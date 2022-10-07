Read full article on original website
Who’s on our radar: Mary Margaret Ellison and Elijah Nixon pick which high school teams to watch
Two weeks in a row, the Northwestern State football team fought its way back from a double-figure deficit to find the win column. Mary Margaret Ellison previews tonight's game of the week: Ruston vs. ASH. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 5 PM Forecast. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT. |
Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week Six Winner
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -Week six is in the books for the high school football season. We have seen some of the best athletes in the area showing off their talent on the gridiron, but only one can win play of the week. The St. Mary’s Tigers’ Logan Watson’s strip fumble wins this week’s Southern “cool” play of the week.
Multiple burn bans in effect in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple parishes in Southwest Louisiana recently issued burn bans due to weather conditions. Vernon Parish issued a parish wide burn ban on September 30 due to extreme dry and windy conditions. Vernon Parish joins Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis in parish wide burn bans. All...
Terrific Times at Tappedtober in Natchitoches
There’s something for everyone at Tappedtober in Natchitoches. This craft beer and wine festival returns bigger and better than ever on October 15, 2022. Eagle Distributing and Glazer Distributing will bring in dozens of craft beers from across the country with many local brews ready for you to try.
La DOTD Begins Drawdown of Bundick Lake
Beauregard Parish, La - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has requested the Bundick Lake drawdown structure to be opened on Friday, Oct. 7, to allow for the replacement of the drawdown gate and hurricane-related repairs. The gate is expected to remain open through the spring of 2023. There...
Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 working fire near DeQuincy
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road in DeQuincy. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Forestry is on the scene with four bulldozers controlling the blaze, according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 assistant chief Nathan Smith.
One dead in Alexandria fire on 5th Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One person is dead following a house fire that occurred in Alexandria on the morning of Oct. 6, according to Jim Smilie, the city’s public information officer. The fire broke out at a home on 5th Street around 7:45 a.m. The cause of the fire...
New book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp, a must read
I just finished reading an outstanding book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp written by retired wildlife biologist, Kelby Ouchley, and it got me thinking about the swamps and woods I grew up around in rural Natchitoches Parish. The “swamp” that stands out most in my memory couldn’t really qualify as a...
Alexandria man arraigned on new charges for Jan. 2020 explosion outside loan office
Family identifies grandmother, 75, as victim in 5th Street house fire. The family of a 75-year-old grandmother told News Channel 5 that the woman passed away in a Thursday, Oct. 6 morning house fire on 5th Street in Alexandria. Her name has not yet been publicly released.
It’s time to travel to Zwolle and consume Tamales at the 46th Annual Zwolle Tamale Fiesta
Louisiana is known for its Cajun cuisine but in Sabine Parish this weekend they are cooking up a beloved Mexican food staple at the 46th Annual Zwolle Tamale Fiesta. It was almost five-decades ago when Festival President Chris Loupe’s father started the event after then-Governor Edwin Edwards offered matching funds for fall festivals.
Family identifies grandmother, 75, as victim in 5th Street house fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The family of a 75-year-old grandmother told News Channel 5 that the woman passed away in a Thursday, Oct. 6 morning house fire on 5th Street in Alexandria. Her name has not yet been publicly released. On Friday morning, the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed that...
Girl missing from Louisiana rescued in AP, kidnapping suspect arrested
A concerned citizen reported seeing a suspicious young female who "looked out of it" and slept on a park bench which ended up being a missing juvenile from Louisiana.
Mayor’s Corner: Spare the rod, spoil the child
I have noticed that while in public, children push their parents right to the edge. My mom and dad didn’t have to yell or threaten us in public, they just gave you that look. We understood very well what was fixing to happen, if whatever we were doing didn’t cease immediately. There were no negotiations, no give me a minute and definitely no time outs.
Bunkie’s Main Street celebrating new restaurants
Third Circuit Court of Appeal reverses conviction of Rapides Parish rapist. Ryan Jimmerson, an Alexandria man found guilty of first-degree rape in August 2021 had his conviction and sentence vacated by the Third Circuit Court of Appeal, ordering he receives a new trial.
Former DeSoto Regional medical assistant pleads guilty to drug charge
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The former medical assistant at DeSoto Regional Health System pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court of forging prescriptions to get pain pills. Debra Bossier, also known as Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter to one count of acquiring or obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
Pineville man arrested on domestic abuse charges
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been arrested on domestic abuse charges following a report of a disturbance in the 4000 block of Rigolette Road in Pineville. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said David Keith Soderberg, 46, of Pineville, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery with serious injury, domestic strangulation and false imprisonment.
At least three shot, dozens of gunshots fired in multiple incidents in Alexandria overnight
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Multiple crimes in Alexandria overnight led to at least three people being shot. KALB has been notified of three different incidents, but only received an official press release from the City of Alexandria for one of the incidents. News Channel 5 was alerted about a shooting...
Six Louisiana Young People Arrested With Over 100 Stolen Guns
Six people ranging in age from 15-20 have been arrested in Many Louisiana for possession of over 100 stolen guns. 137 guns were recovered after they were stolen from 3 different gun safes in a home in Sabine Parish. Loads of ammunition and magazines were also stolen from these safes.
Family of 17-year-old found dead at Paragon speaks out as investigation continues
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The family of a 17-year-old girl that was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort on Monday, Oct. 3, is now speaking out wanting more answers as to what happened to their loved one. News Channel 5 spoke to the victim’s family, who confirmed that...
Sabine Parish Residents Sentenced for Drug Charges
On September 27, 2022, Elena Elizabeth Rivers, 30 and Tryton Alonzo Thomas, 33, both of Many were sentenced for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Thomas was sentenced to 21 years, 10 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Rivers was sentenced to 10...
