Fox Business

Amazon planning to hire 150,000 workers for holiday season

In preparation for the upcoming holiday season, Amazon plans to hire 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in seasonal, full- and part-time roles across its operations network. Open positions in its operations network include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders and more. The states with the greatest number of available...
