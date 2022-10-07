Read full article on original website
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
Carolina Classic Fair starts soggy, finishes strong
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each year, hundreds of thousands of people pass through the gates of the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. Some for the food, others for the rides and prizes. After two years of COVID restrictions and cancellations, the fair returned to normal this year. "It feels like...
ourstate.com
Glasses Up: Breweries on the Rise in Alamance County
When Jon Guza opened Hi-Fi Records in Graham three years ago, he just wanted to sell records. As Guza began to imagine his clientele, however, he thought beer might be a perfect pairing. Guza found a kegerator for sale, and the next thing he knew, he had a bar to go around it. Hi-Fi now serves six different varieties, from a watermelon beer to a brown ale, for customers to sip as they shop.
1 dead in apartment fire in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after an apartment fire in Greensboro. It happened around 1 am Monday at the 3237 East Apartment Homes on Yanceyville Street. Greensboro fire tells us that the fire was contained to one apartment unit and no one else was hurt. They are still looking into a cause.
‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
Spruce Street shooting in Lexington leaves boy injured
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A boy was injured after a shooting in Lexington on Sunday, police said. Lexington police arrived at Spruce Street at 11 a.m. Police then received a call from Lexington Medical Center saying there was a boy who had been shot, he was later identified as a part of the incident.
Missing teen out of Winston-Salem found safe
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Jaylin Lewis was found safe Sunday night. PREVIOUS STORY: Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing teenaged boy. According to investigators, police are searching for 15-year-old Jaylin Lamont Lewis. Investigators said Lewis was last seen Sunday on Bon Air Avenue in Winston-Salem wearing a light...
Man stabbed multiple times outside of Glenwood Avenue club in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was hospitalized early Saturday after a stabbing at a club on Glenwood Avenue, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police said two men were involved in an argument at the club on Glenwood Avenue near the West Johnson Street intersection. Outside of the club,...
cbs17
Police respond to Sunday morning call at Durham apartment complex
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police responded to an apartment complex in Durham Sunday morning. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said there were multiple police cars that are crime scene investigators on Danube Lane at Magnolia Pointe Apartments. They said police put caution tape near one of...
‘Petrified’: Greensboro deputy city manager reveals the ‘freakiest thing’ he’s ever seen, and it happened at local park
(WGHP) — As Halloween draws near, we are reopening our vault of the unexplained. There are countless stories from the Piedmont Triad that may leave you with more questions than answers. They may pique your curiosity or stoke your fear of the unknown — or you may find it easier to dismiss them as tall […]
wfmynews2.com
Body found on S. Eugene Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A body was found Saturday morning in Greensboro, according to police. Around 11:10 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department got a call about a body found on South Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard. When they arrived, they located a person dead with a gunshot wound. This...
2 The Rescue: Meet Kia and Chevy!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Kia and Chevy! This adorable sister and brother were born at a tire shop where they were fed and very socialized by the employees. They are now with the SPCA, ready for loving forever homes or maybe a home together. Both Kia and Chevy are...
Sprague St. temporarily closed for new water and sewer connections in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A portion of Sprague Street in Winston-Salem will be temporarily shut down for four days, according to city officials. Contractor crews will close Sprague Street between Sunnyside Avenue and Stockton Street from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Monday, Oct. 10, to install new water and sewer connections.
2 shot, injured after shooting in Lexington on Cotton Grove Road
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A 63-year-old woman and a boy were shot in Lexington Saturday, police said. Lexington police arrived at Cotton Grove Road at 2:15 p.m. and found a woman shot. Police then received a call from Lexington Memorial Hospital saying there was a boy with a similar injury,...
2 The Rescue: Meet Berkley
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Berkley, a most handsome 1-1/2-year-old fun-loving boy full of personality and sweetness! We figured this playful pup would have been scooped up long ago, but he has not yet found his forever home. Berkley is super sweet and playful. He LOVES meeting new people and...
DWI rollover crash leaves Greensboro man injured in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 20-year-old who was driving while impaired was taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in Burlington Friday night, according to police. The Burlington Police Department, the Burlington Fire Department, and Alamance County EMS crews got a call around 9:31 p.m. about a crash with injuries on South Mebane Street near Columbine Lane.
my48.tv
Early morning shooting leaves one person hurt
Greensboro — One person is hurt after a early morning shooting in Greensboro . Around 4:20 a.m. Greensboro police responded to E. Florida St at US 29. When officers arrived at the scene they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. No further information is available at this...
1 person taken to hospital after being shot in Trinity
TRINITY, N.C. — A person was shot in Trinity on Saturday, officials said. Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived at Roy Farlow Road and Archdale Road in Trinity at 11:06 a.m. to find a person had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. They are in stable...
1 found dead with a gunshot wound in the area of Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A death investigation is underway after a dead body was found, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the area of Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard after getting a report of a body being discovered. At the scene, officers located a deceased victim […]
Cooking incident cause of fire at Hardee's in Burlington on Maple Avenue
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A cooking incident at a Hardee’s in Burlington has left over $20,000 worth of damages. Burlington Fire said the fire happened Wednesday on Maple Avenue at around 10 a.m. Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes after being called out to the fire. The fire...
PHOTO: North Carolina Cop Carries 4-Foot Snake Off of Roof Around Her Neck
When a four-foot snake found its way on top of a North Carolina resident’s home, local police didn’t hesitate to grab a ladder and get to work. The call came to the High Point Police Department earlier this week, but while responding to the first sighting, officers couldn’t find the scaly escape artist. Thankfully, though, another resident spotted the huge serpent on their roof and issued a second call to the police department. This time, they enlisted the help of the High Point Fire Department and used their ladder to bring the snake to sssafety.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
