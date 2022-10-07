Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
The Best New Music This Week: Unc & Phew, G Herbo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and More
It might be spooky season, but this week’s batch of new music provided a refreshing variety of upbeat singles along with some blockbuster albums. Quavo and Takeoff made their debut as Unc & Phew with their new album, Only Built For Infinity Links, while G Herbo speaks for the streets yet again on his emotionally charged new record, Survivors Remorse: A Side. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie teamed up with fellow melodic heavyweight Roddy Ricch for his latest single, “B.R.O. (Better Ride Out),” and Ty Dolla Sign and Mustard made fall feel warm with their upbeat song “My Friends.” The best new music this week also comes from Kali, Tinashe, and more.
Complex
Lou Phelps Releases New Kaytranada-Produced Single “Out My Face”
Lou Phelps released his latest Kaytranada-produced single “Out My Face,” a shimmering laid-back affair that further solidifies the Montreal-based brothers’ chemistry. While Phelps is no stranger to rapping over Kaytranada beats, this one is more reflective of Phelps’ self-made success. “Spent a bag at LIV/That’s just...
Complex
Pigeons & Planes Releases Limited Edition ‘See You Next Year’ Vinyl
See You Next Year is the first-ever Pigeons & Planes compilation album, in partnership with Big.Ass.Kids and distributed by ADA. The project is executive produced by Mike Dean and features original songs from Teezo Touchdown, Terry Presume, Redveil, Fana Hues, EKKSTACY, Wallice, Dreamer Isioma, Brevin Kim, Ben Reilly, Baird, and Sash. Read more about all the artists involved here.
Complex
G Herbo Drops ‘Survivor’s Remorse: A Side,’ First Half of Double Album
The first half of G Herbo’s Survivor’s Remorse experience arrived Friday. As Herbo previously detailed in a message to fans, the double album is divided into the Survivor’s Side (out today) and the Remorse Side, which is due to arrive in a matter of days. Enlisted for A Side are Jeremih, Future, Offset, Benny the Butcher, Gunna, Yosohn, and Essex.
RELATED PEOPLE
Complex
FLOHIO Spreads Her Wings With Debut Album ‘Out Of Heart’
After four years of EPs, singles, and a mixtape, FLOHIO has released her debut album proper, Out Of Heart. The first taste of the LP came with “Cuddy Buddy” back in June, before she officially announced it alongside “SPF”, followed by “Highest” last month.
Complex
Kanye West Blasts Diddy and Boosie Badazz Over ‘White Lives Matter’ Criticism
Following his appearance on Fox News on Thursday night, the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s Friday agenda included multiple Instagram updates focused on Diddy and Boosie Badazz. As previously reported, both artists have called out Ye over the featuring of a “white lives matter” design in this week’s...
Complex
Montreal Indie Artist Ev Bird Releases ‘Puff Piece’ EP, Featuring Boldy James
Montreal indie rock artist Ev Bird has released his debut EP Puff Piece, a laid-back collection of tracks. Fusing elements from indie rock, jazz, and R&B, Ev Bird’s music is free-flowing. He sings about deteriorating mental health and longing for better days. “I was in that 2 Star hotel,...
Complex
Cormega Releases New Album ‘The Realness II’ f/ Nas, Lloyd Banks, and Havoc
More than 20 years since the release of his debut album The Realness, Queensbridge rap legend Cormega returns with a sequel to the iconic 2001 LP. Comprised of 13 tracks, The Realness II features guest appearances from Nas (“Glorious”), Lloyd Banks (“Grand Scheme”), and Havoc (“Paradise”), with production from The Alchemist (“Glorious”), Large Professor (“Life and Rhymes”), Streetrunner (“Grand Scheme,” “Paradise”), Harry Fraud (“Man Vs Myth”), and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
Willow Shares New Album ‘Coping Mechanism,’ Unveils “Ur a Stranger” Video
Willow’s fifth studio album, titled Coping Mechanism, is out now. The 11-track release opens with the previously unveiled single “Maybe It’s My Fault,” which was brought to life back in June with an official video helmed by Dana Trippe, whose previous work includes projects with Haim and Jesse Jo Stark.
Complex
Styles P Announces ‘Late 2023’ Retirement As A Solo Artist
Styles P is ready to hang up his jersey. The LOX rapper took to Instagram this week to announce his retirement as a solo artist, revealing that he’ll be dropping two final projects before he plans on exiting stage left in late 2023. “I will be retiring late 2023...
