Montgomery, LA

kalb.com

Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week Six Winner

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -Week six is in the books for the high school football season. We have seen some of the best athletes in the area showing off their talent on the gridiron, but only one can win play of the week. The St. Mary’s Tigers’ Logan Watson’s strip fumble wins this week’s Southern “cool” play of the week.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Multiple burn bans in effect in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple parishes in Southwest Louisiana recently issued burn bans due to weather conditions. Vernon Parish issued a parish wide burn ban on September 30 due to extreme dry and windy conditions. Vernon Parish joins Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis in parish wide burn bans. All...
VERNON PARISH, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Terrific Times at Tappedtober in Natchitoches

There’s something for everyone at Tappedtober in Natchitoches. This craft beer and wine festival returns bigger and better than ever on October 15, 2022. Eagle Distributing and Glazer Distributing will bring in dozens of craft beers from across the country with many local brews ready for you to try.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

La DOTD Begins Drawdown of Bundick Lake

Beauregard Parish, La - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has requested the Bundick Lake drawdown structure to be opened on Friday, Oct. 7, to allow for the replacement of the drawdown gate and hurricane-related repairs. The gate is expected to remain open through the spring of 2023. There...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 working fire near DeQuincy

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road in DeQuincy. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Forestry is on the scene with four bulldozers controlling the blaze, according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 assistant chief Nathan Smith.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
kalb.com

One dead in Alexandria fire on 5th Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One person is dead following a house fire that occurred in Alexandria on the morning of Oct. 6, according to Jim Smilie, the city’s public information officer. The fire broke out at a home on 5th Street around 7:45 a.m. The cause of the fire...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
fgazette.com

New book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp, a must read

I just finished reading an outstanding book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp written by retired wildlife biologist, Kelby Ouchley, and it got me thinking about the swamps and woods I grew up around in rural Natchitoches Parish. The “swamp” that stands out most in my memory couldn’t really qualify as a...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Mayor’s Corner: Spare the rod, spoil the child

I have noticed that while in public, children push their parents right to the edge. My mom and dad didn’t have to yell or threaten us in public, they just gave you that look. We understood very well what was fixing to happen, if whatever we were doing didn’t cease immediately. There were no negotiations, no give me a minute and definitely no time outs.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Bunkie’s Main Street celebrating new restaurants

Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Tioga High School: Jennifer Castro!. Third Circuit Court of Appeal reverses conviction of Rapides Parish rapist. Ryan Jimmerson, an Alexandria man found guilty of first-degree rape in August 2021 had his conviction and sentence vacated by the Third Circuit Court of Appeal, ordering he receives a new trial.
BUNKIE, LA
KTBS

Former DeSoto Regional medical assistant pleads guilty to drug charge

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The former medical assistant at DeSoto Regional Health System pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court of forging prescriptions to get pain pills. Debra Bossier, also known as Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter to one count of acquiring or obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
MANSFIELD, LA
kalb.com

Pineville man arrested on domestic abuse charges

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been arrested on domestic abuse charges following a report of a disturbance in the 4000 block of Rigolette Road in Pineville. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said David Keith Soderberg, 46, of Pineville, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery with serious injury, domestic strangulation and false imprisonment.
PINEVILLE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Sabine Parish Residents Sentenced for Drug Charges

On September 27, 2022, Elena Elizabeth Rivers, 30 and Tryton Alonzo Thomas, 33, both of Many were sentenced for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Thomas was sentenced to 21 years, 10 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Rivers was sentenced to 10...
SABINE PARISH, LA

