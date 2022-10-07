ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Myles Turner suits up for the first time since January, drops 12 points for Indiana Pacers

By Tony East
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dxMF9_0iPTa1AT00

Turner dealt with foot injuries for the Pacers last season.

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner's 2021-22 season ended on January 14 when the team announced that he had a stress reaction in his left foot. Turner had to heal from the injury as well as manage the pain and missed the final two months of the campaign.

Now, though, he is healthy, and on Wednesday he played in his first game in 264 days. The Pacers opened preseason play against the Charlotte Hornets, and Turner was in the starting lineup at the five spot.

It was the first time Turner had played with three of the four other Indiana starters — he had no prior game reps with Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, or Jalen Smith. Rust was expected, but the Texas product didn't show any.

Turner scored the Pacers' first four points — a fadeaway jumper followed by a transition dunk. He then hit Jalen Smith with a nice pass a few possessions later, Turner played a part in six of the team's first eight points. It looked like he had been playing with his new teammates for a while.

The seven-year pro finished the game with three assists, his reads were sharp for a guy who hadn't played in six months. He added 12 points and three rebounds, and the Pacers outscored the Hornets by six in his minutes.

Those raw numbers may not seem very high, but Turner only played in the first half. His impact was strong during his playing time, but he sat on the bench with ice on his knees during the third and fourth quarters while younger big men soaked up minutes.

All things considered, it was a solid return to action for Turner, who is the longest tenured Pacer by several seasons. He added two blocks as well — rim protection has always been his best NBA skill.

Turner has been the subject of trade rumors throughout his career, and this offseason was no different. He was mentioned as a trade candidate from draft night all the way up through media day, and the Lakers reported interest has seemingly strengthened as the summer progressed. But the Pacers never made a deal, and Turner remains with the blue and gold.

Even though the big man is on an expiring contract and could move teams next offseason, he has seemed eager to return to game action again and get reps with Haliburton. On Wednesday, he finally got to do that, and he turned in a solid performance.

Health permitting, Turner will do it again on Friday as the Pacers continue preseason play against the New York Knicks. That will be a tougher test for the blue and gold.

  • Follow on Twitter : @TEastNBA

Comments / 0

 