Complex
The Best New Australian Music From September 2022
September was a month that saw Australia graced with festivals, and with it, an influx of international acts. But by no means did the homegrown scene let up—with a myriad of artists around the country serving up weighty tracks and projects. While the limelight might have been on global acts last month, we haven’t forgotten to highlight the artists who are spearheading the Australian music scene. Here are the top tracks released across September from around the country.
Complex
Dua Lipa Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Trevor Noah Dating Rumors
Amid rumors that she was dating Trevor Noah of the Daily Show after they were pictured together in New York City, Dua Lipa has clarified her relationship status. In a chat with Charli XCX on her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the singer didn’t directly address the rumors regarding Trevor but she did say she’s not seeing anyone at this point in time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
No I.D. Says J. Cole Passed on Beats That Later Went to Nas, Big Sean, and Rick Ross
In an appearance on The RapCaviar Podcast, legendary producer No I.D. revealed J. Cole passed on beats that later went to Nas, Big Sean, and Rick Ross. “I used to have a running joke with J. Cole like, ‘Yo, I gotta do a session with you so I can do a beat that you’re not going to use, that I can get off,'" he said on the podcast joined by Hit-Boy, Bangladesh, and host Brandon "Jinx" Jenkins. “I just need your inspiration. I think—it was like a week or two we was working in the beginning. For him, I did the 'Control' beat, Nas' 'Stay,' 'Tears of Joy,' 'My Last,' and something else. And it was just like, 'Nah, that ain't it.'"
Complex
Dapper Dan Shares Insights From His Decades of Influence in New Interview
Dapper Dan appeared on the latest episode of Claima Stories with host Bimma Williams, resulting in an expectedly insightful discussion including insight on the designer’s latest work with Puma. “I want to elevate this,” Dan said of his intention behind the Puma pairing in the new interview, video of...
Complex
Meek Mill on Kanye West: ‘It’s Like You Hate Your Own People’
In a post shared on his Instagram Story, Meek Mill has given his thoughts on the artist formerly known as Kanye West amid his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt controversy. “I used to listen to ye every night and jail for motivation on god!” Meek wrote. “And came home and watched him shit on my name and brand like nothing …. I ain’t say nothing … but I been knew you was on that nerd tryna shit on street n***as you just said it to boosie. It hurts my heart to even know some of y’all this crazy and lame … ion need no verses from no n***as because I been hot since 13 @justinlaboy don’t invite me to none of them weird ass parties wit bro.”
Complex
Justin Bieber Reportedly to Distance Himself From Kanye West After Attacking Wife Hailey
Justin Bieber reportedly plans to distance himself from Kanye West after the latter made comments about the former’s wife Hailey Bieber. Earlier this week, Kanye took to social media to allege that Hailey had previous relations with Drake. From there, Ye ripped the model for getting a nose job, which she denies, writing, “They want corny ass Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level nonfashion industry plant.”
Complex
Jack Harlow Announces Louisville-Inspired Collection Ahead of Brooklyn Steel Show, Co-Hosts ‘Fallon’
Ahead of his special Louisville-inspired performance at Brooklyn Steel in New York next week, Jack Harlow has announced the impending launch of a new collection further commemorating the show. Debuting Friday, the collection was designed in collaboration with Louisville-based artist Bri Bowers and spans five pieces: a white pullover hoodie,...
Complex
Kanye West Shares Texts With Tremaine Emory About His Relationship With Virgil Abloh
Kanye West and Tremaine Emory are still at odds over the former’s recent comments about the late Virgil Abloh. Earlier this week, Ye accused Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, of killing Virgil, who died in November 2021 after a battle with cancer. Shortly after posting the rant on social media, Emory, Supreme’s creative director, urged the rapper to not use the Virgil’s name as part of his “victim campaign” and alleged that Ye “rode on [Abloh] in group chats” and elsewhere.
Complex
Watch Travis Scott Perform at Bronny’s 18th Birthday Party
Bronny James celebrated his 18th birthday over the weekend with a live performance by Travis Scott. Footage from the night shows Bronny, his father LeBron James, and more turning up as Travis performs “Goosebumps,” “Butterfly Effect,” “Sicko Mode,” and “No Bystanders.”. LeBron posted...
Complex
Killy, Smiley, Oz, and Boi-1da Pay Respect to Toronto Royalty on “Vince Carter”
Toronto rappers Killy and Smiley have teamed up for a single that couldn’t be more Toronto, paying homage to a Raptor legend with “Vince Carter.”. On the Oz and Boi-1da-produced track, Killy revels in his local stardom and mounting success. “I fly through the city / Vince Carter,” he raps on the song’s chorus, alluding to Carter’s high-flying dunks from his prime years in Toronto.
Comments / 0