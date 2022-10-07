ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Greenetrack will reopen tonight

Greenetrack will hold a grand re-opening tonight of its Gaming Center. The casino closed in the aftermath of the Alabama Supreme Court decision finding for the state, stripping the “charity bingo” of its non-profit status and ordering Greenetrack to pay $76 million in disputed back taxes. Greenetrack is...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

All of us can prepare our own burgers in just a few minutes. However, most of the time those that we eat at a restaurant taste a lot better. On top of that, we all love to go out with our friends and family members from time to time. With that in mind, if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
AL.com

Why straight ticket voting is likely here to stay in Alabama

Alabama has the No. 1 ranked team in football. It also very may well be the No. 1 state in the U.S. for straight ticket voting on Election Day. Only six states have it, and among those, none have released any data suggesting a higher turnout of voters who vote cast a straight ticket ballot in recent elections. Only South Carolina comes close.
Alabama Now

One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama

A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
Whiskey Riff

Homecoming Bonfire Turns Into An Massive Explosion At Florida High School

Nothing like homecoming week when you’re in high school. Hopefully, you’re not still scrambling for a date, but even if you’re going stag, it’s just a good time. Football season is underway and homecoming is always a big game, but depending on where you went to high school, you got the parade, school work seems to go out the window, everybody is in a good mood… it’s just fun.
BAY COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Restaurants in Alabama

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love to eat seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you'll find a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
WHNT News 19

Frosty Conditions Expected Again Sunday Night

It is going to be another frosty night across the Tennessee Valley. The combination on mainly clear skies and calm winds will contribute to chilly temperatures. Temperatures Sunday night are forecast to drop into 30s, with some of the coldest air being in portions of Tennessee. When you head out the door early Monday make […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WSFA

Lake Martin business preps for more traffic after lower water levels

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a matter of days, water will begin draining from Lake Martin. The lake’s dam produces hydroelectric energy for Alabama Power. “There’s a requirement by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to bring the water down,” said Jodie McGirt with the Lake Martin Resource Association.
WRBL News 3

East Alabama teen to face terror charge in Opelika fair shooting threat

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lafayette 18-year-old will face a terror charge after threatening to shoot Black people at the upcoming Opelika Fair.  On September 19, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair.  “The department takes […]
OPELIKA, AL
These Alabama cities have the most expensive homes in the state

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Alabama using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list...
