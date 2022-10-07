ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas high school football scores for Thursday, Oct. 6

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27UTtD_0iPTYKHP00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Buda Johnson scored with 45 seconds left in the game to top Austin High 20-13 on Thursday at Bob Shelton Stadium.

Hyde Park, coached by former Texas Longhorns and NFL punter Phil Dawson , ran its record to 6-0 after a 27-26 overtime win over St. Michael’s, setting up a key district showdown in TAPPS play with Regents next week.

Crockett knocked off Navarro 49-14 and Travis thumped Eastside 47-0. Pflugerville fell to University out of Waco 53-28.

Check out the rest of the scores from Thursday’s action around Texas below.

Scores from around Central Texas

Buda Johnson 20, Austin High 13

Crockett 49, Navarro 14

Hyde Park 27, St. Michael’s 26 OT

Travis 47, Eastside Memorial 0

Waco University 53, Pflugerville 28

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Channelview 35, Pasadena South Houston 28

Cypress Ranch 56, Cypress Park 16

Dallas White 68, Dallas Adams 24

Edinburg Vela 70, Rio Grande City 27

Fort Bend Ridge Point 54, Fort Bend Elkins 0

Houston Lamar 59, Houston Westbury 7

Houston Stratford 52, Houston Northbrook 7

Humble 38, Beaumont West Brook 35

Irving Nimitz 30, Irving 25

Katy 54, Katy Paetow 0

Katy Cinco Ranch 53, Jordan 41

Klein Forest 17, Klein Cain 14

Los Fresnos 42, Brownsville Rivera 7

McAllen 51, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 7

Northwest Eaton 45, Keller Central 17

PSJA 55, Edinburg Economedes 13

Richardson Pearce 28, Richardson 14

Rockwall-Heath 35, Tyler Legacy 14

SA Johnson 31, SA Northside Clark 28

Spring 62, Aldine 0

Spring Westfield 63, Aldine Nimitz 20

The Woodlands 70, Cleveland 0

CLASS 5A

Amarillo Palo Duro 70, Lubbock 0

CC Carroll 49, CC Moody 14

Dallas Highland Park 38, Richardson Berkner 17

Frisco Reedy 55, Frisco Lebanon Trail 29

Frisco Wakeland 59, Frisco Liberty 21

FW Arlington Heights 54, FW Trimble Tech 7

FW Wyatt 47, FW North Side 20

Houston Sterling 27, Houston Milby 0

Houston Waltrip 45, Houston Madison 0

Humble Kingwood Park 41, Baytown Goose Creek 14

Lucas Lovejoy 70, Princeton 0

McKinney North 34, West Mesquite 14

Mercedes 41, Pharr Valley View 16

Richmond Foster 45, Fort Bend Kempner 0

SA Alamo Heights 56, SA Jefferson 6

SA Burbank 28, SA McCollum 21

SA Wagner 61, SA MacArthur 12

CLASS 4A

Dallas Carter 26, Frisco Panther Creek 2

Fort Stockton 41, Clint 0

FW Western Hills 30, FW Eastern Hills 28

Hidalgo 41, Kingsville King 7

Melissa 42, Mesquite Poteet 10

Wilmer-Hutchins 40, Carrollton Ranchview 22

CLASS 2A

Burton 54, Louise 7

Vega 28, Boys Ranch 6

CLASS 1A

Amherst 58, Lazbuddie 8

Benjamin 66, Paducah 19

Groom 68, Darrouzett 7

Hamlin 69, Abilene Texas Leadership 0

Rising Star 70, Trent 0

Savoy 68, Fruitvale 20

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Beaumont Legacy Christian 64, Katy Faith West 19

Greenville Christian 54, Dallas Fairhill 6

SA Town East Christian 60, CC Coastal Christian 13

OTHER

Red Oak Ovilla 40, Dallas Lakehill 16

San Antonio Harlan 42, Sotomayor 7

Tribe Consolidated 52, Austin SPC 48

Waco Methodist def. Waco Parkview Christian, forfeit

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

