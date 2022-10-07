Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman was hit by a car outside of Heart Nightclub, and someone decided to 'AirDrop' a video of the victim to strangershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A security guard at a Houston cabaret accidentally shoots robbery victim he was trying to help, before detaining suspecthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Seafood Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Homeless woman shot in drive-by shooting in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Teachers are human, too.B.KarlHouston, TX
Family members identify woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in SW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It happened at a house on Rain Willow Court in southwest Harris County. The house where the shootings happened is in a neighborhood just north of the Beltway near Almeda Road.
fox26houston.com
Woman shot to death by ex-boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide: Sheriff
HOUSTON - Authorities say a woman and her ex-boyfriend are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in central southwest Harris County. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it happened in the 4100 block of Rain Willow Ct. That's where responding deputies were called to...
Man left with gunshot wound to the leg after drive-by-shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
The man was walking in front of an apartment complex when a random car drove by and opened fire before fleeing the scene, Houston police said.
Robbery victim accidentally shot by security guard attempting to stop armed suspect, police say
According to investigators, one of the robbery suspects grabbed the victim when the security guard opened fire twice.
Murder-attempted suicide shuts down I-45 for hours, HPD investigating
All southbound lanes were shut down for hours after police found both of the victims with gunshot wounds to the head
Click2Houston.com
Man found shot to death in yard in NE Harris County, deputies say
CROSBY, Texas – Authorities in northeast Harris County say a body was found with trauma wounds in front of a home on Sunday, and now, they’re looking for the person responsible. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the 3900 block of Roving...
82-year-old man shot and killed in senior living facility in southeast Houston, police say
The victim's sister said she spoke with him the night before but received a "suspicious" call Saturday morning before he was found dead.
fox26houston.com
Balloon release held for Darien Lewis, 6, killed by drunk driver; family calling for justice
Balloon release held for 6-year-old Houston boy killed by drunk driver. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle caught up with family members who released balloons, played songs, and send prayers for Darien Lewis in front of the Mega Washateria near the corner of Bissonnet Street and Leawood Boulevard, where he died after getting hit by a drunk driver.
theeastcountygazette.com
In Southeast Houston, Police Discover a Dead Woman in Car; a Person of Interest Recognized
In southeast Houston, a woman in her 30s was discovered dead in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Houston police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. At around 8:22 p.m., according to Lieutenant J.P. Horelica of the Houston Police Department, police responded to a gunshot in the 5200...
Cypress woman arrested after foster child made report of assault to guidance counselor, records show
Before deputies arrested the foster mom, officials examined the boy's injuries and saw a video of the alleged incident, Pct. 5 deputies said.
fox26houston.com
Two men arrested 9 months later for the deadly shooting in Fifth Ward
HOUSTON - Two men have been charged in the fatal shooting that happened in Fifth Ward in 2021, police say. 40-year-olds John Lindsey Daniels and Brandon Grable Fielding were charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after killing a woman and injuring a man on Dec. 29, 2021.
Two men arrested, facing felony charge after armed robbery turns into shootout and ends in wreck
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two men already facing a felony charge could possibly face more charges after an armed robbery gave way to a shooting that ended in a wreck. All three incidents took place on Friday, October 7, 2022. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu shortly after 11:20 p.m., after receiving a call about a shooting and a vehicle in a ditch.
W. Houston love triangle shooting was 'catastrophic situation that exploded,' activist says
The suspect's representative claims the man panicked when he shot his romantic rival. Now, they say the woman in the middle needs to tell the truth.
3 arrested, including 2 teens, after chase in stolen car, police say
HOUSTON — Three people, including two teens, were arrested after leading Houston police on a car chase in a stolen vehicle, police said. It happened around 1 a.m. on Wipprecht Street near the North Loop when police were alerted to the stolen vehicle. Suspects then led police on a 20-minute chase through northeast Houston before ditching the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
theleadernews.com
Man shot, killed in Acres Homes
Police are searching for the suspect(s) who fatally shot a man at an Acres Homes apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers responded to a shooting call at...
Good Samaritans save toddler from drowning at apartment pool in southeast Houston, police say
According to police, a nurse leaving to go to work heard the commotion and another resident jumped into the pool to save the child.
Click2Houston.com
Man pushing shopping cart struck, killed by oncoming SUV in west Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY – A man is dead after he was hit by an oncoming SUV while crossing the road with a shopping cart in west Harris County late Saturday night, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened on FM 529 and Ridgeberry shortly before 11 p.m.
Police arrest 19-year-old in murder of convenience store worker after receiving tip
After releasing surveillance video of the suspect on Wednesday, police said a tip led them to the arrest of 19-year-old Jaylon Boston.
Click2Houston.com
Family demands justice after video appears to show Houston police repeatedly punching suspect
HOUSTON – Keuindarius St. Julien was arrested Wednesday night, but it’s what allegedly happened leading up to the handcuffs being put on that has his family and witnesses in an uproar demanding justice. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Brielle Ramos says she witnessed the arrest outside of the...
fox26houston.com
Jaylon Boston, 19, charged for Houston shooting of Yogesh Sharma at store on Weston St
HOUSTON - Houston police have arrested a 19-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a convenience store employee. Jaylon Boston, 19, is charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting that occurred shortly before midnight on Sept. 27. Police say Yogesh Sharma, 37, was getting into his vehicle after closing...
