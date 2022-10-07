ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

Q and A: Does cancer increase my risk for a blood clot?

I am 48 and am being treated for metastatic breast cancer. Despite my diagnosis, I live a fairly normal life, am physically active and strive to optimize my health from a noncancer standpoint. An acquaintance who works in health care advised that I should watch closely for blood clots and be monitored. What is the risk of developing a blood clot, and how can I minimize my chances? How will I know if I have one?
ScienceBlog.com

Latest type 2 diabetes drug achieves blood sugar and weight targets faster

The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D) [1]. Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also achieves blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
WEIGHT LOSS
Healthline

Can High Blood Sugar Cause Dizziness?

In people with diabetes, dizziness is one of the symptoms that can happen due to high blood glucose levels. The level of dizziness can vary, from mild lightheadedness to feeling like the ground beneath you is tilting. Some describe the experience as if their head is spinning, even though they’re standing still.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

That arm pain might signal a vascular disorder

"Young" and "athletic" aren't adjectives often mentioned in the same sentence as vascular surgery, but that's the crazy thing about thoracic outlet syndrome. The disease strikes young people—often patients in their 20s and 30s—and the usual culprits of vascular disease like diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure play no part.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
msn.com

Does Vitamin D Affect Estrogen Levels?

There is some evidence that vitamin D may play a role in regulating estrogen levels in the body. In a study conducted by The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, postmenopausal, obese, and overweight women received 2,000 IUs of vitamin D daily for a year. It was discovered that the women whose vitamin D blood levels rose the highest experienced the greatest drops in blood estrogens, which can increase the risk of developing breast cancer.
WEIGHT LOSS
Detroit News

Gomez, King: Boost access to meds to cut overdose deaths | Opinion

The United States is in the middle of the worst overdose crisis in history. Last year, nearly 108,000 people lost their lives to overdose, more than car crashes and gun deaths combined. In some parts of the country, more people died last year from overdose than from COVID. Michigan, like the rest of the country, is experiencing devastating losses, with nearly 3,000 lives lost last year, a 9% increase from 2020. So, what can be done to prevent these tragic deaths? Policies that increase access to methadone and buprenorphine, and that encourage innovation in creating equitable access, can foster hope and save lives.
MICHIGAN STATE
Medical News Today

What are silent strokes?

Silent strokes occur when a clot blocks a blood vessel in the brain, but the person experiences no noticeable symptoms. This can cause damage to a small part of the brain. Due to a lack of noticeable symptoms, silent can be difficult to identify. However, people may have slight mobility or memory issues.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
labroots.com

Brisk Walking Reduces Risk of Heart Disease, Cancer, and More

Two recent papers published in JAMA Internal Medicine and JAMA Neurology have linked higher daily step counts and greater intensity of walking to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, all-cause mortality, and dementia. Both studies used data from about 78,500 people in the UK Biobank. Participants in the studies...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Bulging Veins (Varicose Veins)

If you notice bulging veins, especially on your legs, you probably have varicose veins. Varicose veins are twisted, enlarged veins near the surface of the skin. Spider veins are more subtle varicose veins that resemble a spider’s webs. Not everyone who has these conditions will have bulging veins, but...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cohaitungchi.com

Can Diabetes Cause High Blood Pressure?

Diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension) often occur together. A person with diabetes is twice as likely to have high blood pressure as someone who does not have diabetes. You are reading: Do people with diabetes have high blood pressure | Can Diabetes Cause High Blood Pressure?. When you have...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cohaitungchi.com

Anti-seizure medications: Relief from nerve pain

Anti-seizure medications (anticonvulsants) were originally designed to treat people with epilepsy. But the nerve-calming qualities of some of these medications can also help quiet the burning, stabbing or shooting pain often caused by nerve damage. You are reading: Causes of excess nerve | Anti-seizure medications: Relief from nerve pain. Why...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

Bionic Pancreases May Become Game Changers For Those With Type 1 Diabetes

One of the most incredible recent medical inventions is one that benefits people with type 1 diabetes. With type 1 diabetes, the pancreas produces either not enough or no insulin (via Mayo Clinic). There is no cure for this form of diabetes, and people treat it by taking insulin and monitoring their blood sugar levels throughout the day to keep them normal. But that may soon change due to the development of automated insulin delivery systems.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

