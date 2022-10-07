Read full article on original website
Amazon planning to hire 150,000 workers for holiday season
In preparation for the upcoming holiday season, Amazon plans to hire 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in seasonal, full- and part-time roles across its operations network. Open positions in its operations network include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders and more. The states with the greatest number of available...
Mick Mulvaney claims Biden ‘got caught flat-footed’ over OPEC+ production cuts
Former Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney argues Biden's causing "damage to the economy" after OPEC's production cut announcement "came as a surprise."
Kanye West erupts after Adidas puts Yeezy partnership 'under review' following 'White Lives Matter' statement
Kanye West’s partnership with sportswear manufacturer Adidas is "under review," the company said Thursday and the star is not happy about the decision. In a profanity-laced Instagram post, West scrutinized the sports retailer and claimed they "stole" his designs, according to TMZ. "F—K ADIDAS," West said in the since-deleted...
Tyson Foods latest large business to flee Chicago, what sparked the exodus?
With Tyson leaving Chicago, the city has now lost several large and small businesses in what may be a symptom of its growing rates of crime, experts say.
Biden has 'opened the door' for Russia, OPEC+ to regain control of the global oil market: Phil Flynn
Senior account executive Phil Flynn of Price Futures Group discusses how the move by OPEC to lower oil prices may affect gas prices in the United States.
Turning vacant office buildings into apartments presents a 'historic' solution to housing crisis, expert says
While many workplaces shifted to a remote setting during the pandemic, some businesses never fully returned to in-person models - creating a surging number of vacant, big city office buildings. But the empty spaces are providing a "historic opportunity" for both private and public sectors to transform them into residential...
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
PayPal user agreement fining users up to $2,500 for promoting 'misinformation' was sent 'in error,' spox says
A new PayPal user agreement that threatens to fine users up to $2,500 if they use the service to "promote misinformation," was sent out "in error," a PayPal spokesperson tells FOX Business. The updated PayPal Acceptable Use Policy effective Nov. 3 included an expansion of "prohibited activities," which includes the...
Peloton cutting 500 jobs in final round of layoffs: report
The move marks the final effort to reduce the fitness giant's operating footprint as part of its turnaround effort, CEO Barry McCarthy told The Wall Street Journal.
COVID tax fraud: California man sentenced to 10 years for multimillion-dollar schemes
A California man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for multimillion-dollar schemes to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program and the Internal Revenue Service.
Ye breaks Twitter silence after nearly 2 years, Elon Musk says 'Welcome back'
Performer and business tycoon Ye — birth name is Kanye West — returned to Twitter after nearly two years of absence to lament his deteriorated relationship with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Peloton cuts another 500 jobs, completing 'vast majority' of restructuring
Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy said in a memo to employees that the cuts mark the completion of the "vast majority" of its restructuring plan launched in February.
Twitter adds ability to edit tweets to Blue members
Twitter on Thursday rolled out a new edit feature for Blue members in the U.S. which will allow them to fix things like typos or missed tags.
Amazon suspends at least 50 Staten Island union workers after protest over warehouse fire
At least 50 Amazon warehouse employees in New York City were suspended with pay after they refused to work at a Staten Island facility in the wake of a trash compactor fire.
Ex-Trump economist warns September jobs reports shows the worker shortage is 'a real curse'
Former Trump economic adviser Steve Moore argues "crazy" unemployment benefits have prevented the post-pandemic labor force participation rate from improving.
Chicago-area residents can apply for $500 per month guaranteed income program
Certain residents in Cook County, Illinois will receive $500 monthly payments for a period of two years under a new pilot program.
Report shows Americans face ‘most severe’ impact to wages in 25 years
A new report published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas states that American workers' wage growth is lagging behind inflation at a rate causing problems unseen in a quarter-century. The report said that the situation, even with wage growths caused by a tight labor market, is worse than what...
Energy industry says Biden made US vulnerable to OPEC+ production cut: 'Prices are going to go up'
OPEC+ announced it will cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day, constricting global oil supplies and likely leading to increased gas prices in the U.S.
Rivian announces major recall of vehicles
The electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian has announced a massive recall of 13,000 of its vehicles due to a safety problem.
Goodwill starts online thrift shore GoodwillFinds: 'Transforming lives'
Nonprofit organization Goodwill, which is funded by a network of retail thrift stores, has started GoodwillFinds, an online business venture that sells secondhand items.
