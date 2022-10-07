The United States is in the middle of the worst overdose crisis in history. Last year, nearly 108,000 people lost their lives to overdose, more than car crashes and gun deaths combined. In some parts of the country, more people died last year from overdose than from COVID. Michigan, like the rest of the country, is experiencing devastating losses, with nearly 3,000 lives lost last year, a 9% increase from 2020. So, what can be done to prevent these tragic deaths? Policies that increase access to methadone and buprenorphine, and that encourage innovation in creating equitable access, can foster hope and save lives.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO