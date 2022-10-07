Read full article on original website
Police make arrest in deadly, unprovoked stabbing of a man in the subway in the Bronx
A victim in the Bronx collapsed on the platform and died, becoming the seventh person to be killed in the NYC transit system this year, and the second fatal subway stabbing in less than a week.
Man fatally stabbed on MTA bus in the Bronx
It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near 149th Street and Gerard Avenue in Mott Haven.
NYPD: 3 men wanted for multiple violent robberies across the Bronx
Police are asking for the public’s help to find three men in connection to multiple robberies in the last two weeks in the Bronx.
Teen wanted for fatal carjacking caught at Bronx subway turnstile
A teen wanted for a fatal carjacking was nabbed by cops as he entered a Bronx subway station, police said Sunday. The 17-year-old suspect, whose name police have not released because of his age, is the third suspect so far to be arrested for the Sept. 24 slaying of Jose Alvarado in Hunts Point. Police arrested two other suspects on Sept. 27, Ahkeem Chase and Latrell Fleming, both 18, after ...
Teen assaulted, stabbed by group of men in targeted attack at Manhattan subway station
A 17-year-old was assaulted and stabbed at a Manhattan subway station by a group of six men he knew on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Alleged attacker held without bail in deadly Bronx subway station stabbing
MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — An alleged stabber was ordered held without bail Sunday in connection with a deadly subway station attack. Saquan Lemons, 27, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. He allegedly repeatedly stabbed Charles Moore at the 176th Street station in the Bronx on Thursday night. Moore, 38, […]
NYPD: 15-year-old robbed at gunpoint on 5 train; suspects at large
Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a teenager at gunpoint on a train in the Bronx last month.
Police bust 17-year-old fare evader on murder charges: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 17-year-old subway fare evader stopped by police was wanted in connection with a murder, police said Sunday. The teen was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a Sept. 24 shooting in the Bronx, officials said. Police have not publicly identified […]
Arrest made in unprovoked subway fatal stabbing in the Bronx
MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) –- A Bronx man who allegedly stabbed a fellow subway rider for no apparent reason is under arrest tonight and charged with his murder. Police say clear surveillance video from inside the subway station helped investigators make a quick arrest. “He was a good dude. He had a job, played […]
17-Year-Old Dodging Train Fare Busted by Cops, Arrested for Outstanding Murder Warrant
A teen wanted in a murder investigation in New York City was picked up Friday after police said transit officers spotted the 17-year-old enter a subway station without paying the fare. The arrest unfolded Friday evening at the Grant Avenue subway station in Brooklyn when Xavier Lowe dodged the fare,...
Man shot in the head, dies in Brooklyn: NYPD
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died from a gunshot wound to the head in Flatbush Friday night, according to the NYPD. Officers found the 40-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive near Bedford Avenue and Albemarle Road after they were dispatched around 10:40 p.m., authorities said. The victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital, […]
Gunman shoots man, woman in Harlem: NYPD
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A gunman shot a man and a woman in Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said. The victims were arguing with the suspect near West 149th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in Harlem around 1:10 a.m. when he pulled out a gun and shot both of them, authorities said. The man, […]
Man fatally stabbed during Brooklyn fight
A Brooklyn man was fatally stabbed early Saturday following fight in Crown Heights, police said. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress at 1:30 a.m. in found the victim Kerwin Cox, 35, sprawled out on the ground outside a Soul Food restaurant on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place. Cox had been stabbed in the chest, police said. Neighbors heard people arguing on the street before the ...
Officials respond to string of subway stabbings in the Bronx; victim identified
MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) – Within eight hours on Thursday, three people were stabbed or slashed in separate attacks in the subway system around New York City, including a fatal stabbing at the 176th Street No. 4 train station in the Bronx. “The doors open, and as people are exiting the train, the victim is set […]
NYPD: Man fatally stabbed in attack outside Brooklyn bar
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing Saturday morning in Brooklyn. It happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights. According to police, 35-year-old Kerwin Cox was stabbed multiple times and collapsed in front of a bar. Cox was taken to the hospital, where he died. A witness told police they saw Cox getting attacked and the suspect taking off.
1 Person Injured In Shooting On Bee-Line Bus In Yonkers (Developing)
Police are on the scene of a reported shooting on a transit bus in Westchester County Friday evening, Oct. 7. Yonkers police and the Westchester County Department of Public Safety were called at around 5 p.m. with reports of a shooting that occurred near South Broadway and Ludlow Street. The...
Police probe fatal shooting and stabbing along today’s Panamanian Parade route
The NYPD with probing two separate fatal incidents that occurred along the route of today’s Panamanian Parade in Brooklyn.
Group of six beats, stabs 17-year-old boy on Manhattan subway platform
MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of six men beat and stabbed a 17-year-old on a subway platform Saturday in Midtown East, police said. The attack happened around 4:20 p.m. at the East 53rd Street and Lexington Avenue subway station. Police said he was waiting for the northbound no. 6 train. That’s when a […]
Man survives getting hit by 'A' train in Midtown while on subway tracks
A 22-year-old is alive after being struck by an MTA subway in Manhattan early Sunday.
