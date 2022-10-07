ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis, AZ

Comments / 3

Related
CBS News

Transcript: Kari Lake, Arizona gubernatorial candidate, on "Face the Nation," Oct. 9, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Kari Lake, Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, that aired on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Now to the race for governor of Arizona. Our latest poll shows Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake tied at 49%. The two candidates have not scheduled a debate but they are here to answer our questions. Each candidate will have about eight and a half minutes, we intend to cover the same issues with each candidate. issues identified by our own polling as of leading concern to Arizona voters. Our ability to cover this ground, of course, will be influenced in no small measure by the length of the candidates answers. First Republican Carrie Lake, who joins us from Phoenix. Good morning, and welcome to FACE THE NATION.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
PHOENIX, AZ
The Hill

Arizona gubernatorial nominees paint each other as abortion extremists

Arizona’s gubernatorial nominees sparred over abortion on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, painting each other as extremists on the issue. Former television news anchor Kari Lake (R) and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) are locked in a close contest for Arizona’s governorship, and both sat down with guest moderator Major Garrett for separate interviews with a month to go until the election.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
San Luis, AZ
Government
County
Yuma County, AZ
City
San Luis, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Wild horse advocates react to the shooting of horses in eastern Arizona

ALPINE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to find who is responsible for killing 14 wild horses this week in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in eastern Arizona. The horses were found near Forest Road 25 in the Alpine and Springerville Ranger District with gunshots to the abdomen, face, and between the eyes. Witnesses say many more herd members are missing and fear they may be injured or killed.
ALPINE, AZ
AZFamily

Major change to Arizona abortion rights

This is the third week of demonstrations in Arizona in response to the death of a young woman in the Middle East. Animal rights groups demand action after 14 wild horses were shot, killed in national forest. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Animal rights advocates are calling on authorities to...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

A guide to propositions on the 2022 Arizona midterm ballot

Arizona voters will decide on 10 ballot measures during the 2022 midterm election. Here's a guide to each proposition, including what your vote means, arguments for and against, as well as analysis of the measure. Proposition 128. Constitutional amendment — Voter protection act; court determinations. Official description: The constitutional...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Denies Wrongdoing in GOP Lawsuit

The Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Arizona filed two lawsuits against Maricopa County, Arizona, this week, and the county isn’t happy about it. The two Republican organizations argued that the county’s policies would favor Democratic poll workers over Republicans in the 2022 midterm election. The...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballots#Sentencing#Southern Arizona#Prison#Republicans
12news.com

Arizona 2022 Ballot Proposition Guide: Everything you need to know

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona voters can decide on which 10 propositions, if any, will be codified into state law during the 2022 election. The propositions range from everything including shining a spotlight onto political dark money, allowing in-state tuition for immigrants without legal status, and decreasing medical debt interest rates.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Evidence Arizona’s midterm elections could see higher Latino voter turnout

PHOENIX — There are already signs that Latino voter turnout in Arizona will be higher in November than in previous elections. Voter data that the nonprofit Chicanos Por La Causa got from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office shows more than 156,000 Latinos cast a ballot in Arizona’s primary election. That’s an increase of more than 30,000 Latino voters relative to the last midterm primary election in 2018.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
fox10phoenix.com

Katie Hobbs holds campaign event, says Arizonans have more in common than political differences

The Democrat candidate running for Arizona Governor and current Secretary of State hosted an event on Sunday, Oct. 9. Katie Hobbs spoke at Barry Goldwater Park in Paradise Valley and was joined by several Republicans campaigning for her. She emphasized putting the country before political parties and says we have much more in common than our political differences.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

3 Arizona communities rank among best suburbs in the U.S.

With rising mortgage rates and crippling inflation, homebuyers are looking for new ways to save. In a new study, SmartAsset analyzed the affordability, livability, and job situation of nearly 500 suburbs across the nation. And three somewhat surprising Arizona suburbs were ranked among the best suburbs in America. Vail, Sahuarita...
ARIZONA STATE
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Marijuana Grower and Brand Is Opening 3 Dispensaries in Oct

Arizona-based cannabis cultivator and brand, Mohave Cannabis Co., is launching their first official Mohave Cannabis Club dispensaries in mid-October. The three Arizona locations will be in Somerton, Safford, and Globe. The grand opening for the Somerton location is scheduled for Friday, October 14th from 3PM-7PM. Mohave leadership alongside Mayor and...
SOMERTON, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy