Takeaways in the Arizona Football loss to No. 12 Oregon
Crashing back down to reality, Arizona Football (3-3, 1-2) was unable to score the upset in their 49-22 beatdown at the hands of No. 12 Oregon (5-1, 3-0). We are now into week six of the Arizona Football season, and despite the Wildcats being thumped by Cal the week before to open Pac-12 play, the Wildcats responded in a big way with a dominant win over Colorado.
Ducks dominate Arizona in the desert
TUCSON, Ariz--- The Ducks went to the desert on Saturday and took care of business. No. 12 Oregon beat Arizona, 49-22, and improved to 5-1 and 3-1 in Pac 12 play. Oregon was once again led by quarterback Bo Nix. Nix finished 20-25 for 265 yards. He didn't throw any passing touchdowns, but rushed for three.
Oregon Ducks safety Bryan Addison out against Arizona
Oregon will be without a safety against Arizona. Bryan Addison, a fifth-year redshirt-junior, is among the players absent from pregame warmups for the No. 12 Ducks before Saturday night’s game at Arizona Stadium. Addison has 14 tackles with one for loss and a forced fumble this season. He’s one...
JUCO Defensive Back William Lee Decommits From Oregon State
While most attention will be focused on the action on the field today, the Beavers have suffered a loss off the field. This afternoon Defensive Back William Lee announced he had decided to decommit from Oregon State. Lee currently attends Iowa Western Community College, and was expected to join the...
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Linn County Friday morning. It happened around 5:52 a.m. about 9.3 miles from Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem. A preliminary report from USGS initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of...
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
Earthquake is reminder to prepare for the Big One, experts warn
Friday’s 4.4 earthquake in Linn County is an excellent reminder for Pacific Northwest residents to prepare for the potential 9.0 “megathrust” earthquake that could occur along the Cascadia subduction zone in our lifetime.
Angela Mcanalty, The Only Female Prisoner On Oregon’s Death Row, Was Given A Life Sentence
The lone woman on death row in Oregon has now been given a new sentence of life in prison. On August 3, 2020, the Lane County Circuit Court approved a settlement agreement in which McAnulty agreed to give up her appeals against her murder conviction, and Lane County prosecutors agreed to withdraw their appeal of a 2019 decision that overturned the death sentence imposed on her in February 2011.
Earthquake in Linn County
Surveillance footage from Lacomb Grocery during the Oct. 7, 2022, earthquake. It measured 4.4 on the moment magnitude scale. Oregon governor, other West Coast leaders charge forward to go carbon-free. Gov. Kate Brown and three other regional leaders have recommitted the West Coast to action to ease climate change and...
Early morning earthquake rattles Linn County, wakes people up
Several people reported feeling an earthquake early Friday morning that officials say rumbled near Lacomb in Linn County.
Wrong-way driver crash closes Beltline Sunday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — A wrong-way driver crash closed the area of Beltline WB west of Delta for several hours in the early hours of Sunday morning. Eugene Police Department says several 911 callers reported the driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Beltline. The wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another vehicle just west of Division Avenue.
Eugene's rat situation is reportedly improving, experts share advice to keep it that way
EUGENE, Ore. -- Pest control experts are reporting a noticeable improvement in the number of rat sightings in Eugene compared to the last couple of years. "This time last year, we were already experiencing a 40% increase in our calls for rodents from that previous year, so as of right now, we are nowhere near that," said Rhonda Shifflet with Bug Zapper Pest Control.
Search Warrant, Lane Co., Oct. 7
On 09/08/22 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report at a residence in the Veneta area. During the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate. Deputies learned that a suspect used one of the victim’s stolen credit cards to make multiple purchases following the burglary. They identified the suspect and tracked her to a residence in the 1400blk of Bramblewood Ln. in Eugene. Deputies applied for and were granted a search warrant for the suspect’s residence which was executed yesterday afternoon at about 3:45pm. Deputies recovered several items from the burglary, including the victim’s identification, passport, checkbook, and some jewelry. Deputies located additional evidence from at least two other burglaries. The suspect was not at the residence and remains outstanding. Deputies are continuing to investigate this case.
One dead, one hospitalized after early morning head-on crash on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. -- One person is dead after a head-on crash on Beltline west of Division Avenue early Sunday morning, police said. At about 12:40 a.m., police said they received several calls about a wrong-way driver heading east in the westbound lanes. That car crashed head-on into another car, police...
Man arrested after barricade scene in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore.-- Eugene Police said they arrested a Jason Gibson, 56, Saturday morning after a he barricaded himself inside Jackson's Auto Care on the 600 block of West 6th Avenue. Police said at about 10 a.m., the suspect broke inside the building, lit a fire and used used cabinets and...
EWEB rejects proposals for old headquarters, plans to outright sell building
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Board of Commissioners for the Eugene Water and Electric Board has cancelled its process to receive proposals for what to do with its old headquarters building near Downtown Riverfront Park and has instead voted to simply sell the old building. According to EWEB, the board authorized...
What’s up at former Hertz lot? Let’s see
A week or two ago, somebody asked me what was going on at the former site of the Hertz car sales lot on Airport Road in Albany. I had no idea but told him I would try to find out. The bike took me past the place on Saturday afternoon....
