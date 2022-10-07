ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horror as tourist, 34, plummets 15 floors to his death from hotel while doing a handstand

By Caitlin Hornik
 3 days ago
A TOURIST has died after plummeting 15 floors while trying to do a handstand at a hotel, according to investigators.

The 34-year-old man's death has been ruled accidental after he tumbled from the hotel while doing the handstand on a balcony.

An Ohio man died after falling from the balcony of his Myrtle Beach hotel Credit: patricia.com/

The incident occurred at around 3.30pm on September 30 at the Patricia Grand Hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The victim has been identified as Markell Hope, 34, of Akron, Ohio.

Hope died at the scene after suffering severe injuries in the fall, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is continuing to investigate.

Hurricane Ian was hitting the area at the time of the tragic incident.

Another guest at the hotel, Celeste Powell, told News13 that she could feel the building swaying on Friday afternoon.

Later, she heard screaming.

“I heard screaming out of a woman’s voice that I have never heard in my entire life," Powell said.

"And all these people that were on the 19th floor were all looking around and trying to figure out where it was coming from."

She said she went down to the lobby of the building and saw Hope's body.

Hope's family released a statement to News13 via email.

They said that Hope had been in Myrtle Beach celebrating his birthday, which was on September 29.

The family reportedly arrived at the hotel on Saturday to collect Hope's personal items and belongings.

However, they told News13 that they are seeking more information.

“The family wants the reports and to see the original video footage,” the statement reads.

“This is the only way to give the family some closure.”

