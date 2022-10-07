ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colts use 4 FGs to edge Broncos in OT

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Wte8_0iPTPyT000

Chase McLaughlin kicked four field goals, including a 48-yarder in overtime, as the visiting Indianapolis Colts beat the Denver Broncos 12-9 on Thursday night.

Matt Ryan was 26-for-41 passing for 251 yards and two interceptions, and Alec Pierce had eight catches for 81 yards for Indianapolis (2-2-1), which never led until overtime.

Russell Wilson was 21-for-39 passing for 274 yards and two interceptions, and Brandon McManus kicked three field goals for the Broncos.

Courtland Sutton had five catches for 74 yards and Caden Sterns intercepted Ryan twice for Denver (2-3).

Both teams lost several players to injury throughout the game. Colts running back Nyheim Hines suffered a concussion three plays into the contest when he caught a pass and collided with two Broncos defenders.

Hines, who started for the injured Jonathan Taylor, was ruled out late in the first quarter.

Indianapolis got the ball first in overtime and drove to the Broncos 30 before McLaughlin gave the Colts the lead with 5:50 left. Denver had a fourth-and-1 at the Indianapolis 5 on the ensuing possession, but Wilson’s pass was knocked down in the end zone to end the game.

The Broncos went ahead on their first drive, moving the ball to the Colts 13 before settling for a 33-yard field goal from McManus.

After five straight punts, Denver got the ball at its 34, used 10 plays to get to the Indianapolis 26 and a 44-yard field goal by McManus made it 6-0 early in the second quarter.

The Colts got on the board when McLaughlin kicked a 52-yard field goal with 12 seconds left in the first half.

Indianapolis tied it on its first possession of the second half when McLaughlin hit from 51 yards out, and Denver had a 34-yard field goal try blocked.

Sterns intercepted Ryan for a second time, but the Broncos managed just a 45-yard field goal to go back in front.

Denver went for a clinching score in the final minutes, but Wilson was intercepted in the end zone with 2:13 left. The Colts drove to the Broncos 13 and McLaughlin kicked a 31-yard field goal to send it to overtime.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
City
Denver, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'not completely healthy' after offseason surgery

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch essentially confirmed this summer that Jimmy Garoppolo would've been traded well before Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season had Garoppolo not undergone shoulder surgery in March. The 30-year-old later admitted he delayed surgery for as long as possible. Things may have worked...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Wade Phillips summed up Colts-Broncos game with perfect tweet

The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos played a truly abysmal football game on Thursday night, and one NFL legend was just as bored with it as the rest of us. Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips sent a perfect tweet during the second half of the Colts’ 12-9 overtime win over the Broncos. The 75-year-old suggested that both teams consider punting the ball away on first down rather than bothering with offense.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Russell Wilson
Yardbarker

Reviewing the Raiders Offensive Line in Week 4 Win vs. Broncos

The Raiders got into the win column in Week 4 with a home win against the division-rival Denver Broncos. Among the team’s top performers in the Raiders’ get-right game were RB Josh Jacobs, who ran for a career-high 144 yards and two touchdowns, as well as the offensive line, who played a fantastic game as the team averaged 5.6 yards per carry against the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

NFL’s big Broncos mistake being exposed

When the Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March, it dominated NFL headlines. Not only was it a blockbuster trade, but many believe it would put the Broncos and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett over the top. Through the first five weeks of the regular...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#49ers#American Football#The Denver Broncos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy