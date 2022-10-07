ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Tom Campbell: Too much power resting in too few hands

Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P22vo_0iPTcDkM00

Sometimes simple explanations aren’t enough. That’s certainly the case with a North Carolina lawsuit the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to consider. The case, Moore v. Harper, is asking the high court to affirm that the North Carolina legislature has absolute and irrefutable power for passing laws regarding elections, especially in setting district boundaries.

The case was initiated by legislative leaders angry that the North Carolina Supreme Court overturned gerrymandered districts on several occasions. The court said some districts were racially gerrymandered to limit minority voting power, while others were politically gerrymandered to guarantee one party would win. In both instances they required revising districts.

Not so, say legislative leaders. Both the U.S. Constitution and the North Carolina Constitution clearly say the legislature has the power to draw district maps. Their current position is based on the “independent legislative theory,” a concept that came into vogue when George W. Bush was declared the presidential winner due to the Florida vote.

N.C. lawmakers have never denied they gerrymandered maps, defending it by saying Democrats did it for years when they ran things on Jones Street. They are correct, however, that doesn’t make them right.

If the Supreme Court agrees that North Carolina courts can’t intervene in extreme cases of gerrymandering what will happen? Come 2031 when the next census requires new district maps be drawn, they’ll gerrymander them yet again. Maybe even worse. And the same will happen ad infinitum until Democrats regain power. Then the Dems will do the same to their party’s favor. It’s what happens when the inmates run the asylum. It’s not good government.

Through the years the U.S. Supreme Court has frequently shot down similar arguments made by legislative leaders, even refusing cases because they said the states should decide their own matters. But that was then, before the current crop of justices politicized rulings, essentially implying they will look more favorably to Republicans’ positions.

There are other implications. If legislators have total power over elections what’s to stop them from deciding which electors ultimately go vote in the Electoral College? We saw seven states in the 2020 elections toy with the idea of naming new electors, people who would name Donald Trump as their state’s winner regardless of the vote count. “On the basis of what they’ve said about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, you have to be genuinely concerned about what these people would do,” said former Attorney General Eric Holder.

Retired U.S. 4th Circuit federal judge Michael Luttig, a Bush Republican appointee, concurred, “Trump’s and the Republicans’ far more ambitious objective is to execute successfully in 2024 the very same plan they failed in executing in 2020 and to overturn the 2024 election if Trump or his anointed successor loses again in the next quadrennial contest.”

Just after Labor Day the Conference of Chief Justices, a bipartisan group representing the chief justices of all 50 state Supreme Courts, filed an amicus brief, saying they have problems with House Speaker Moore’s “independent legislative theory.” They state that theory’s interpretation of the Constitution’s election clause is overly narrow and would negate the checks and balances of the three-branch system of government.

The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision on abortion has further polarized the nation. A recent Gallup poll revealed 75 percent have no confidence in the highest court. It’s not the first time that the high court is out of step with the populous.

Franklin D. Roosevelt found himself facing an ultraconservative court that repeatedly struck down his New Deal legislation, even though the laws were passed by large majorities in congress. Roosevelt went on the offensive, proclaiming the court too partisan. He proposed expanding the number of justices. [There’s no law saying how many justices can sit on the court; in fact, the number has changed six times throughout our history before settling on nine in 1869.]

Backed by his overwhelming election victory margins and a Congress dominated by Democrats, Roosevelt proposed appointing one new justice for every current justice over 70 years old. The idea was gaining traction until one of the more moderate of conservative justices broke ranks, removing the conservative majority. The expansion proposal died.

Do we need similar action today? Let’s first take some baby steps, beginning with changing the selection and Senate confirmation process to make it less political and more informative. There has to be a better way than the circus we’ve recently witnessed. Another step would be fixed terms and/or age limits. Every president should have an opportunity to nominate a justice. Trump got three. North Carolina judges must retire at age 72, a limitation that ensures turnover. One of North Carolina’s current justices refused to stand for re-election because she would reach mandatory retirement shortly after the election. And regarding our state, electing judges is not the best method to ensure highly qualified, impartial judges on the bench.

Our founders were terrified of putting too much power in too few hands. They were right to be.

And we should be also. You and I should have the ultimate power.

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina Broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965.

Comments / 0

Related
Rocky Mount Telegram

Byron York: At 82, Joe Biden will be too old to be presidential candidate

There’s a new report from NBC News that President Joe Biden has told a confidant — the Rev. Al Sharpton, of all people — that he will run for re-election in 2024. It’s not terribly well-sourced, attributing the information to “an official of Sharpton’s National Action Network” who told NBC what Sharpton had told him. In any event, the story says Biden told Sharpton, as the two posed for pictures after a White House meeting with civil rights leaders on Sept. 2: “I’m going to do it again. I’m going.” ...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rocky Mount Telegram

Byron York: History guides midterm politics — until it doesn't

If history is any guide, Democrats do not have a chance — not even a small a chance — of keeping control of the House in the midterm elections. But the question is: Is history any guide? There's been a lot of attention paid to the new ABC News/Washington Post poll, which makes clear that President Joe Biden is a drag on his party. Biden's job approval rating in the poll was 39% — even lower than some other surveys at the moment — and...
ELECTIONS
Rocky Mount Telegram

Steven Roberts: GOP holds a loaded gun on Democrats — crime

This New York Times headline captures an important inflection point in the current political campaign: "GOP Redoubles Efforts to Tie Democrats to High Crime Rates." With less than six weeks left before the midterm elections, battle lines are drawn. Democrats are emphasizing two words: abortion and Trump. Republicans counter with two words of their own: inflation and crime. Three of those themes have dominated the debate for months. What's new is the GOP's ferocious focus on law and order, and the latest ABC/Washington Post poll...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Florida State
Rocky Mount Telegram

Gary Franks: Fear vs. reality – Which one will prevail in November?

Democrat leaders have failed to do their basic job of passing a budget and spending/appropriations bills via Regular Order or for that matter even as a Continuing Resolution once again. It is quite apparent that Democrats are just too busy with other pressing matters like producing the “Trump Reality Show.” The Democrats are about to kick the proverbial “can” down the road once again. Despite a Sept. 30 due date for completion of the 12 spending/appropriation bills, do not expect them to act until after...
POLITICS
FloridaDaily

After Impressive Primary Win, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Favored to Win in Secure District for Democrats

After winning a primary by five votes last year, U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., should cruise to win a full term in Congress next month. In a special election held at the start of the year, Cherfilus-McCormick replaced longtime U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., who died in April 2021. She took 79 percent of the vote while Republican Jason Mariner got 19 percent, Libertarian Mike ter Maat garnered 1 percent and two candidates–Jim Flynn and Lenny Serratore–who were both running with no party affiliation–each pulled around .5 percent.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Rocky Mount Telegram

Robert B. Reich: Three myths used to justify ultra-wealthy

The Congressional Budget Office recently released a study of trends in the distribution of family wealth between 1989 and 2019. Over those 30 years, the share of total national wealth held by families in the top 1% increased from 26.6% to 34%, while families in the bottom half of the economy now hold a mere 2%. Meanwhile, a record share of the nation’s wealth remains in the hands of the nation’s billionaires, who are also paying a lower tax rate than the average American. ...
ECONOMY
Rocky Mount Telegram

John Robert Harris: Protecting DACA recipients is moral obligation

The Bible commands Christians to welcome and care for the most vulnerable among us; that includes the immigrant and sojourner. In Hebrews 13, for example, we are called upon to “show hospitality to strangers” as though they were angels. It is with this knowledge, and faith in God’s love, that we pray for the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and the hundreds of thousands of young people who depend on it. The Biden administration is moving to turn DACA into...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George W Bush
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Person
Donald Trump
Rocky Mount Telegram

Letter: Greed, obsession with power seem to have no boundaries

This country is going to hell in a hand basket, and I suspect Satan is working overtime to enlarge the fire pit. Greed and the obsession with gaining and retaining power by any means necessary make this country’s downfall within the realm of possibility. Democracy is teetering on the edge of the cliff, racism is flourishing, lies and misinformation are becoming the accepted truth and the Republican Party is now the Party of Trumpism. ...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Letter: Biden administration has no strategy for border security

Perhaps the most hypocritical response in the history of hypocrisy is the response of hapless Joe Biden and his band of nitwits in Washington and elsewhere when they are asked why this administration has not done anything about the border crisis. Their sole response is to proclaim that they “inherited a broken system and the Republicans will not work with them on immigration reform.” You may have seen press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre telling the world these ludicrous lies as she proclaimed that they were doing...
IMMIGRATION
Rocky Mount Telegram

Editorial: Jones Act hindering repairs, progress

Thousands of Americans in Puerto Rico are without power after Hurricane Fiona roared through last week. Idling off the island’s coast is a ship that reportedly carries 300,000 barrels of diesel fuel from Texas. Yet unloading that fuel is illegal without a Jones Act waiver, which the Biden Administration hasn’t granted. The Jones Act, also known as the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, is protectionism at its worst. The law says waterborne cargo between U.S. points must be carried by ships that are primarily built,...
POLITICS
Rocky Mount Telegram

Cynthia Tucker: Real welfare fraud involves rich stealing from poor

In his successful 1980 campaign for the presidency, Ronald Reagan prominently featured the prospect of welfare fraud, citing the case of a Chicago “welfare queen” who had defrauded the government of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Since then, policing and preventing welfare cheats has been a standard plank on the right, a reliable go-to for conservative politicians portraying themselves as upright stewards of the public purse. In this hoary schtick, the welfare cheats are Black Americans too lazy to work and too conniving to be...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Supreme Courts#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Legislative#The U S Supreme Court#The U S Constitution#Democrats#The Supreme Court
Rocky Mount Telegram

Making history by just showing up wasn’t easy

For 17-year-olds living in the moment and dealing with the minutia of day-to-day life — just getting to school, keeping up with friends, sports, activities and even getting assignments done — it’s hard to recognize the dynamic history that’s really soaring above it all. More than 50 years later though, it is the big picture that overwhelms the faded recollections of high school sweethearts, angst of sports rivalries and math assignments the dog ate. ...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy