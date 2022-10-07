ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky praises Australia for sending him 'heavy weapons' to combat Vladimir Putin's 'nuclear blackmail' as the war with Russia threatens to escalate

By Danyal Hussain
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Ukraine's president has praised Australia for sending him 'heavy weapons' to combat Russian forces in his country.

Speaking to the Lowy Institute, Volodymyr Zelensky praised Australia's aid in combatting Putin's 'nuclear blackmail'.

'The more weapons and ammunition we receive — artillery, drones, anti-aircraft defence, anti-tank, anti-ship weapons — the more Russia feels the responsibility for violating international law and last, the aggressor will feel that he … has little room for any escalation element,' Zelensky said, via videolink.

Mr Zelensky also called on Australia to lobby the international community ahead of a crucial vote at the United Nations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26uZ0v_0iPTU8CS00
Mr Zelensky praised Australia for sending him 'heavy weapons' to combat Russian forces in his country

'Next week, the UN General Assembly will consider a resolution of non-recognition and condemnation of another attempt to annex territory by Russia,' he said.

'I am asking Australia to use all of its influence to convince as many countries as possible not to remain neutral, and to vote for international law and against a Russian annexation.'

Foreign Minister Penny Wong slammed Russia over the 'sham' referendums it held in the regions it's trying to claim.

She also announced the government had filed an intervention in the International Court of Justice supporting Ukraine's claims Russia has violated the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Mr Zelensky said Vladimir Putin would use 'nuclear blackmail' to cower nations from standing up to Russia.

He said a criminal who didn't receive adequate punishment for his offences would perceive it as 'permission' to reoffend.

The Ukrainian president said if not stopped, the Russian president would also 'consume' other nations.

However, he also sparked an outcry after he suggested NATO should launch preventative strikes to rule out any Russian use of nuclear weapons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JLPBH_0iPTU8CS00
Speaking to the Lowy Institute, Volodymyr Zelensky praised Australia's aid in combatting Putin's 'nuclear blackmail'

'What should NATO do? Make it impossible for Russia to use nuclear weapons,' he told the Australian think tank.

'What is important, I once again appeal to the international community ... preventive strikes so that (the Russians) know what will happen to them if they use them (nuclear weapons).'

Mr Zelensky did not go into detail about what kind of strikes he meant and made no reference to any need for nuclear strikes.

Russia was quick to denounce his comments.

'Such statements are nothing other than an appeal to start yet another world war with unpredictable, monstrous consequences,' Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

