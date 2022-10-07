Read full article on original website
insideofknoxville.com
Kopita Now Offering Full Dinner Menu at 507 South Gay Street
Kopita opened at 524 South Gay Street in July 2019, becoming downtown’s first vegan restaurant. A pandemic followed in short order and, for a while during the early months of the pandemic, Kopita expanded to offer a sister restaurant, Kopita Meat, just two doors down. The two later consolidated, offering an expanded menu. When a larger restaurant space became available just down and across the street inside the Embassy Suites at 131 South Gay Street, Avi Zenatti, chef and owner with his wife Illana Brodt took the opportunity to expand the restaurant and broaden the menu even further.
Things to do for free in East Tennessee this weekend
Free things to do this weekend in Knoxville and East Tennessee.
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places for a fun and exciting weekend getaway in Tennessee that are suitable for a longer vacation too, if you happen to have more free time on your hands. Here is what made it on the list and what are the places you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
insideofknoxville.com
Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (10/9 – 10/18/2022)
If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay reveals Week 7 on-site location
The College GameDay crew is heading back to a familiar location for the on-site show in Week 7. College GameDay is headed back to Rocky Top. Plenty of people on social media reacted negatively to the news, but it seems like the obvious choice here. The game could potentially be a top 5 matchup and Tennessee’s fanbase will be rocking heading into a chance for their best start since 1998.
ESPN College GameDay to air from Alabama-Tennessee for only 2nd time
The growing hype surrounding the Alabama-Tennessee game just gained a sideshow. ESPN announced College GameDay is headed to Knoxville for the second time this season. The three-hour pregame show will originate from the Tennessee campus ahead of the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff in Neyland Stadium. This will actually be the...
WSMV
Horse Haven of Tennessee brings back Fall Harvest Fest this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Horse Haven of Tennessee will bring back its Fall Harvest Fest and Craft Fair this Saturday to raise money for its animal rescue. The event will consist of a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, games, and other entertainment, along with guests being able to see all of their horses.
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
wvlt.tv
Residents alarmed after spotting coyotes in West Hills neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents in a West Knoxville neighborhood took to social media after spotting coyotes out in broad daylight. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it isn’t as uncommon as one might think. Matt Cameron with TWRA said that coyotes tend to be in urban and suburban areas, so people shouldn’t be surprised if they come across one.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Alabama Opens as a Favorite Over Tennessee
Alabama has not even come close to covering the giant spreads against Texas or Texas A&M. Saturday brings a new big challenge as the Crimson Tide travels to Knoxville to face the Tennessee Volunteers. DraftKings has released their opening lines for this week’s college football games and the Crimson Tide is seen as a seven point favorite. [A few hours after the opening, the line ticked up a half a point to 7.5.] The Over/Under has not been posted as of yet.
How the weather is affecting the fall foliage
October is off to a nice, dry start, which is perfect for those who love the colorful leaves that autumn brings.
Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers. It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
East TN life-changing program gives a makeover to 11 women who turned their lives around
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Hand Up for Women program gave a makeover to 11 women Saturday. This was a milestone for their path of turning around their lives. Hand Up for Women helps women break the cycle of abuse, poverty, addiction and despair. The program offers classes that bring self-esteem, confidence and hope back to their lives.
Look: Tennessee's Postgame Message For LSU Goes Viral
Tennessee is riding high after Saturday's big win over LSU. The Volunteers stayed undefeated with a 40-13 triumph over the Tigers. After the victory, they had some fun at their SEC adversary's expense. Tennessee's Twitter page trolled LSU by writing "Five and Eaux." Quarterback Hendon Hooker continued his sensational season...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hayes: Welcome to the Playoff party, Tennessee
Welcome to the Playoff party, Tennessee. Been a long time coming, but it’s good to finally see you again. Your arrival gift? A date with Alabama. “Everybody knows who’s coming to town next weekend, and the opportunity we have in front of us,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel told reporters.
UT message left by East Tennessee man who helped build jumbotrons at LSU's Tiger Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some fun messages supporting University of Tennessee athletics are scattered around LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. East Tennessee native Nick Barnes was part of the group that installed jumbotrons and other fixtures at the venue in 2014. They won't be easy to spot while...
WATE
Daddy Mac’s Down Home Dive has deliciousness for days
TURKEY CREEK, Tenn. (WATE) – The Taste of Turkey Creek offers almost two dozen local flavors for visitors to sample. At Daddy Mac’s the friendly staff is ready to show you how much flavor can be packed under one roof. From appetizers to delicious house-smoked BBQ to desserts...
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos shooting
A man with Knoxville area roots who worked as a realtor in Arlington, Va. has been killed in the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Caribbean territory while returning from an excursion, according to reports.
wvlt.tv
RV catches on fire on I-640 West
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An RV caught fire on I-640 West right before the 75/275 Split on Sunday. Knoxville fire crews responded and doused the flame with one engine, according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. The camper’s brakes caught on fire and spread to the inside, Wilbanks said. No one...
Knoxville restaurant owner retiring after 48 years behind the grill
A Knoxville restaurant owner, operator and cook will be retiring at the end of the month.
