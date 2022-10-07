ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodak Black
Young Thug
Gunna
G Herbo
Jeremih
A$AP Rocky Taking On More ‘Baby Duties’ As Rihanna Prepares For Super Bowl Halftime Show (EXCLUSIVE)

Rihanna, 34, officially announced that she will perform at the Super Bowl Halftime via Instagram on Sept. 25, and as a result, A$AP Rocky, 34, is taking on more parenting duties an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Rocky has committed to taking on more of the baby care duties so Rihanna can focus on preparing. He knows she’s nervous, but he isn’t concerned one bit because he knows she’s going to crush it,” the source said. The celebrity couple welcomed their first child together on May 13, according to TMZ.
Rihanna Honors DMX With Oversized Sweatshirt Paired With Bike Shorts On Grocery Store Run

More than a year after DMX passed away following a fatal heart attack, Rihanna honored the late hip-hop legend while out and about in West Hollywood. As Rihanna, 34, hit up Bristol Farms on Tuesday (Oct. 4), she stepped out in an oversized sweatshirt bearing the “Party Up (Up In Here)” rapper’s visage on the front. The memorial shirt had his date of birth and passing on the sleeves, with a pair of crosses flanking both sides. Rihanna paired the oversized sweatshirt with bike shorts and slides for the run. She completed the look with black sunglasses, a gold chain, and her effortless sense of cool.
Future’s ‘Wait for U’ Breaks Record for Most Weeks at No. 1 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart

Just five months after Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” broke a 12-year-old record for the most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, the song cedes its title to Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, which clocks an unprecedented 14th week at the summit. The coronation comes on the list dated Oct. 9, as “Wait” reigns (again) as the most-played song on U.S. monitored R&B/hip-hop radio stations in the week ending Oct. 2, according to Luminate (up 2% in plays).
Kodak Black Calls Latto “Hating Ass Mutt” After BET Hip Hop Song of the Year Loss

Kodak Black isn’t happy about losing the Song of the Year award to Latto’s ‘Big Energy’ at BET Hip Hop Awards. The rapper took to Instagram Live to share his thoughts on the development, calling Latto “frappuccino, cappuccino.” Kodak said, “Why y’all ain’t make my shit tie with cappuccino? But y’all made sure Caresha Please be a tie with Drink Champs. … This whole shit looked like a damn plot. Then I look at the ‘gram like what shawty blocked me for? They probably hollering at BET, like don’t give him that shit. I told weeks ago. Watch they finna play with me and give it to frappuccino.”
[Saturday Spotlight] Tayyib Ali + Von Tae

Following a couple of weeks of hiatus, welcome back to another edition of Saturday Spotlight. Each week we review submissions from all over the globe, picking the best out of the batch to highlight at the end of the week. If you’re an aspiring rapper, a producer wanting to create a buzz, or a singer looking to expose their talent, Saturday Spotlight is dedicated to discovering the next star. This week, we received over 40 submissions — below are the two picks!
Joe Budden Names The Best Rapper Alive

Joe Budden isn’t one to mince his words on the mic. The New Jersey native joined Brian “B.Dot” Miller for an episode of Brackets where he crowned the best rapper alive. In his first return to his old Complex studio, Joe Budden finally narrowed it down to a final four, which included JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and J. Cole.
