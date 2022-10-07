ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman injured in crash

IPSWICH — A woman has been taken to Beverly Hospital following a collision that saw a car flipped on to its side and the driver trapped inside. The crash happened at around 12:08 p.m. at 4 Newmarch Street. Residents said a 2022 Honda Civic hit a 2020 Civic, which was parked and unoccupied.
IPSWICH, MA
WCVB

Man, woman found dead of gunshot wounds at home in Kingston, Massachusetts

KINGSTON, Mass. — Authorities in southeastern Massachusetts are investigating the deaths of a man and woman inside a Kingston home. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Kingston police received a 911 call at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday from a family member of the two people, who reported that they were dead inside the residence at 257 Elm Street.
KINGSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

41-year-old Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash on Route 495

A Massachusetts man has been killed after a Saturday morning highway pedestrian crash. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. this morning, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville. The person struck was determined to be deceased.
PLAINVILLE, MA
whdh.com

UPDATE: Missing Nashua teen found, 2 remain missing

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Gabrielle Etrata was safely located yesterday, Oct. 7 and reunited with her family, according to Nashua Police. As previously reported, Nashua Police requested the public’s help yesterday in locating three missing teenagers, including the 17-year-old. There was no update on Jefferson Vidal-Morel or Nishie Garcia,...
NASHUA, NH
MassLive.com

Two dead after tow truck rear-ends SUV on I-93 in Boston Saturday night

Two women are dead and another man is seriously injured after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tow truck on I-93 in Boston Saturday night. According to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police, the two women, identified as Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, N.Y., and Urashi Madani, 25, of North Andover, were riding in the back seat of the 2007 Lexus RX 400H, which was operating as a ride-share vehicle.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 2 Arrests + Serve 2 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between September 29, 2022 to October 5, 2022. Douglas Paul Emar (38, Tewksbury) was served a summons for Marked Lanes Violation; Improper Operation Of A Motor Vehicle; and Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License. (8:22am)
WILMINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Missing Cohasset Hunter Found Dead

Police say a hunter who had gone missing late Saturday evening in Cohasset, Massachusetts, has been found dead. Massachusetts state and local police had been searching for a man who went hunting in the woods near Lily Pond in Cohasset on Saturday but had not returned. Police said the body...
COHASSET, MA
nbcboston.com

Preschool Employee Accused of Assaulting a Student in Norwood

An employee at a Norwood, Massachusetts preschool is accused of assaulting a student, the Norwood police department said Thursday. Police said they were called in to investigate the alleged assault at the Willet Early Childhood Center on Sept. 28. No criminal charges have been filed at this time, but a show cause hearing has been requested before the Clerk Magistrate at Dedham District Court, police said.
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

House fire in Bolton displaces family of 3

BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire in the living room of a house this morning left a family of three without a home. Around 11:23 a.m. fire crews responded to a reported fire in the living room of a home on Wattaquadock Road in Bolton. Upon arrival, all occupants were out of the house.
BOLTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Pickup truck smashes into Worcester liquor store

WORCESTER — A pickup truck slammed into a city liquor store early Sunday morning, damaging the storefront and sending two people to the hospital.  The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m., said Ishwar Patel, who owns the building at 1140 Grafton St. where YD Liquors is located.  The driver and a passenger in a GMC pickup truck were...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Nashua Police investigating 3 separate missing teen cases

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing/runaway juvenile cases. Nashua Police said that the cases of 17-year-old Gabrielle Etrata, 16-year-old Jefferson Vidal-Morel and 14-year-old Nishie Garcia are all unrelated. According to Police:. Etrata was last seen near...
NASHUA, NH
nbcboston.com

Several Teens Arrested Following Brawl After High School Football Game in Boston

Police arrested six teenagers following a large fight that broke out after a high school football game in Boston's South End neighborhood on Friday. Dozens of officers with the Boston Police Department responded to the fight at Carter Park shortly before 6:30p.m. for a brawl that spilled into the streets of the South End.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

House Fire in Stow Put Out With Help of Neighboring Fire Departments

A house in Stow, Massachusetts caught fire Sunday afternoon and required the assistance of several fire departments in the area to put out the flames, according to authorities. u003cemu003eSign up for our u003c/emu003eu003ca rel=u0022noreferrer noopeneru0022 href=u0022https://www.nbcboston.com/newslettersu0022 target=u0022_blanku0022u003eBreaking newsletteru003cemu003e u003c/emu003eu003c/au003eu003cemu003eto get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.u003c/emu003e. Fire officials...
STOW, MA
NECN

Double Shooting Reported in Worcester

Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Arrested in Boston Children Hospital Hoax Bomb Threat Faces New Charges

A federal grand jury issued a new indictment against a Massachusetts woman who has previously been charged with making a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital this August. Catherine Leavy of Westfield now faces charges of making a false bomb threat and of sharing false or misleading information that...
BOSTON, MA

