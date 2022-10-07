ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Carolina Classic Fair starts soggy, finishes strong

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each year, hundreds of thousands of people pass through the gates of the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. Some for the food, others for the rides and prizes. After two years of COVID restrictions and cancellations, the fair returned to normal this year. "It feels like...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ourstate.com

Glasses Up: Breweries on the Rise in Alamance County

When Jon Guza opened Hi-Fi Records in Graham three years ago, he just wanted to sell records. As Guza began to imagine his clientele, however, he thought beer might be a perfect pairing. Guza found a kegerator for sale, and the next thing he knew, he had a bar to go around it. Hi-Fi now serves six different varieties, from a watermelon beer to a brown ale, for customers to sip as they shop.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead in apartment fire in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after an apartment fire in Greensboro. It happened around 1 am Monday at the 3237 East Apartment Homes on Yanceyville Street. Greensboro fire tells us that the fire was contained to one apartment unit and no one else was hurt. They are still looking into a cause.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Burlington, NC
Burlington, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Spruce Street shooting in Lexington leaves boy injured

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A boy was injured after a shooting in Lexington on Sunday, police said. Lexington police arrived at Spruce Street at 11 a.m. Police then received a call from Lexington Medical Center saying there was a boy who had been shot, he was later identified as a part of the incident.
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Missing teen out of Winston-Salem found safe

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Jaylin Lewis was found safe Sunday night. PREVIOUS STORY: Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing teenaged boy. According to investigators, police are searching for 15-year-old Jaylin Lamont Lewis. Investigators said Lewis was last seen Sunday on Bon Air Avenue in Winston-Salem wearing a light...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

Police respond to Sunday morning call at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police responded to an apartment complex in Durham Sunday morning. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said there were multiple police cars that are crime scene investigators on Danube Lane at Magnolia Pointe Apartments. They said police put caution tape near one of...
DURHAM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Body found on S. Eugene Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A body was found Saturday morning in Greensboro, according to police. Around 11:10 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department got a call about a body found on South Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard. When they arrived, they located a person dead with a gunshot wound. This...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Kia and Chevy!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Kia and Chevy! This adorable sister and brother were born at a tire shop where they were fed and very socialized by the employees. They are now with the SPCA, ready for loving forever homes or maybe a home together. Both Kia and Chevy are...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Berkley

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Berkley, a most handsome 1-1/2-year-old fun-loving boy full of personality and sweetness! We figured this playful pup would have been scooped up long ago, but he has not yet found his forever home. Berkley is super sweet and playful. He LOVES meeting new people and...
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

DWI rollover crash leaves Greensboro man injured in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 20-year-old who was driving while impaired was taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in Burlington Friday night, according to police. The Burlington Police Department, the Burlington Fire Department, and Alamance County EMS crews got a call around 9:31 p.m. about a crash with injuries on South Mebane Street near Columbine Lane.
BURLINGTON, NC
my48.tv

Early morning shooting leaves one person hurt

Greensboro — One person is hurt after a early morning shooting in Greensboro . Around 4:20 a.m. Greensboro police responded to E. Florida St at US 29. When officers arrived at the scene they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. No further information is available at this...
GREENSBORO, NC
Outsider.com

PHOTO: North Carolina Cop Carries 4-Foot Snake Off of Roof Around Her Neck

When a four-foot snake found its way on top of a North Carolina resident’s home, local police didn’t hesitate to grab a ladder and get to work. The call came to the High Point Police Department earlier this week, but while responding to the first sighting, officers couldn’t find the scaly escape artist. Thankfully, though, another resident spotted the huge serpent on their roof and issued a second call to the police department. This time, they enlisted the help of the High Point Fire Department and used their ladder to bring the snake to sssafety.
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

