Kate Hudson has all eyes on her in a linen floral dress as she leads the stars at a screening of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at the Mill Valley Film Festival

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Kate Hudson drew all the attention to herself on Thursday evening when she walked the red carpet for a screening of her new murder mystery Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The 43-year-old actress looked effortlessly elegant in a gorgeous linen floral dress as she made a splash at the Mill Valley Film Festival in Mill Valley, California.

Also joining the blond beauty were some of her costars in the Daniel Craig–led film, including Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr.

Kate looked classically glamorous in her dress, which was made of an earthy beige linen.

It was enlivened by embroidered branches with lustrous green leaves and delicate lavender flower designs.

The look included a high slit to showcase the 5ft6in siren's long legs. She also elevated her stature with a set of pale lavender heels with pointed toes and cutouts over her heels.

The Almost Famous actress' dress had had a low-cut top, with green satin cups and thick straps reaching out.

Earth tones: Kate looked classically glamorous in her dress, which was made of an earthy beige linen. It was enlivened by embroidered branches with lustrous green leaves and delicate lavender flower designs
Revealing: The look included a high slight to showcased the 5ft6in siren's long legs

The outfit highlighted her toned arms, and she complemented the dress with a cream-colored ribbon tying her long blond hair back.

She completed the ensemble with long, dangling beaded earrings, and she sported a modest winged eyeliner look.

Kate's outfit looked particularly on point as she strolled to the festival screening along a walkway carved through lush trees and bushes.

Towering: She also elevated her stature with a set of pale lavender heels with pointed toes and cutouts over her heels
Blond beauty: The outfit highlighted her toned arms, and she complemented the dress with a cream-colored ribbon tying her long blond hair back
In nature: Kate's outfit looked particularly on point as she strolled to the festival screening along a walkway carved through lush trees and bushes
Fits the part: Kate stars in the film as Birdie Jay, a ex-supermodel who has reinvented herself as a fashion designer

Kate stars in the film as Birdie Jay, a ex-supermodel who has reinvented herself as a fashion designer.

Joining her on the red carpet was her costar Kathryn Hahn, who plays Claire Debella, the fictional governor of Connecticut who is now running for a Senate seat.

She contrasted the floral look with a glamorous black sequined dress.

The outfit included baggy, medium-length sleeves that were loosely draped on her arms, and the dress included an ultra-high slit on the side.

Costar: Joining her on the red carpet was her costar Kathryn Hahn, who plays Claire Debella, the fictional governor of Connecticut who is now running for a Senate seat.
Back in black: She contrasted the floral look with a glamorous black sequined dress. The outfit included baggy, medium-length sleeves that were loosely draped on her arms, and the dress included an ultra-high slit on the side
The WandaVision star complemented her dress with pointy-toed black heels that strapped around her ankles and had glittering jeweled clasps over the toes.

She wore her brunette locks with a slightly off-center part and let them rest over her shoulders in gentle waves.

She matched her dress with playful black nail polish, and she accessorized with a boxy black handbag.

On point: The WandaVision star complemented her dress with pointy-toed black heels that strapped around her ankles and had glittering jeweled clasps over the toes
Delicate: She wore her brunette locks with a slightly off-center part and let them rest over her shoulders in gentle waves. She matched her dress with playful black nail polish, and she accessorized with a boxy black handbag

Leslie Odom Jr. plays Lionel Toussaint, a scientist in the employ of a tech billionaire played in Glass Onion by Edward Norton.

He looked chic in a gray pinstriped suit with peaked lapels and an unusual black bolo tie.

The film's writer, director and producer Rian Johnson contrasted him in a dapper burgundy suit, which he dressed down by skipping a tie.

Ram Bergman, who coproduced the film with Johnson, wore a low-key gray down jacket with jeans.

As the film had already had its official premiere, several of the main cast weren't present, including star Daniel Craig, Norton, Dave Bautista, Ethan Hawke and several others.

Craig stars as Detective Benoit Blanc, a private detective with a cartoonish Southern accent who is put on the case after someone turns up dead at a gathering of Norton's friends.

Glass Onion will play in major theater chains for one week only, from November 23–29, before premiering on Netflix on December 23.

The whole gang: Ram Bergman (R), who coproduced the film with Johnson, wore a low-key gray down jacket with jeans
MIA: As the film had already had its official premiere, several of the main cast weren't present, including star Daniel Craig, Norton, Dave Bautista, Ethan Hawke and several others
Craig stars as Detective Benoit Blanc, a private detective with a cartoonish Southern accent who is put on the case after someone turns up dead at a gathering of Norton's friends

