operawire.com
Festival Ópera Villera Announces 2022 Edition
The second Festival Ópera Villera at Buenos Aires in Argentina is set to open on Oct. 13 and runs through the 23rd. The festival opens with Juventus Lyrica’s production of “Carmen,” which features alumni from Asociación Civil Centro Artístico Solidario Argentino. Performance Date: Oct....
operawire.com
Sidney Outlaw to Showcase ‘LAMENT’ at MSM
Baritone Sidney Outlaw and pianist Warren Jones will present “LAMENT” live at the Manhattan School of Music on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The showcase will explore the legacy of black composers in opera and art song and features works by Ricky Ian Gordon, Robert Owens, Dorothy Rudd Moore, and Harry T. Burleigh.
operawire.com
Staatsoper Stuttgart Extends Music Director Contract
Cornelius Meister has extended his contract as General Music Director of the Staatsoper Stuttgart. Meister has been General Music Director of the Württemberg State Theater since the 2018-19 season and is set to continue with the company through 2026. As Music Director Meister has conducted new productions...
operawire.com
Opera Prelude to Celebrate World Opera Day With Conference
Opera Prelude is set to gather together dozens of internationally renowned opera professionals on World Opera Day. The conference on Oct. 25 will be for OperaWorks, an exciting conference and professional development day designed to help talented young performers starting out in their careers. There will be a series of...
operawire.com
Lisa Bielawa to Curate Residency at The Stone at The New School
Composer, vocalist, and producer Lisa Bielawa is set to return to The Stone at The New School in New York. From Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2022, Bielawa will take up her third residency. The vocalist will sing in several of the concerts with additional performers including The Parhelion Trio on Nov. 2; soprano Ariadne Greif, baritone Peter Stewart, and pianist Andrea Christie, with Bielawa on Nov. 3; mezzo-soprano Leandra Ramm, pianist Michael Delfin, and violist Oriana Hawley with Bielawa on voice and piano on Nov. 4; and violinist and vocalist Rebecca Fischer, Anthony Hawley doing recitation, violist Oriana Hawley, and flutist Ilaria Hawley, with Bielawa on November 5.
operawire.com
New Opera West Announces 2022 Fright Festival
New Opera West is set to present “Fright Festival” on Oct. 28, 2022. The event, which will take place at Mimoda Studio in Los Angeles, California, will feature three mini-operas plus food and drinks. First up will be Timothy Peterson and Sara Fetherolf’s “Séance,” an opera about a...
operawire.com
Opera North Announces Academic in Residence
(Credit: Ⓒ-University-of-Leeds-web) The U.K.’s Opera North has announced Professor Edward Venn of the School of Music, University of Leeds, as its new Academic in Residence. Venn will spend a year at the Company bringing together diverse voices from all areas of the performing arts and academia for a...
operawire.com
Royal Opera House to Team Up with Balenciaga with “Last Days’
The Royal Opera has announced a partnership with Balenciaga. The House has selected specific pieces from its Fall 2022 and Winter 2022 collections for the Last Days costumes. Based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film, “Last Days” opens in the Linbury Theatre on Oct. 7, 2022 and will bring a contemporary existentialist myth to the opera stage.
operawire.com
North Wales International Music Festival 2022 Review: Gelert
This year’s North Wales International Music Festival presented the world premiere of “Gelert,” a work labelled as a “community opera” by its composer, Paul Mealor, and librettist, Grahame Davies. By deliberately labelling a work in this manner, it is inevitable that the curious among the...
operawire.com
Keri-Lynn WIlson Addresses ‘Tosca’ Performances at the Teatro Colon
Keri-Lynn Wilson did not want to conduct Anna Netrebko at the Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires. The conductor, who was originally set to conduct the soprano in a production of “Tosca” told she the AP, “I said, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t perform with Ms. Netrebko.”
operawire.com
George & Nora London Foundation 2022-23 Review: Raehann Bryce-Davis
Mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis is a soulful voice of triumph, transformation, and timeless wisdom. With notable house and role debuts, including the Met Opera, as Baba the Turk in Stravinsky’s “The Rake’s Progress,” she is a 2018 recipient of the prestigious George London Award at the George London Competition. Her recital on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at The Morgan Library & Museum in New York City highlighted her award-winning voice as a legacy that must be heard by all, right now.
operawire.com
Christine Goerke Leads Washington National Opera’s ‘Elektra’
The Washington National Opera is set to present Richard Strauss’ “Elektra.”. The opera, which is set to run between Oct. 29 and Nov. 12, 2022, will be directed by Artistic Director Francesca Zambello in her first staging of the work, and led by Principal Conductor Evan Rogister. In...
operawire.com
Sarasota Opera Celebrates General Director Richard Russell 10 Year Anniversary
In celebration of Sarasota Opera’s General Director Richard Russell’s 10-year anniversary, the company will open its 2022-23 season with its Curtain Raiser Dinner on Oct.16. The event features a three-course meal, cocktails, highlights about the upcoming season, and reminiscences of Richard Russell’s history with the company. Also, Sarasota...
operawire.com
Semperoper Dresden to Revive ‘Les Huguenots’
The Semperoper Dresden is set to stage Meyerbeer’s “Les Huguenots” in a production by Peter Konwitschny. The opera, which opens on Oct. 16 and runs through the 31st for a total of four performances will star Elena Gorshunova, Štĕpánka Pučalková, Jennifer Rowley, Tilmann Rönnebeck, Sergey Romanovsky, and Dimitris Tiliakos.
operawire.com
Asian Opera Alliance Names First Executive Director
The Asian Opera Alliance has announced Melody Chang Heaton as its first-ever Executive Director. In her new role, the mezzo-soprano and Director of Marketing at Inland Northwest Opera will organize and monitor daily activities and provide planning for fundraising and growth. She will also work with the Asian Opera Alliance’s Board of Directors.
operawire.com
MassOpera to Present MassOperaParty & Vocation Competition Finals
On Oct. 15, MassOpera will host the MassOpera Party and Vocal Competition Finals at the Longy School of Music’s Gardens and Pickman Hall. The MassOpera Party and Vocal Competition Finals will consist of a Cocktail Reception & Silent Auction followed by the Vocal Competition Finals. MassOpera will also showcase...
operawire.com
Rolando Villazón Extends Contract with Salzburg Mozarteum Foundation
Rolando Villazón has extended his contract as artistic director of the Salzburg Mozarteum Foundation for five more years. In a statement, the festival said that tenor will continue in his position until 2028. The festival said, “Villazón has been responsible for running the Mozart Week Festival since 2019, taking over as overall artistic director of the International Mozarteum Foundation in the summer of 2021.”
