Stray Kids Unveil New Album ‘MAXIDENT’: Stream It Now

The time has come, STAY! Stray Kids are back with their brand new album MAXIDENT , which arrived on Friday (Oct. 7) via JYP and Republic Records.

The album comes less than four months after the release of Stray Kids ’ Japanese-language EP, Circus , which arrived on June 22. Last week, Stray Kids — which consists of members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. — shared a video for each track in a series of three with the titles 3-1 “3RACHA,” 3-2 “TASTE,” and 3-3 “I Think I Like You.”

“Our goal ever since we debuted was to reach as many ‘stray kids’ as possible,” member Bang Chan previously told Billboard in the group’s recent cover story . He continued, “to deliver our music and give strength to people who really need it.”

“If we settle, we know we can’t go forward,” added Han. “That’s why we were and are like this. We try to look ahead and not stay still.”

MAXIDENT also follows an already-impressive 2022 for the South Korean K-pop group. The band’s most recently released EP, Oddinary , was the Stray Kids’ first release to ever hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The EP also marked the group’s debut appearance on a Billboard chart. Oddinary moved a notable 110,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending March 24, according to Luminate, with 103,000 of the total sales being purchased in the U.S.

To celebrate the release, Stray Kids also released the official music video for opening track “Case 143.”

Listen to Stray Kids’ MAXIDENT album and watch the “Case 143” video below.