Read full article on original website
Related
Blood pressure and heart condition meds recalled. Pills were put in the wrong bottles
Bottles of medication designed to keep blood pressure down contained medication designed to help prevent strokes and blood clots in people with heart conditions, causing a recall of one lot of each. This packaging mixup comes from Golden State Medical Supply, which said in its FDA-posted recall notice that it...
MedicalXpress
Q and A: Does cancer increase my risk for a blood clot?
I am 48 and am being treated for metastatic breast cancer. Despite my diagnosis, I live a fairly normal life, am physically active and strive to optimize my health from a noncancer standpoint. An acquaintance who works in health care advised that I should watch closely for blood clots and be monitored. What is the risk of developing a blood clot, and how can I minimize my chances? How will I know if I have one?
How often you go to the toilet every day can ‘predict your risk of heart attack’
WE'RE often told a 'normal' digestive tract cleanses itself of waste after each meal - suggesting regular pooping is healthy. But new research on toilet habits may have just flipped our understanding of healthy bowel movements on its head. Scientists from China have discovered that pooping frequently throughout the day...
I was told my heavy periods were just fibroids – now I’m trolled for being ‘bloated and ugly’ as I fight for my life
A MUM who experienced heavy periods for half her life has been left with an earth-shattering diagnosis. Fiona Williams, 46, was told by doctors for more than 20 years that she had fertility issues after she experienced a series of miscarriages and heavy periods. In 2002, just after Fiona and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Weather Channel
Risk of Life-Threatening Blood Clot Complications Remain Elevated for Almost a Year After COVID-19 Infection: Research
COVID-19 infection increases the risk of potentially life-threatening blood clots for at least 49 weeks or almost a year, even in those who do not get hospitalised, researchers have warned. The findings suggest that the pandemic may have led to an additional 10,500 cases of heart attacks, strokes, and other...
ScienceBlog.com
Latest type 2 diabetes drug achieves blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D) [1]. Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also achieves blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
Healthline
Can High Blood Sugar Cause Dizziness?
In people with diabetes, dizziness is one of the symptoms that can happen due to high blood glucose levels. The level of dizziness can vary, from mild lightheadedness to feeling like the ground beneath you is tilting. Some describe the experience as if their head is spinning, even though they’re standing still.
MedicalXpress
That arm pain might signal a vascular disorder
"Young" and "athletic" aren't adjectives often mentioned in the same sentence as vascular surgery, but that's the crazy thing about thoracic outlet syndrome. The disease strikes young people—often patients in their 20s and 30s—and the usual culprits of vascular disease like diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure play no part.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Does Vitamin D Affect Estrogen Levels?
There is some evidence that vitamin D may play a role in regulating estrogen levels in the body. In a study conducted by The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, postmenopausal, obese, and overweight women received 2,000 IUs of vitamin D daily for a year. It was discovered that the women whose vitamin D blood levels rose the highest experienced the greatest drops in blood estrogens, which can increase the risk of developing breast cancer.
Your Blood Type May Raise Your Risk of an Early Stroke—But Only a Little
A new meta-analysis of research shows that your blood type might have a very small effect on your risk for a stroke. Researchers think blood type could affect stroke risk because it appears to increase blood clotting. Experts say that the tiny amount that your risk of stroke is raised...
Detroit News
Gomez, King: Boost access to meds to cut overdose deaths | Opinion
The United States is in the middle of the worst overdose crisis in history. Last year, nearly 108,000 people lost their lives to overdose, more than car crashes and gun deaths combined. In some parts of the country, more people died last year from overdose than from COVID. Michigan, like the rest of the country, is experiencing devastating losses, with nearly 3,000 lives lost last year, a 9% increase from 2020. So, what can be done to prevent these tragic deaths? Policies that increase access to methadone and buprenorphine, and that encourage innovation in creating equitable access, can foster hope and save lives.
Medical News Today
What are silent strokes?
Silent strokes occur when a clot blocks a blood vessel in the brain, but the person experiences no noticeable symptoms. This can cause damage to a small part of the brain. Due to a lack of noticeable symptoms, silent can be difficult to identify. However, people may have slight mobility or memory issues.
labroots.com
Brisk Walking Reduces Risk of Heart Disease, Cancer, and More
Two recent papers published in JAMA Internal Medicine and JAMA Neurology have linked higher daily step counts and greater intensity of walking to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, all-cause mortality, and dementia. Both studies used data from about 78,500 people in the UK Biobank. Participants in the studies...
Birth control pill linked to greater risk of blood clots in women with obesity – here’s what you need to know
Women who are obese and taking the combined oral contraceptive pill have 12 to 24 times greater risk of developing a leg-vein blood clot than those not taking the pill and who are not overweight, according to a recent review of research. Other studies have found a lower but still increased risk.
verywellhealth.com
Bulging Veins (Varicose Veins)
If you notice bulging veins, especially on your legs, you probably have varicose veins. Varicose veins are twisted, enlarged veins near the surface of the skin. Spider veins are more subtle varicose veins that resemble a spider’s webs. Not everyone who has these conditions will have bulging veins, but...
cohaitungchi.com
Can Diabetes Cause High Blood Pressure?
Diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension) often occur together. A person with diabetes is twice as likely to have high blood pressure as someone who does not have diabetes. You are reading: Do people with diabetes have high blood pressure | Can Diabetes Cause High Blood Pressure?. When you have...
cohaitungchi.com
Anti-seizure medications: Relief from nerve pain
Anti-seizure medications (anticonvulsants) were originally designed to treat people with epilepsy. But the nerve-calming qualities of some of these medications can also help quiet the burning, stabbing or shooting pain often caused by nerve damage. You are reading: Causes of excess nerve | Anti-seizure medications: Relief from nerve pain. Why...
Bionic Pancreases May Become Game Changers For Those With Type 1 Diabetes
One of the most incredible recent medical inventions is one that benefits people with type 1 diabetes. With type 1 diabetes, the pancreas produces either not enough or no insulin (via Mayo Clinic). There is no cure for this form of diabetes, and people treat it by taking insulin and monitoring their blood sugar levels throughout the day to keep them normal. But that may soon change due to the development of automated insulin delivery systems.
Comments / 0