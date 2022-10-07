Read full article on original website
THFD honors Fallen Vigo Firefighters
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Police Department hosted dozens of community members for their annual fallen firefighter memorial on Sunday. The ceremony included a performance by the Pipes and Drums band, a presentation of the colors for the fire department and several speakers, including Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.
Fire Prevention Parade takes place in Vigo Co.
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Hundreds lined the streets of National Ave. in West Terre Haute for the annual Fire Prevention Parade on Saturday. This was the 48th year of the event. The goal of the event is to bring the community together while educating about fire awareness...
Dedication ceremony held for “Ack Ack Gun”
Terre Haute, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A dedication ceremony was held Saturday to celebrate the installation of an anti-aircraft gun from the Navy at the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park. Clifford Stephens, president of the park, said it took them three years to acquire the gun, also known as an...
Plainfield firefighter chief arrested for drunk driving
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services in the city of Plainfield, Douglas Randell, was arrested Saturday for drunk driving – not his first offense. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, Plainfield police conducted a traffic stop on Randell near the 150 block of South Perry...
More EV charging stations on the way to Indiana
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana is inching closer to having more electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state. The Federal Highway Administration recently approved Indiana’s plan to use funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (NEVI) to build out a statewide electric vehicle charging network. “One...
Update: 16-year-old ID’d in fatal Greene Co. car wreck
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The 16-year-old who died in the single-vehicle crash has been identified as a student of Eastern Greene Schools. According to a news release from the school corporation, Jedd Cummings, 16, died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in the afternoon of Sunday, October 9. Superintendent, Trent Provo, said the school held a prayer circle at the high school football field Monday morning.
Marshall man flown to hospital following motorcycle wreck on US 40 in Clark County
CLARK CO, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has been flown to a hospital following a motorcycle wreck on US 40. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 40, just east of Sanders Lane and west of the town of Marshall at approximately 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, October 9.
