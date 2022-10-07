Where is the best place to watch and stream Chihayafuru Part II right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Suzu Hirose Shuhei Nomura Mackenyu Mayu Matsuoka Mone Kamishiraishi. After successfully won the Tokyo qualifying tournament, Chihaya and her friends are set to go on to the nationals. As they prepare, Chihaya is faced with new personal issues as her childhood friend and inspiration, Arata, has announced that he has quit competitive karuta. Not only that, but a new rival emerges in the reigning female champion karuta player, Shinobu Wakamiya, a karuta prodigy who became the nation's and the world's greatest female karuta player as a 9th grader. All of this forces Chihaya to reexamine her love of the game in the midst of preparing for one of the biggest tournaments of the year.

