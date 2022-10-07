ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira girls soccer wins STAC West in double OT thriller

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira girls soccer team saved the best for last.

Elmira’s Emily Klotz scored in double overtime off a nice assist by Mia Capilli in a 1-0 win to clinch the STAC West Championship at home Thursday night. Both teams battled all night and Corning’s defense shutdown Express scoring ace Emily Hanrahan.

Several times throughout the night both teams had solid looks at the cage but the marathon of a game ended with two extra sessions of play. Thursday’s game could very well be a preview of the Section IV Class AA title game. The Express topped Corning 4-0 last season for the crown.

Also of major note, it was a special pink out night for Elmira as the program raised over $700 dollars for the fight against breast cancer.

Full Thursday night scoreboard below.

Section IV Girls Soccer
Elmira 1, Corning 0 2OT
Horseheads 2, Ithaca 1
#4 Haverling 5, Hornell 0

Section IV Volleyball
Elmira 3, Chenango Valley 2
Horseheads 3, Johnson City 0

