2 reasons why Elijah Paige's commitment was so vital for USC Football
Four-star 2023 OT Elijah Paige's commitment to USC Football meant particularly more to this program than even many of the other four-star commitments they've received this 2023 recruiting cycle. There are many reasons why. For one, it catapulted USC back to the No. 1 recruiting class ranking in the Pac-12 (No. 13 in the country).
247Sports
USC football drops in latest Associated Press Top 25 poll
USC football suffered its first loss of the season in the college football rankings, moving down a spot to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers moved ahead of the Trojans to No. 6. The Trojans did remain at No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches' Poll.
cougcenter.com
Mistakes kill WSU in 30-14 loss to USC
Good morning. This won’t be the typical good / bad / ugly column that the four of you read on Sundays. There are a few related reasons for that, but the long and short of it is that yours truly spent much of Saturday not watching college football, and much of the Washington State Cougars loss to the USC Trojans was viewed via a cell phone.
247Sports
UCLA Rises to No. 12 in the Coaches Poll
UCLA came in at No. 12 in the just-released USA Today Coaches Poll. The Bruins, 6-0, defeated Utah, on Saturday, 42-32, and jumped up 7 spots from No. 19. USC is the top-ranked Pac-12 program at No. 6. UCLA's upcoming opponent, Oregon, which it will face in Eugene Oct. 22nd,...
College Football Fans React To Stunning Saturday Night Upset
Entering the season, the Utes of Utah were the Pac-12 favorite and conference's playoff hopeful. The tide has turned. Chip Kelly and the Bruins of UCLA took Kyle Whittingham and the Utah Utes to the woodshed in a 42-32 victory at the Rose Bowl this Saturday evening. Utah drops to...
Look: UCLA's Crowd For Big Game vs. Utah Is Embarrassing
The UCLA football program has become infamous for its inability to draw a crowd at Rose Bowl Stadium. Despite being 5-0 on the season and ranked as the No. 18 team in the country, the Bruins fanbase failed to fill the stadium for a marquee home matchup against the No. 11 Utah Utes on Saturday.
Matt Leinart Names Surprise College Football Team That's In The 'Playoff Conversation'
Don't look now, but Chip Kelly and the Bruins of UCLA are 6-0 after a big win over the Utes of Utah at the Rose Bowl on Saturday afternoon. UCLA is finally starting to gain some respect across the country, as a result. Even USC legend Matt Leinart thinks it's...
USC Legend Matt Leinart Calls Out Oklahoma Football Fans: Fans React
Oklahoma and USC fans have been feuding from the moment Lincoln Riley left Norman for sunny California. However, Sooners fans don't have much to say anymore. Oklahoma lost its third straight game on Saturday. It was a blowout loss to the school's biggest rival, the Longhorns of Texas. USC legend...
Troy Aikman Sends Clear Message After UCLA's Big Win
UCLA legend Troy Aikman loved what he saw from Chip Kelly and the Bruins this Saturday afternoon. UCLA moved to 6-0 with a big win over the No. 11 Utes of Utah at the Rose Bowl today. Aikman calls Utah the "biggest test of the season" and clearly believes Dorian...
Silas Demary Jr. commits to USC; Andy Enfield also hoping to get Isaiah Collier
Combine Academy (North Carolina) combo guard Silas Demary Jr. announced his commitment to the USC Trojans men's basketball program on Friday. Demary, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound combo guard, is rated the nation's No. 59 overall prospect. With Demary on board, USC coach Andy Enfield is hoping to ...
Lincoln Riley makes appearance at Mater Dei-St. John Bosco high school football game
Lincoln Riley is a busy man. Not only does Riley have the USC Trojans off to a 5-0 start and a No. 6 national ranking, but he is also building a remarkable recruiting class. Riley made the short trip over to the Santa Ana Bowl on Friday night to watch the top two high school football teams in ...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 2 Mater Dei wins 17-7 defensive battle over No. 1 St. John Bosco of the year
The battle for the No. 1 ranking nationally didn't deliver fireworks, but rather a defensive slugfest as No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) used a clock-killing drive late in the fourth to preserve a 17-7 win over No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) in the biggest high school football game of the season.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday and Saturday nights
Week seven of high school football in Orange Count continues with Friday night games. Football coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share your scores with our readers throughout the night. We will provide updates of the St. John Bosco vs. Mater...
birchrestaurant.com
