Complex

Cormega Releases New Album ‘The Realness II’ f/ Nas, Lloyd Banks, and Havoc

More than 20 years since the release of his debut album The Realness, Queensbridge rap legend Cormega returns with a sequel to the iconic 2001 LP. Comprised of 13 tracks, The Realness II features guest appearances from Nas (“Glorious”), Lloyd Banks (“Grand Scheme”), and Havoc (“Paradise”), with production from The Alchemist (“Glorious”), Large Professor (“Life and Rhymes”), Streetrunner (“Grand Scheme,” “Paradise”), Harry Fraud (“Man Vs Myth”), and more.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Lou Phelps Releases New Kaytranada-Produced Single “Out My Face”

Lou Phelps released his latest Kaytranada-produced single “Out My Face,” a shimmering laid-back affair that further solidifies the Montreal-based brothers’ chemistry. While Phelps is no stranger to rapping over Kaytranada beats, this one is more reflective of Phelps’ self-made success. “Spent a bag at LIV/That’s just...
MUSIC
Complex

The Best New Music This Week: Unc & Phew, G Herbo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and More

It might be spooky season, but this week’s batch of new music provided a refreshing variety of upbeat singles along with some blockbuster albums. Quavo and Takeoff made their debut as Unc & Phew with their new album, Only Built For Infinity Links, while G Herbo speaks for the streets yet again on his emotionally charged new record, Survivors Remorse: A Side. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie teamed up with fellow melodic heavyweight Roddy Ricch for his latest single, “B.R.O. (Better Ride Out),” and Ty Dolla Sign and Mustard made fall feel warm with their upbeat song “My Friends.” The best new music this week also comes from Kali, Tinashe, and more.
MUSIC
Complex

G Herbo Drops ‘Survivor’s Remorse: A Side,’ First Half of Double Album

The first half of G Herbo’s Survivor’s Remorse experience arrived Friday. As Herbo previously detailed in a message to fans, the double album is divided into the Survivor’s Side (out today) and the Remorse Side, which is due to arrive in a matter of days. Enlisted for A Side are Jeremih, Future, Offset, Benny the Butcher, Gunna, Yosohn, and Essex.
MUSIC
Complex

Dua Lipa Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Trevor Noah Dating Rumors

Amid rumors that she was dating Trevor Noah of the Daily Show after they were pictured together in New York City, Dua Lipa has clarified her relationship status. In a chat with Charli XCX on her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the singer didn’t directly address the rumors regarding Trevor but she did say she’s not seeing anyone at this point in time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Yassin Bey Dons ‘White Lies Matter’ Shirt Amid Kanye Backlash

Yasiin Bey has entered the chat. The Brooklyn-born artist, formerly known as Mos Def, has issued an apparent response to Kanye West’s “white lives matter” tee, which he unveiled in Paris earlier this week. Bey shared a series of Instagram photos in which he donned a shirt that featured the controversial slogan; however, in his design, the “v” in “lives” was blacked out, turning the phrase into “white lies matter.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Pigeons & Planes Releases Limited Edition ‘See You Next Year’ Vinyl

See You Next Year is the first-ever Pigeons & Planes compilation album, in partnership with Big.Ass.Kids and distributed by ADA. The project is executive produced by Mike Dean and features original songs from Teezo Touchdown, Terry Presume, Redveil, Fana Hues, EKKSTACY, Wallice, Dreamer Isioma, Brevin Kim, Ben Reilly, Baird, and Sash. Read more about all the artists involved here.
ROCK MUSIC
Complex

No I.D. Says J. Cole Passed on Beats That Later Went to Nas, Big Sean, and Rick Ross

In an appearance on The RapCaviar Podcast, legendary producer No I.D. revealed J. Cole passed on beats that later went to Nas, Big Sean, and Rick Ross. “I used to have a running joke with J. Cole like, ‘Yo, I gotta do a session with you so I can do a beat that you’re not going to use, that I can get off,'" he said on the podcast joined by Hit-Boy, Bangladesh, and host Brandon "Jinx" Jenkins. “I just need your inspiration. I think—it was like a week or two we was working in the beginning. For him, I did the 'Control' beat, Nas' 'Stay,' 'Tears of Joy,' 'My Last,' and something else. And it was just like, 'Nah, that ain't it.'"
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Styles P Announces ‘Late 2023’ Retirement As A Solo Artist

