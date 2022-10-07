ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

fox26houston.com

Woman shot to death by ex-boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide: Sheriff

HOUSTON - Authorities say a woman and her ex-boyfriend are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in central southwest Harris County. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it happened in the 4100 block of Rain Willow Ct. That's where responding deputies were called to...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Two men arrested 9 months later for the deadly shooting in Fifth Ward

HOUSTON - Two men have been charged in the fatal shooting that happened in Fifth Ward in 2021, police say. 40-year-olds John Lindsey Daniels and Brandon Grable Fielding were charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after killing a woman and injuring a man on Dec. 29, 2021.
12NewsNow

Two men arrested, facing felony charge after armed robbery turns into shootout and ends in wreck

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two men already facing a felony charge could possibly face more charges after an armed robbery gave way to a shooting that ended in a wreck. All three incidents took place on Friday, October 7, 2022. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu shortly after 11:20 p.m., after receiving a call about a shooting and a vehicle in a ditch.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

3 arrested, including 2 teens, after chase in stolen car, police say

HOUSTON — Three people, including two teens, were arrested after leading Houston police on a car chase in a stolen vehicle, police said. It happened around 1 a.m. on Wipprecht Street near the North Loop when police were alerted to the stolen vehicle. Suspects then led police on a 20-minute chase through northeast Houston before ditching the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Man shot, killed in Acres Homes

Police are searching for the suspect(s) who fatally shot a man at an Acres Homes apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers responded to a shooting call at...
HOUSTON, TX

