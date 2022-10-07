Read full article on original website
Transcript: Kari Lake, Arizona gubernatorial candidate, on "Face the Nation," Oct. 9, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with Kari Lake, Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, that aired on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Now to the race for governor of Arizona. Our latest poll shows Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake tied at 49%. The two candidates have not scheduled a debate but they are here to answer our questions. Each candidate will have about eight and a half minutes, we intend to cover the same issues with each candidate. issues identified by our own polling as of leading concern to Arizona voters. Our ability to cover this ground, of course, will be influenced in no small measure by the length of the candidates answers. First Republican Carrie Lake, who joins us from Phoenix. Good morning, and welcome to FACE THE NATION.
KOLD-TV
Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
U.S. forest service investigating the reported killing of 14 wild horses in Arizona
SPRINGERVILLE, Ariz. — Editor's note: Some details in this story may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to prosecute whoever is responsible for the reported killing of more than a dozen wild horses in northeastern Arizona. U.S. Forest Service officials announced...
Arizona gubernatorial nominees paint each other as abortion extremists
Arizona’s gubernatorial nominees sparred over abortion on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, painting each other as extremists on the issue. Former television news anchor Kari Lake (R) and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) are locked in a close contest for Arizona’s governorship, and both sat down with guest moderator Major Garrett for separate interviews with a month to go until the election.
Wild horse advocates react to the shooting of horses in eastern Arizona
ALPINE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to find who is responsible for killing 14 wild horses this week in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in eastern Arizona. The horses were found near Forest Road 25 in the Alpine and Springerville Ranger District with gunshots to the abdomen, face, and between the eyes. Witnesses say many more herd members are missing and fear they may be injured or killed.
Major change to Arizona abortion rights
This is the third week of demonstrations in Arizona in response to the death of a young woman in the Middle East. Animal rights groups demand action after 14 wild horses were shot, killed in national forest. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Animal rights advocates are calling on authorities to...
A guide to propositions on the 2022 Arizona midterm ballot
Arizona voters will decide on 10 ballot measures during the 2022 midterm election. Here's a guide to each proposition, including what your vote means, arguments for and against, as well as analysis of the measure. Proposition 128. Constitutional amendment — Voter protection act; court determinations. Official description: The constitutional...
Maricopa County Denies Wrongdoing in GOP Lawsuit
The Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Arizona filed two lawsuits against Maricopa County, Arizona, this week, and the county isn’t happy about it. The two Republican organizations argued that the county’s policies would favor Democratic poll workers over Republicans in the 2022 midterm election. The...
Arizona 2022 Ballot Proposition Guide: Everything you need to know
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona voters can decide on which 10 propositions, if any, will be codified into state law during the 2022 election. The propositions range from everything including shining a spotlight onto political dark money, allowing in-state tuition for immigrants without legal status, and decreasing medical debt interest rates.
Hundreds gather near Arizona State Capitol for women's march on abortion rights
Activists gathered, one month out from the November midterm elections, near the state capitol advocating for abortion rights.
Changes to abortion law pushes young women to vote
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The back and forth on abortion law in Arizona has politicians and voters more engaged on the issue. They say abortion will drive political policy and voter decisions in the upcoming election. “Before Roe v. Wade, abortion wasn't my main issue that I was looking...
Evidence Arizona’s midterm elections could see higher Latino voter turnout
PHOENIX — There are already signs that Latino voter turnout in Arizona will be higher in November than in previous elections. Voter data that the nonprofit Chicanos Por La Causa got from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office shows more than 156,000 Latinos cast a ballot in Arizona’s primary election. That’s an increase of more than 30,000 Latino voters relative to the last midterm primary election in 2018.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Katie Hobbs holds campaign event, says Arizonans have more in common than political differences
The Democrat candidate running for Arizona Governor and current Secretary of State hosted an event on Sunday, Oct. 9. Katie Hobbs spoke at Barry Goldwater Park in Paradise Valley and was joined by several Republicans campaigning for her. She emphasized putting the country before political parties and says we have much more in common than our political differences.
FBI arrests Iowa man who left threatening messages for Arizona elected officials
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Federal agents say they’ve arrested an Iowa man who allegedly left threatening voice messages against officials with the Arizona Attorney General’s office and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. Mark A. Rissi, according to a federal indictment, left a voicemail for a Maricopa County election...
3 Arizona communities rank among best suburbs in the U.S.
With rising mortgage rates and crippling inflation, homebuyers are looking for new ways to save. In a new study, SmartAsset analyzed the affordability, livability, and job situation of nearly 500 suburbs across the nation. And three somewhat surprising Arizona suburbs were ranked among the best suburbs in America. Vail, Sahuarita...
Arizona Marijuana Grower and Brand Is Opening 3 Dispensaries in Oct
Arizona-based cannabis cultivator and brand, Mohave Cannabis Co., is launching their first official Mohave Cannabis Club dispensaries in mid-October. The three Arizona locations will be in Somerton, Safford, and Globe. The grand opening for the Somerton location is scheduled for Friday, October 14th from 3PM-7PM. Mohave leadership alongside Mayor and...
Arizona man convicted of deceiving immigrants with false hopes of citizenship
LAS VEGAS — An Arizona man who convinced recent immigrants from mainly Asian countries to pay him thousands of dollars each to help them gain U.S. citizenship has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison by a federal judge in Las Vegas, authorities announced. Court documents show Douglas...
Arizona Governor plans to fill border wall gaps in Cochise County with shipping containers
After plugging holes in the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Yuma with shipping containers, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is now looking to do the same in Cochise County. One hundred and thirty double-stacked shipping containers now cover more than 3,800 feet of the previously open border, filling the gap between Yuma County and Mexico.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
Comments / 3