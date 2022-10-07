ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Up, Down, Fragile Free Online

Cast: Nathalie Richard Marianne Denicourt Laurence Côte Anna Karina André Marcon. The film will tell what happens to a group of characters, precisely between July 14 and August 15, 1994 in Paris. It will tell the story of three young ladies, Louise, Ninon, Ida, in the summer of 1994, their adventures in the big city. On the streets, in the gardens, in ballrooms and in libraries and lofts, deserted at the time of holidays and summer heat, Louis, Ninon and Ida proceed on mysterious paths.
Louder

Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death

Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First

Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Rolling Stones: Sweet Summer Sun - Hyde Park Live Free Online

Best sites to watch The Rolling Stones: Sweet Summer Sun - Hyde Park Live - Last updated on Oct 08, 2022. Best free ad supported sites: Peacock Premium ,Peacock. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Rolling Stones: Sweet Summer Sun - Hyde Park Live online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Rolling Stones: Sweet Summer Sun - Hyde Park Live on this page.
Ultimate Classic Rock

King Crimson Documentary Set for Physical Release

King Crimson has announced the physical release of their documentary film In the Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50. The movie chronicles the influential prog-rock group’s career, covering everything from their multiple lineup changes, to moments of reinvention within their musical sound. The standard edition of...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Sammy Hagar and the Circle, ‘Crazy Times': Album Review

The line separating classic rock and modern country music became thinner years ago, so it hardly comes as a surprise when artists make the jump between genres nowadays. Whether it's country singers name-dropping '70s and '80s acts, paring up or covering those same artists, or flat-out copying the timeless riffs and songwriting of those eras, there's way more to the country/rock crossover than Eagles.
Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’

Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Return to Downton Abbey: A Grand Event Free Online

Cast: Derek Hough Maggie Smith Hugh Bonneville Michelle Dockery. An hour long special hosted by Derek Hough and filmed at the historic Highclere Castle in England. Hough talks to the cast about what made the series so unique and appealing to millions, as well as how the series easily segues into the feature film.
