Deputies Seek Young Man Spotted Firing Random Shots in San Marcos
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department searched Sunday for a young man who fired off a handgun in a San Marcos neighborhood. At 2:53 p.m. Sunday, multiple residents reported seeing and hearing the man firing shots in the area, but not targeting anyone, according to sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Wisniewski.
Body found burned, shot to death in National City
A victim was found burned, shot to death in National City. Police believe the man was killed in a San Diego neighborhood. ABC 10News spoke with the suspect's neighbors.
Man, 42, Arrested in Shooting Death of San Diego Resident
A 42-year-old San Diego man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 55-year-old San Diego man, police said Saturday. Juan Carlos Sanchez was taken into custody Friday in Imperial Beach and booked into San Diego County Jail on one felony count of first-degree murder, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. Sanchez was being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
70-year-old man shot six times in Mountain View
A 70-year-old man was shot six times Thursday night in San Diego's Mountain View Neighborhood, San Diego Police Department said.
Fight between inmates leaves one man dead at George Bailey Detention Facility
San Diego, CA–Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives were notified on October 5 that an individual in the custody of their department at George Bailey Detention Facility had died after being assaulted by other incarcerated individuals, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Department identified the injured man as 52-year-old Raymond Vogelman of...
Man struck by Sprinter train in North County
Vista, CA–A 60-year-old man suffered injuries after he was struck by a westbound Sprinter train near a transit station in Vista on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Department Transit Enforcement Unit received a report, just before 8:30 p.m., of the incident near the Buena Creek Transit Station.
Body found in South Bay debris fire; suspect arrested
A 42-year-old man suspected of killing another man and disposing his body in a fire in National City was arrested Friday, authorities said.
Two men arrested after police chase, home burglaries in East County
Two men were arrested Saturday after a police pursuit ended in a car crash and home burglaries in El Cajon, authorities said.
Neighbors react to 18-year-old shot & killed in Mira Mesa
ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small shares the unanswered questions remaining after a deadly shooting in San Diego's Mira Mesa neighborhood.
Pedestrian Struck, Injured by Sprinter Train in Vista
A 60-year-old man was struck and injured by a Sprinter train in Vista on Friday evening. Sprinter Train 4012 was traveling at approximately 30-35 mph westbound from the North County Transit District‘s Buena Creek Transit Station at 8:21 p.m. when it struck the pedestrian, said Deputy Jason Burk of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit.
Family searching for missing U.S. Marine last seen in Point Loma
SAN DIEGO — The family of a missing veteran is asking for help locating her. Robyn Austin was last seen in the Point Loma area. The former marine suffers from mental illness and could be living on the streets. Austin, 32, served as a U.S. Marine at Camp Pendleton...
Motorcyclist hospitalized after head-on collision with truck on SR-94
EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A motorcycle rider was hospitalized Sunday after colliding with a pickup truck on State Route 94 near Oak Lakes Road in East County, the California Highway Patrol said. The collision happened at 11:32 a.m. Sunday when the motorcyclist passed over the yellow line and struck...
El Cajon Police Arrest 2 Men After Pursuit of Stolen Van
Two men were arrested Saturday after a helicopter and police pursuit of a stolen van and a foot chase, the El Cajon Police Department said. At around 10:28 a.m. Saturday, a patrol officer was alerted to a stolen van out of San Diego, according to Lt. Will Guerin, EPD Patrol Division watch commander. A San Diego County Sheriff’s Department helicopter spotted the van and directed officers to East Chase Avenue and Avocado Avenue.
A 30-year-old man dies after crashing into a tree in Carlsbad
SAN DIEGO — A 30-year-old man was killed after his pickup truck crashed into a tree, police said Saturday. The crash happened at 7:25 p.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Armada Drive. Carlsbad police officers responded and located a 30-year-old unconscious man trapped in a pickup truck. The...
Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI in San Diego
A 28-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence after she collided with another vehicle in the Balboa Park neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday.
Rancho Santa Fe swim instructor accused of molesting second student; deputies asking others to come forward
A week after a Rancho Santa Fe swim instructor was arrested and accused of molesting a 7-year-old student during lessons, sheriff’s deputies are asking other students to come forward if they think they were victimized. The arrest marks the second time Nicholas Piazza, 19, has been accused of molesting...
Marine Recruit, 18, Collapses, Dies During Camp Pendleton Training
An 18-year-old Marine recruit collapsed during training at Camp Pendleton and later died at the Marine Corps base hospital, officials said. Private First Class Javier F. Pong was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the hospital, USMC Capt. Joshua D. Collins said. While engaged in scheduled training,...
Person found dead on Barona Reservation in Ramona
RAMONA , Calif. (CNS) - A person was found dead Saturday on the right-hand shoulder of a road on the Barona Reservation in Ramona. The death was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 6:14 p.m. at Wildcat Canyon and Featherstone Canyon roads, according to the CHP log. The person...
Man Convicted of Knifepoint Rapes in San Diego Gets Nearly Two Centuries in Prison
A man who was convicted of raping two women at knifepoint in San Diego County was sentenced Thursday to 175 years to life in state prison. Seth Alan Roberts, 22, was convicted by a jury earlier this year of seven felony counts, including two forcible rape counts, for a pair of assaults that occurred about a week apart in Pacific Beach and Otay Mesa, when Roberts was 18 years old.
Flaming Hot Dog Cart Draws Concern Over Illegal Street Vending in Gaslamp District
Street vending in the Gaslamp Quarter is a topic of debate once again. “Every weekend, starting on Thursday all the way through Sunday, you'll see no less than 50 illegal vendors in the Gaslamp Quarter,” Executive Director of Gaslamp Quarter Association Michael Trimble said. Street vending has been limited...
