WWE

411mania.com

Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women's Title at WWE Extreme Rules

Bianca Belair managed to defeat Bayley in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules tonight to retain the RAW Women’s title. Even after Damage CTRL attempted to interfere, Belair overcame the odds and won the belt. She hit a KOD on Bayley onto a ladder to take her out of the match, bloodying her face.
411mania.com

Pantoja's WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Review

October 8th, 2022 | Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. I totally forgot this show was happening tonight. Anyway, Michael Cole and Corey Graves are our new PPV announce duo. Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium. These guys immediately started brawling which is just what I want from them....
411mania.com

WWE Unveils WrestleMania 40 Logo at Extreme Rules

– During tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 event, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler came out to introduce the logo for the upcoming WrestleMania 40 logo for Philadelphia. As previously reported, WrestleMania 40 will emanate from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 2024. The event will take place...
411mania.com

NXT Wrestler Reportedly In Philadelphia Tonight (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

WWE NXT wrestler Joe Gacy posted a photo of himself traveling into Philadelphia ahead of tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV. While this would seem to suggest he’s in the city, it could also be a misdirect. Gacy was one of the names hinted at in the ‘White Rabbit’ QR codes that have been showing up on WWE TV.
411mania.com

Hall's AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Review

Location: Entertainment And Sports Arena, Washington DC. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, William Regal, Chris Jericho. We’re back to another of these things and that does not offer the most inspiration. The series does not seem to be a priority for AEW but the action tends to be rather good. This is also a live show so maybe things can be picked up a little bit from its usual status, which would be appreciated. Let’s get to it.
Combat Sports
WWE
WWE NXT
411mania.com

White Rabbit Costumes Spotted In Philadelphia Ahead of WWE Extreme Rules

PWInsider reports that several people wearing White Rabbit costumes have been spotted outside of and inside the Wells Fargo Center. The venue is the host of tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV in Philadelphia. There have also been flyers and word puzzles with the white rabbit theme given out for the storyline. White Rabbit masks were also given to fans.
411mania.com

Date, Location Set For Impact Hard to Kill 2023

Impact has revealed the date and location for next year’s Hard to Kill PPV. The company announced at Bound For Glory that the show will take place on January 13th in Atlanta, Georgia. No matches have been revealed for the show as of yet.
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey Wins Smackdown Women's Title At WWE Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey has become the WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion for the second time after tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV. She defeated Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match, making her pass out to a submission hold. This ends the reign of Morgan at at 98 days. She won the...
411mania.com

Bray Wyatt's Extreme Rules Return Does Big Social Media Numbers

Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules last night has already done big numbers on social media. As noted, last night’s show saw Wyatt return after the main event as a culmination of the White Rabbit teases, and PWInsider has some metrics on Wyatt’s return in regards to WWE’s social media accounts.
411mania.com

Sanders' AEW Rampage Review 10.7.22

HAPPY TGIF everybody! Lee Sanders here and man oh man we got us a double dose of AEW this Friday! I’ll be with you for AEW RAMPAGE while Jeremy Thomas tackles AEW BATTLE of the BELTS! Two hours of AEW programming this Friday! Are you excited? I know I am! Nothing to promote this week except if you have not heard, tragically, WWE Tough Enough contestant Sara Lee lost her life unexpectedly. A GofundMe has been set up to cover funeral expenses so whatever you guys are able to give for the sake of the three children she left behind is greatly appreciated. Donate by click here.
411mania.com

Kickoff Show for WWE Extreme Rules Now Online

WWE has released the livestream for the Extreme Rules kickoff show, which you can watch below. The PPV itself begins at 8 PM ET and we will have live coverage when it begins.
411mania.com

Premiere Date, Title Set For VICE's New Vince McMahon Documentary

It was reported last week that VICE TV is producing a new documentary about Vince McMahon which will air later this month. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the documentary is called The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon. It will air on October 18 from 8-10 PM ET, the same time as WWE NXT on Syfy and a special AEW Tuesday Night Dynamite on TBS.
411mania.com

More On Aftermath Of Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo Fight at AEW Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the aftermath of Andrade el Idolo’s fight with Sammy Guevara, which saw Andrade get sent home. It had been reported that Guevara didn’t throw a punch, so he wasn’t punished. Instead, he competed in the main event of Dynamite and won.
WWE

