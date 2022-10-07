ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

University of Arizona murder suspect's troubled past in San Diego

By Nia Watson
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSHWH_0iPTPwhY00

The suspected shooter in the death of a University of Arizona professor has a troubled past in San Diego.

46-year-old Murad Dervish was arrested 120 miles away from the university after allegedly walking into a campus building and shooting Professor Thomas Meixner.

Dervish's family tells ABC 10News he has a history of violence.

Court documents reveal a woman filed a restraining order against Dervish in 2020, stating he harassed and stalked her while he was a teaching assistant at San Diego State University.

An SDSU spokesperson confirmed Dervish was a graduate student in physics in 2018. He served as a teaching assistant during that time. Dervish was last enrolled in the Spring semester of 2020 and did not graduate from SDSU.

The woman was a student at the time. She stated Dervish would constantly send her emails and reach out through social media despite her telling him to leave her alone.

She also said Dervish disregarded the no-contact order she had in place through the university.

Dervish's father, Dolgun, admits his son has a history of violence.

"My initial reaction was I'm sorry that he killed someone," Dolgun said.

Dolgun, who lives in South Carolina, said several years ago, Dervish assaulted him at his restaurant.

"He smashed the equipment I had in my restaurant with a crowbar and then he threw a plate at me and hit my back," he said.

Afterward, Dervish moved to San Diego to live with his mother.

"He tried to kill his mother there," he said.

Dolgun said he was arrested, but eventually released.

He added he hasn’t been in contact with his son in a long time but believes that prison is where he needs to be.

"I'm so sorry this had to happen," Dolgun said. "I was hoping that he would go to prison for a long time for some other reason than killing somebody."

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Man, 42, Arrested in Shooting Death of San Diego Resident

A 42-year-old San Diego man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 55-year-old San Diego man, police said Saturday. Juan Carlos Sanchez was taken into custody Friday in Imperial Beach and booked into San Diego County Jail on one felony count of first-degree murder, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. Sanchez was being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
Arizona State
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Arizona#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Abc 10news
presidiosentinel.com

Bill Walton Seeks to Shine a Light on San Diego’s Homeless Crisis

Over the past month, Bill Walton, former ABC/ESPN/NBC basketball announcer, NBA All-Star basketball player, UCLA All-American, and a generous contributor to various causes and non-profits, has elected to make his voice heard on the homeless crisis in San Diego. Walton, who has always expressed his pride for being a native...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Marine Corps Recruit Dies After Collapsing During Training

An 18-year-old Marine Corps Recruit died after collapsing while training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton last month, according to the United States Maine Corps Capt. Joshua D. Collins. Private First Class Javier F. Pong was in a scheduled training at Camp Pendleton when he collapsed, became unconscious and was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego Assembly candidate suing 6-year-olds for bullying her son

When Kristie Bruce-Lane, a candidate for San Diego's 76th Assembly District seat, felt her 6-year-old son was being bullied at school she took two aggressive, and unusual, steps. First, she filed a lawsuit. She sued the school, the head of the school and the mothers of the 6-year-old boys she...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC San Diego

Man Convicted of Knifepoint Rapes in San Diego Gets Nearly Two Centuries in Prison

A man who was convicted of raping two women at knifepoint in San Diego County was sentenced Thursday to 175 years to life in state prison. Seth Alan Roberts, 22, was convicted by a jury earlier this year of seven felony counts, including two forcible rape counts, for a pair of assaults that occurred about a week apart in Pacific Beach and Otay Mesa, when Roberts was 18 years old.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

DA ruled mentally competent prosecute Larry Millete

Last week, San Diego Superior Court Judge Cindy Davis found Larry Millete mentally competent to stand trial for the murder of his wife Maya Millete, who disappeared in January of 2021. This was despite a doubt expressed by Millete’s own attorney as to her client’s competency. She also ruled that District Attorney Summer Stephan was mentally competent to prosecute the case, despite the purely circumstantial evidence against him. “In the case of Millete,” said Davis, “I was working from the report of a psychiatrist who examined him. In the case of Ms. Stephan — well, I just had to trust my gut, and ignore the old maxim that you don’t have to be crazy to go forward without habeus corpus, but it helps!"
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

18-Year-Old Shot to Death in Mira Mesa Was a College Student, Aspiring Barber

Family members say an 18-year-old shot outside of his home in Mira Mesa on Wednesday was hard-working college student who cut hair on the side. Brian Mendoza was cutting hair in his garage on Deering Street just before 9:30 when he was shot. Officers found him laying in the street with a gunshot wound and were unable to save him.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy