Moments of normalcy found amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

MATLACHA, Fla. – Surrounded by destruction, it might be hard to find a sense of normalcy in Southwest Florida. With the National Guard at street corners and gas lines wrapped around city blocks, we’re living in a paradise that doesn’t quite feel like home.

Finding the little pieces of life that we used to know and love is helping a group of friends cope with the world we now live in.

As you filter out the sound of generators humming in the background on Matlacha and look past the houses left soaked by storm surge, you’ll find a campfire burning. It’s where friends sit and forget.

“We’re supporting each other and trying to get our spirits up after what just happened,” said Richard Logan.

Their lives are in ruins. They lost their homes, their cars and their belongings, but yet they’re still smiling.

“I lost tools, personal stuff but I didn’t lose my life. I didn’t lose my puppy dog,” said Todd Victor. “There’s nothing more important than that.”

“I’m alive. These people lost their freaking homes,” added Logan.

They wear it well, but they too have weathered the worst of the storm. They lost their friend, Mike. He went missing the day after Ian came through.

“Few days later he was found dead over there by the sea wall,” Logan said. “Broke our freaking hearts, excuse my language, it’s just how do you survive a freaking five hurricane storm and the next day sunny and bright and you die?”

That’s why when the sun sets and the stars light up the sky, they come together. It’s not the flickering flames of the fire or even the cold beer that keeps them coming back; it’s knowing they have each other and a shoulder to always lean on.

“My support team is here, here and all these people,” Logan said.

Todd: “This is morale buddy. This is morale. This is what we do.”

Gage: “If there’s any message you want to share with people, what would it be?”

Todd: “You don’t need internet, you don’t need anything. What you need is each other.”