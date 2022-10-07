ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Daily News

Teen wanted for fatal carjacking caught at Bronx subway turnstile

A teen wanted for a fatal carjacking was nabbed by cops as he entered a Bronx subway station, police said Sunday. The 17-year-old suspect, whose name police have not released because of his age, is the third suspect so far to be arrested for the Sept. 24 slaying of Jose Alvarado in Hunts Point. Police arrested two other suspects on Sept. 27, Ahkeem Chase and Latrell Fleming, both 18, after ...
BRONX, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Alleged attacker held without bail in deadly Bronx subway station stabbing

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — An alleged stabber was ordered held without bail Sunday in connection with a deadly subway station attack. Saquan Lemons, 27, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. He allegedly repeatedly stabbed Charles Moore at the 176th Street station in the Bronx on Thursday night. Moore, 38, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police bust 17-year-old fare evader on murder charges: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 17-year-old subway fare evader stopped by police was wanted in connection with a murder, police said Sunday. The teen was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a Sept. 24 shooting in the Bronx, officials said. Police have not publicly identified […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Arrest made in unprovoked subway fatal stabbing in the Bronx

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) –- A Bronx man who allegedly stabbed a fellow subway rider for no apparent reason is under arrest tonight and charged with his murder. Police say clear surveillance video from inside the subway station helped investigators make a quick arrest. “He was a good dude. He had a job, played […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot in the head, dies in Brooklyn: NYPD

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died from a gunshot wound to the head in Flatbush Friday night, according to the NYPD. Officers found the 40-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive near Bedford Avenue and Albemarle Road after they were dispatched around 10:40 p.m., authorities said. The victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Gunman shoots man, woman in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A gunman shot a man and a woman in Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said. The victims were arguing with the suspect near West 149th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in Harlem around 1:10 a.m. when he pulled out a gun and shot both of them, authorities said. The man, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Man fatally stabbed during Brooklyn fight

A Brooklyn man was fatally stabbed early Saturday following fight in Crown Heights, police said. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress at 1:30 a.m. in found the victim Kerwin Cox, 35, sprawled out on the ground outside a Soul Food restaurant on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place. Cox had been stabbed in the chest, police said. Neighbors heard people arguing on the street before the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man fatally stabbed in attack outside Brooklyn bar

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing Saturday morning in Brooklyn. It happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights. According to police, 35-year-old Kerwin Cox was stabbed multiple times and collapsed in front of a bar. Cox was taken to the hospital, where he died. A witness told police they saw Cox getting attacked and the suspect taking off. 
BROOKLYN, NY

