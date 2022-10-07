Read full article on original website
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game
A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday.
Antonio Brown takes another cheap shot at Tom Brady's marriage
Antonio Brown continued to mock Tom Brady’s marriage, which is reportedly on the brink of divorce, with another social media jab at his former teammate.
NFL・
Bucs vs. Falcons injury report: 3 ruled out for Tampa Bay
A trio of Tampa Bay Buccaneers will miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to injury, while two more players are still in doubt. Tight end Cameron Brate will miss Week 5 with a concussion, while defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and defensive back Logan Ryan are out with foot injuries.
Brady throws for 351 yards, Bucs beat Falcons 21-15
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady threw for 351 yards and a touchdown, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers end a two-game losing streak with a 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Brady completed 35 of 52 passes without an interception, avoiding his first three-game losing streak since 2002,...
What They Are Saying: Former Tiger on wrong end of bad call vs. Tom Brady
A former Clemson defensive lineman was on the wrong end of what clearly appeared to be a bad call involving Tom Brady in an NFL game on Sunday. Former Tiger and current Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman (...)
How to Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers Live on 10/09
The Atlanta Falcons take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. On Sunday, October 9 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers. Disclosure:...
Rays lose 1-0 to Guardians HR in 15th-inning, eliminated from playoffs
CLEVELAND — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history with a leadoff home run off Corey Kluber in the 15th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and a two-game Wild Card Series sweep.
