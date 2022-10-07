BITS & BYTES: Hawthorne Valley’s 50th Anniversary; Spencertown Academy musical; Tauba Auerbach talk; OLANA events; Mahaiwe events

Read full article on original website
BUSINESS BRIEFS: NAACP elections; Lee Bank grants; Jacob’s Pillow new international advisor; Changes at Clark & Green, and Bek; Local artist in national mental health exhibit; Berkshire Money Management Open Office Hours
Berkshire Branch of the NAACP announces 2023 elections. Pittsfield — The NAACP, Berkshire County Branch announces its biennial branch elections. Those Branch members in good standing, those whose dues are paid and who have been members since May 1, 2022, that wish to apply for any of the elected positions may do so now until October 26, 2022. Applicants (members) must fill out the candidate consent form and include a brief description of their work with the branch or local community and why they want to hold an elected position.
Acclaimed songwriter celebrates release of new album in Great Barrington
Great Barrington — Rees Shad grew up in Manhattan where, at the tender age of four, he used his father’s Dictaphone to record his first song. Shad went on to absorb New York’s downtown music scene—from Gerde’s Folk City to CBGB’s—and ingesting the urban world, from its inherent rhythms to human electricity, was formative to his coming of age. Shad sharpened his instincts, both as a creator and performer, working as a sideman with a variety of bands before moving to Upstate New York to build a recording studio, immerse himself in rural culture, and start making music in earnest. Following a 20-year hiatus, the singer-songwriter-wordsmith’s recent return to the stage finds him exploring an improvisational approach to performing his meticulously crafted narratives—as evidenced by “Tattletale,” set for an October 7 release — slated for a live performance at The Miller Pub on Friday, October 14 at 8 p.m.
In honor of World Mental Health Day, Gould Farm presents: Local author and mental health activist, Phyllis Vine
Monterey — Phyllis Vine first broke the silence surrounding individuals living with mental illnesses (and the families caring for and about them) in her landmark 1982 book “Families in Pain.” In the ensuing four decades, Vine has kept a keen eye on the grossly underserved and misunderstood mental health community—as evidenced by the sweeping, singular history of activist movements in said space, as chronicled in her newly released book, “Fighting for Recovery: An Activists’ History of Mental Health Reform” (Beacon Press). In an auspicious bout of timing—as Monday, October 10 marks World Mental Health Day—the author will speak on the evening of Friday, October 14 at 7 p.m. at Gould Farm; registration and livestream link are available here.
Raffle in support of The People’s Pantry
The following letter was written by clients of The People’s Pantry in Great Barrington. We are a group of people from the community which uses the Pantry regularly, and we feel strongly about giving back and claiming our place as part of the solution to scarcity in our county. The People’s Pantry has been such a gift for us. Now they are in need, and we want to be there for them.
I Publius: Great Barrington Police’s new body cameras are a very good thing, indeed
The Great Barrington Police are starting to wear body cameras. That is a very good thing, indeed. It is important to anticipate and stay out in front of any potential problems. For the most part, I have found that the members of our police department with whom I have interacted are both polite and professional. In these days, our police really have to know what they are doing, and that often means keeping abreast of new technology and professional practices that better allow them to do their jobs.
JUST IN: Berkshire District Attorney’s Office obtains life sentences for brothers who killed Jaden Salois
Pittsfield — On Thursday, October 6, two residents involved in the murder of 18-year-old Jaden Salois were sentenced to life in prison without parole. According to a press release by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the two residents sentenced were Chiry Omar Pascual-Polanco, 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polanco, 22.
