Tony Schiavone likes a good soup strainer. Schiavone recently did a Q & A for AdFreeShows where he discussed his tenure in WWE (then WWF) from 1989 – 1990. Schiavone said that then WWE head honcho Vince McMahon didn't want any aspect of Schiavone's Jim Crockett Promotions identity. "Vince wanted me to shave my mustache," Schiavone recalled. "He said 'I'm going to ask you something if you don't mind doing it,' and this is back in the day when Vince would ask you to do something instead of telling you to do something."

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO