearms from young boys after searching cars in a store parking lot. Rocky Mount Police officers responded to a call of stolen personal property at Dunham’s Sports at 100 North Wesleyan Blvd. They found Darntrell Council, 22, and a 16-year-old juvenile...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival will be held at Pearson Park on Saturday October 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kinston’s first major PRIDE celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages that focuses on the values of inclusion and unification. There...
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
piratemedia1.com

ECU game days found to affect prices of hotels and local businesses

Officials and students from Greenville, North Carolina, discuss higher hotel and local business rates due to East Carolina University home football game day weekends. Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of the Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said ever since the existence of hotels, special event weekends have always had higher rates than its normal price range.
GREENVILLE, NC
ghfalcon.com

Wake County Considers School Start Time Changes

Wake County re-evaluated its current K-12 start and end times on September 26th with a highly-suggested alternative: both starting and ending school later for all grade levels. The school system is currently debating whether or not starting school at 7:25 a.m. is reasonable. Edward McFarland, the county’s chief academic advancement...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County: Free animal vaccination clinic

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services hosted a rabies vaccination clinic for cats and dogs Saturday. The partnership between Pitt County Animal Services (PCAS) and Greenville APS and SPAY hosted a clinic that had free rabies vaccinations for the first 500 pets to show up at the Winterville Community Rural Volunteer Department from 9 am to 1 pm.
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Crews respond to car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. in a parking area at 4325 Glenwood Ave., which is the mall, officials said. The car fire was in a mall parking deck,...
RALEIGH, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy