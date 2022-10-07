In an appearance on The RapCaviar Podcast, legendary producer No I.D. revealed J. Cole passed on beats that later went to Nas, Big Sean, and Rick Ross. “I used to have a running joke with J. Cole like, ‘Yo, I gotta do a session with you so I can do a beat that you’re not going to use, that I can get off,'" he said on the podcast joined by Hit-Boy, Bangladesh, and host Brandon "Jinx" Jenkins. “I just need your inspiration. I think—it was like a week or two we was working in the beginning. For him, I did the 'Control' beat, Nas' 'Stay,' 'Tears of Joy,' 'My Last,' and something else. And it was just like, 'Nah, that ain't it.'"

