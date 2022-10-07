ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Northern Lehigh captures Triple Hot Play honors for Week 7

It takes big plays to win big games and Northern Lehigh's Nick Frame came up with one in the Bulldogs thrilling 40-33 win over Notre Dame Green Pond on Friday. Frame, a senior quarterback, got Northern Lehigh off to a quick start when he weaved his way for a 60-plus yard touchdown run on the second play of the game to set the tone in the Colonial League victory.
SLATINGTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nazareth football pulls away from Central Catholic with big second half

ALLENTOWN - Nazareth used a big second half to pull away for a 42-14 victory over Central Catholic on Saturday night at J. Birney Crum Stadium. Mason Kuehner was exceptional for Nazareth with three rushing touchdowns and one receiving. Running back Caiden Shaffer scored both touchdowns for the Vikings. Nazareth...
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, 69, groped students at Palisades football game, police say

NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Bucks County are investigating what they say was "reprehensible" behavior at a high school football game. A 69-year-old man was arrested after he inappropriately talked to and groped several female students during Palisades' homecoming game Friday night, state police said. The man, identified as...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former nightclub gets demolished after wall collapses

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A building that partially collapsed in South Bethlehem the other night was demolished on Saturday. Crews were at State and Evans streets Saturday morning, knocking down the rest of the former nightclub, Casa Blanca. Thursday night, a section of a wall came crashing down onto a parked...
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allentown, PA
Sports
City
Allentown, PA
City
Whitehall, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
WFMZ-TV Online

2 injured in reported dynamite truck explosion in Schuylkill

PORTER TWP., Pa. — Two people were injured in a reported dynamite truck explosion in Schuylkill County, authorities said. The explosion at Summit Quarry in Porter Township was reported at 11:45 a.m., dispatchers said. Porter Township is about 16 miles north of Bethel, Berks County. We're told the two...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire tears through business in Schuylkill

A fire wrecked a business in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Flames tore through the building along Trenton Road a little northeast of Mahanoy City. We're told the business was an auto repair shop. We've heard no reports of injuries. No word yet on what sparked the fire.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mirror worth $400 was brought to the Lehigh Valley Antique Treasure Show

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley had its own version of "Antiques Road Show" on Saturday. Five professional appraisers came to the Lehigh Valley Antique Treasure Show outside the Moravian Museum of Bethlehem. They were appraising a number of items that folks brought with them from their homes, like vases,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parkland#Zephyrs
WFMZ-TV Online

Dynamite truck explodes at PA quarry

-- Joliett, Pa. — A dynamite truck has exploded at a quarry in Schuylkill County that has left at least five injured, according to various reports. The explosion took place at the Summit Quarry in Joilett this morning, leading to the injury of at least five people as confirmed by Schuykill County emergency dispatch. One person was reportedly flown by helicopter for medical care.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Vehicle engulfed in flames after crash in Upper Saucon

U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash left a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in Lehigh County on Sunday. Emergency dispatchers said it happened at the intersection of Routes 309 and 378 in Upper Saucon Township around 7:30 a.m. Firefighters could be seen dousing the flames. A tow truck also...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 injured in explosion at quarry in Schuylkill

PORTER TWP., Pa. — Two people were injured after an explosion at a quarry in Schuylkill County, authorities said. The explosion at Summit Quarry in Porter Township was reported at 11:45 a.m., dispatchers said. Porter Township is about 16 miles north of Bethel, Berks County. We're told the two...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. The new thrift store held its grand opening Wednesday. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday; closed Monday.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading man dies after 2017 crash in Lower Alsace

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A Reading man has died more than five years after being critically injured in a crash atop Mount Penn. David Nieves Jr. was one of four people inside a car on the night of Feb. 1, 2017, when the car struck an embankment and stone wall on Skyline Drive in Lower Alsace Township. The car rolled onto its roof.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire in Mahanoy City affected multiple row homes

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. -- The Red Cross sent a disaster team to Schuylkill County following a fire in Mahanoy City that impacted multiple row homes. Flames broke out around 7:45 p.m. Friday night in the 100 block of East Mahanoy Street. The Red Cross is assisting over a dozen people...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 injured after vehicle towing boat overturns on I-78

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a boat tied things up on Interstate 78 Monday. It happened on I-78 West in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. State Police say a vehicle was towing the boat on a trailer when it overturned. We're told the driver was injured. Traffic...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man accused of ramming car into crowd at fundraiser facing more charges

BERWICK, Pa. - A man accused of ramming his car into a crowd at a fundraiser and killing a woman is now facing more charges. Authorities Monday added 19 counts of attempted homicide to the two counts of homicide against Adrian Reyes. He is now also facing 19 counts of aggravated assault.
BERWICK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after being shot in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. - A 22-year-old man died after being shot in Hazleton, Luzerne County. Felix Dini, of Freeland, was pronounced dead early Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Dini was shot Friday shortly before 6 p.m. at...
HAZLETON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Jahme Barnes arrested in North Philly

POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- Jahme Barnes, wanted for second-degree murder and related offenses, was arrested October 4th in North Philadelphia. Barnes, 17, was allegedly involved in the murder of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy on August 28, 2022. Both victims were from Pottstown.
POTTSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy