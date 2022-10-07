ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Man, 42, Arrested in Shooting Death of San Diego Resident

A 42-year-old San Diego man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 55-year-old San Diego man, police said Saturday. Juan Carlos Sanchez was taken into custody Friday in Imperial Beach and booked into San Diego County Jail on one felony count of first-degree murder, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. Sanchez was being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
sandiegocountynews.com

Fight between inmates leaves one man dead at George Bailey Detention Facility

San Diego, CA–Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives were notified on October 5 that an individual in the custody of their department at George Bailey Detention Facility had died after being assaulted by other incarcerated individuals, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Department identified the injured man as 52-year-old Raymond Vogelman of...
sandiegocountynews.com

Man struck by Sprinter train in North County

Vista, CA–A 60-year-old man suffered injuries after he was struck by a westbound Sprinter train near a transit station in Vista on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Department Transit Enforcement Unit received a report, just before 8:30 p.m., of the incident near the Buena Creek Transit Station.
Times of San Diego

Pedestrian Struck, Injured by Sprinter Train in Vista

A 60-year-old man was struck and injured by a Sprinter train in Vista on Friday evening. Sprinter Train 4012 was traveling at approximately 30-35 mph westbound from the North County Transit District‘s Buena Creek Transit Station at 8:21 p.m. when it struck the pedestrian, said Deputy Jason Burk of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit.
San Diego Channel

Motorcyclist hospitalized after head-on collision with truck on SR-94

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A motorcycle rider was hospitalized Sunday after colliding with a pickup truck on State Route 94 near Oak Lakes Road in East County, the California Highway Patrol said. The collision happened at 11:32 a.m. Sunday when the motorcyclist passed over the yellow line and struck...
Times of San Diego

El Cajon Police Arrest 2 Men After Pursuit of Stolen Van

Two men were arrested Saturday after a helicopter and police pursuit of a stolen van and a foot chase, the El Cajon Police Department said. At around 10:28 a.m. Saturday, a patrol officer was alerted to a stolen van out of San Diego, according to Lt. Will Guerin, EPD Patrol Division watch commander. A San Diego County Sheriff’s Department helicopter spotted the van and directed officers to East Chase Avenue and Avocado Avenue.
CBS 8

A 30-year-old man dies after crashing into a tree in Carlsbad

SAN DIEGO — A 30-year-old man was killed after his pickup truck crashed into a tree, police said Saturday. The crash happened at 7:25 p.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Armada Drive. Carlsbad police officers responded and located a 30-year-old unconscious man trapped in a pickup truck. The...
San Diego Channel

Person found dead on Barona Reservation in Ramona

RAMONA , Calif. (CNS) - A person was found dead Saturday on the right-hand shoulder of a road on the Barona Reservation in Ramona. The death was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 6:14 p.m. at Wildcat Canyon and Featherstone Canyon roads, according to the CHP log. The person...
NBC San Diego

Man Convicted of Knifepoint Rapes in San Diego Gets Nearly Two Centuries in Prison

A man who was convicted of raping two women at knifepoint in San Diego County was sentenced Thursday to 175 years to life in state prison. Seth Alan Roberts, 22, was convicted by a jury earlier this year of seven felony counts, including two forcible rape counts, for a pair of assaults that occurred about a week apart in Pacific Beach and Otay Mesa, when Roberts was 18 years old.
