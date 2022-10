TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College men’s cross country team finished 21st in the FSU Invite Friday at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee. The Titans ran against some of the top four-year schools in the country Friday, wrapping up the regular season with a 21st-place finish in the 30-team event.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO