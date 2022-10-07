ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miscommunication between Cape Coral and LCEC delayed start of power restoration effort

By Hope Salman
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Miscommunication between the City of Cape Coral and Lee County Electric Cooperative, the city’s electric provider, led to an unnecessary 24-hour delay in the start of power restoration after Hurricane Ian.

LCEC didn’t start restoring power in Cape Coral until Saturday morning (Oct. 1). The utility said it was because the city requested 48 hours after the storm for the safety of first responders.

“They wanted to do their search and restoration operation without the threat of perhaps live wires down,” said LCEC spokesperson Karen Ryan.

But the city says they only requested 24 hours, not 48 hours.

“I am going to be very blunt. I don’t know what all this drama is out there that there was a two-day delay preventing anyone from doing anything. I don’t know where that is coming from,” said Cape Coral City Manager Rob Hernandez.

LCEC also needed 24 hours to assess the damage.

They are now working around the clock to restore power to Cape Coral and hope to do so by Saturday.

Linda baby
2d ago

Not gonna happen. Nice try though. I still have a pole down at the end of my street and the equiptment from the top of the pole is dangling in front of my neighbors front door. . Tomorrow is Saturday! We can deal with it just be honest. When I heard that they were going to have 95% up and running by Sunday, I knew instantly it was a lie. Not just wishful thinking but an actual lie. Having said that I have nothing but the utmost respect for the linesman and women that come from all over the country to help us. It's not their fault. It's LCECs fault.

