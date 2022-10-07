Top ranked Steel-High preps for top ranked Camp Hill

Steelton, P.A. (WHTM) — Week seven of Friday Night Football is almost upon us, but we’ve got a heck of a Saturday matchup this weekend too.

The top ranked 1A team hosts the top ranked 2A team when Camp Hill visits Steel-High Saturday afternoon. The Rollers are out to a 4-1 start and have scored 135 points in their last two games.

The Lions are 5-1 with their lone loss coming to Big Spring, a team Steel-High beat 61-7. But the Rollers know better than to overlook Camp Hill given the battles they’ve seen over the past few seasons.

“We’re preparing to play a very good football team up here,” Steel-High junior quarterback Alex Erby said. “Knowing the last couple years we played them it’s been close obviously but they came out and shocked us and punched us in the mouth but we were able to recover.”

“The year before that, 2020, they were actually able to put up 500 passing yards against us so that was pretty — and their record is 5-1 so we gotta come out and play like it’s our last game and we got a new scoreboard so we got to show out for that too,” Erby said.

Kickoff is Saturday at noon.

