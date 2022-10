Beating Oklahoma has been a way to get ranked in the Big 12 — which is odd considering how poorly the Sooners have played lately. No. 22 Texas became the third Big 12 team in the last three weeks to defeat Oklahoma on Saturday and end up in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank on Sunday. The Longhorns laid the biggest hurt on the Sooners in Texas’ most lopsided victory in the history of the Red River Rivalry. That came a week after unranked TCU blasted Oklahoma to earn a ranking, which was one week after Kansas State won in Norman to do the same. Often complaints about the preseason poll and how it shapes the rankings in the regular-season can be overblown. But Reality Check can’t help but wonder if those Big 12 teams would have gotten such a big boost if the Sooners didn’t start the season as a top-10 team.

