Kerrville, TX

Texas man accused of stabbing victim for revving car engine at Walmart

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
KERRVILLE, Texas — A Texas man is accused of stabbing another man who revved his engine in a Walmart parking lot, authorities said.

Charles Frank Ottesen, 55, of Kerrville, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Kerrville Police Department said in a news release.

Police said the incident stems from an altercation in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Kerrville at about 4:59 p.m. CDT, KSAT-TV reported.

Police interviewed the victim, a 30-year-old man, at an area emergency room after the stabbing, according to the television station.

The man told police he was injured after a confrontation with a man, later identified as Ottesen, who complained about the victim loudly revving his vehicle’s engine, KVEO-TV reported.

The victim told police he sustained cuts to his face and head, which were not life-threatening, Kerrville police said in its news release. The victim added that he was cut by a knife and was able to give officers information about the assailant’s identity.

Officers then went to the Walmart parking lot to speak with Ottesen, who sleeps in a camper in the store’s parking lot, according to KSAT.

Police observed blood and “signs of a struggle consistent with the victim’s account” in the area, the television station reported.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant, and Ottesen was booked into the Kerr County Jail, the news release stated.