Styles P is ready to hang up his jersey. The LOX rapper took to Instagram this week to announce his retirement as a solo artist, revealing that he’ll be dropping two final projects before he plans on exiting stage left in late 2023. “I will be retiring late 2023...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kanye West Shares Texts With Tremaine Emory About His Relationship With Virgil Abloh

Kanye West and Tremaine Emory are still at odds over the former’s recent comments about the late Virgil Abloh. Earlier this week, Ye accused Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, of killing Virgil, who died in November 2021 after a battle with cancer. Shortly after posting the rant on social media, Emory, Supreme’s creative director, urged the rapper to not use the Virgil’s name as part of his “victim campaign” and alleged that Ye “rode on [Abloh] in group chats” and elsewhere.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Willow is becoming a familiar face at Studio 8H. The 21-year-old singer-songwriter made her Saturday Night Live debut back in April, when she joined Camila Cabello for a performance of “Pyschofreak.” Less than six months later, Willow returned to the SNL stage to serve as the second musical guest of season 48, following a stellar performance by Kendrick Lamar.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Meek Mill on Kanye West: ‘It’s Like You Hate Your Own People’

In a post shared on his Instagram Story, Meek Mill has given his thoughts on the artist formerly known as Kanye West amid his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt controversy. “I used to listen to ye every night and jail for motivation on god!” Meek wrote. “And came home and watched him shit on my name and brand like nothing …. I ain’t say nothing … but I been knew you was on that nerd tryna shit on street n***as you just said it to boosie. It hurts my heart to even know some of y’all this crazy and lame … ion need no verses from no n***as because I been hot since 13 @justinlaboy don’t invite me to none of them weird ass parties wit bro.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

‘Atlanta’ Writer Janine Nabers Shares Who and What Inspired Mr. Chocolate in “Work Ethic!”

There was no way Atlanta’s writers would let the final season pass without giving viewers the bizarreness that attracted them to the series in the first place. The hit FX show is well into Season 4, and it’s been just as peculiar as you’d expect. Episode 5 titled “Work Ethic!” features a powerful TV producer named Kirkwood Chocolate (presumably portrayed by Donald Glover who also directed the episode), a one-off character similar to Season 2’s Teddy Perkins.
TV SERIES
Complex

Here Are the First-Week Sales Projections for Quavo and Takeoff’s ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’

Quavo and Takeoff are eyeing another top-five album with Only Built For Infinity Links—their first official project as a duo. According Hits Daily Double, the 18-track project is expected to move between 28,000 to 32,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. The forecasted figures are significantly lower than what Migos’ earned with 2021’s Culture III (130,000 units), OBFIL is on track to debut within the Billboard 200 top five.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Watch Travis Scott Perform at Bronny’s 18th Birthday Party

Bronny James celebrated his 18th birthday over the weekend with a live performance by Travis Scott. Footage from the night shows Bronny, his father LeBron James, and more turning up as Travis performs “Goosebumps,” “Butterfly Effect,” “Sicko Mode,” and “No Bystanders.”. LeBron posted...
MUSIC
Complex

Killy, Smiley, Oz, and Boi-1da Pay Respect to Toronto Royalty on “Vince Carter”

Toronto rappers Killy and Smiley have teamed up for a single that couldn’t be more Toronto, paying homage to a Raptor legend with “Vince Carter.”. On the Oz and Boi-1da-produced track, Killy revels in his local stardom and mounting success. “I fly through the city / Vince Carter,” he raps on the song’s chorus, alluding to Carter’s high-flying dunks from his prime years in Toronto.
MUSIC
Complex

Rick Ross Questions DJ Khaled About How Almond Milk Is Made, Says He’s Afraid of It

GQ recently released an episode of Hype Debate with Rick Ross and DJ Khaled in which the two got into a hilarious discussion over how almond milk is made. The two were tasked with talking through what each of them believed to be the best snack item. Ross went with his own “Rozay Cheddar” Rap Snacks potato chips, while Khaled suggested Cinnamon Toast Crunch, specifically with almond milk. Rozay was receptive to Khaled’s choice, but admittedly couldn’t get passed his choice of milk.
CELEBRITIES

