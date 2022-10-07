Read full article on original website
Rewinding Football High Live: Scores, highlights, updates from Friday’s Week 8 HS football games
The Week 8 schedule includes huge region games from Daphne to Decatur. Some of tonight’s key games include Bob Jones at Sparkman, McAdory at Hueytown, Muscle Shoals at unbeaten Decatur and Fairhope at Daphne. Check back frequently tonight for updates on those games and many others. A complete score...
‘He is such a playmaker’: Earl Woods leads Hueytown past McAdory
Earl Woods again showed why he’s one of the state’s most dangerous playmakers. Woods took a shotgun snap, faked a handoff to running back Jakheal Rowser and raced up the middle for a 65-yard touchdown with 9:11 remaining to give Hueytown the lead for good in Friday’s 32-27 comeback victory over McAdory.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
altoday.com
Greenetrack will reopen tonight
Greenetrack will hold a grand re-opening tonight of its Gaming Center. The casino closed in the aftermath of the Alabama Supreme Court decision finding for the state, stripping the “charity bingo” of its non-profit status and ordering Greenetrack to pay $76 million in disputed back taxes. Greenetrack is...
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
All of us can prepare our own burgers in just a few minutes. However, most of the time those that we eat at a restaurant taste a lot better. On top of that, we all love to go out with our friends and family members from time to time. With that in mind, if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
New school, auction surprise, Saban-Fisher: Down in Alabama
Plans are moving ahead for a second public high school in Auburn. A woman bought at auction the contents of a storage unit in Mobile, and got a surprise at some of the contents. Fisher vs. Saban is Saturday. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to...
Why straight ticket voting is likely here to stay in Alabama
Alabama has the No. 1 ranked team in football. It also very may well be the No. 1 state in the U.S. for straight ticket voting on Election Day. Only six states have it, and among those, none have released any data suggesting a higher turnout of voters who vote cast a straight ticket ballot in recent elections. Only South Carolina comes close.
One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama
A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
Experiencing mail delays? North Alabamians report longer wait times for postal deliveries
Cities across Alabama are facing a shortage of U.S. Postal Service workers, and many North Alabamians are saying it is taking longer for their mail and packages to be delivered.
Fetus found in auctioned funeral home storage unit in south Alabama
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
Homecoming Bonfire Turns Into An Massive Explosion At Florida High School
Nothing like homecoming week when you’re in high school. Hopefully, you’re not still scrambling for a date, but even if you’re going stag, it’s just a good time. Football season is underway and homecoming is always a big game, but depending on where you went to high school, you got the parade, school work seems to go out the window, everybody is in a good mood… it’s just fun.
Alabama man killed when truck hits ditch and flips into a utility pole
An Alabama man was killed Thursday morning after his truck left the road, struck a ditch and then overturned and hit a utility pole, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Tuskegee, Alabama, man. Melvin Marshall, 69, was...
Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2022: Which Alabama schools will be schools open?
Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 is recognized as Columbus Day, American Indian Heritage Day and Fraternal Day by Alabama. State offices and courts will be closed; many state and local government employees will have the day off. However, since local school districts set their own calendars, check your district site and...
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in Alabama
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love to eat seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you'll find a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Frosty Conditions Expected Again Sunday Night
It is going to be another frosty night across the Tennessee Valley. The combination on mainly clear skies and calm winds will contribute to chilly temperatures. Temperatures Sunday night are forecast to drop into 30s, with some of the coldest air being in portions of Tennessee. When you head out the door early Monday make […]
Alabama still has no builder for new prison year after plan approved
One year ago, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Legislature approved a $1.3 billion plan to build two 4,000-bed prisons, a project the governor and lawmakers said would begin to reverse decades of neglect of Alabama’s overcrowded, decaying system. But since the projects were approved, the Alabama Department of Corrections...
WSFA
Lake Martin business preps for more traffic after lower water levels
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a matter of days, water will begin draining from Lake Martin. The lake’s dam produces hydroelectric energy for Alabama Power. “There’s a requirement by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to bring the water down,” said Jodie McGirt with the Lake Martin Resource Association.
East Alabama teen to face terror charge in Opelika fair shooting threat
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lafayette 18-year-old will face a terror charge after threatening to shoot Black people at the upcoming Opelika Fair. On September 19, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair. “The department takes […]
These Alabama cities have the most expensive homes in the state
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Alabama using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list...
Yolanda Flowers hits the campaign trail despite financial challenges
Gubernatorial candidate Yolanda Flowers is hitting the campaign trail.
