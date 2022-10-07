ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Takeoff & Quavo Release ‘Only Built for Infinity Links’ Album: Stream It Now

By Neena Rouhani
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Quavo and Takeoff ’s collaborative album Only Built for Infinity Links , has arrived. The project, released via Quality Control Music/Motown Records, came after four singles — “Hotel Lobby,” “Big Stunna” with Birdman, “Us Vs. Them” with Gucci Mane and, most recently, “Nothing Changed.”

Outside of its singles, the 18-track offering also features Summer Walker, Young Thug, Gunna, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Mustard.

The title is inspired by Raekwon’s solo 1995 debut, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx …, and even received the official stamp of approval from the Wu-Tang legend, Takeoff told Complex . The uncle-nephew duo — also billed as Unc and Phew — worked on the project for two years and modeled elements of the cover art on iconic rap pairs Kanye West and Jay-Z circa Watch the Throne and Outkast, while the title itself speaks to their own unbreakable bond and possibly rumors earlier this year of the Migos breaking up.

Suspicions began brewing after Cardi B and her husband Offset unfollowed his Migos bandmates, and in August, a bitter lawsuit ensued between Offset and Quality Control Music over ownership of his solo music. Although neither of the three have confirmed an official breakup, there’s a clear hiatus with Offset doing his solo thing, releasing singles like “Code” and “54321,” while cousin Takeoff and uncle Quavo have branched off on their own for this new chapter.

In celebration of the release, Quavo and Takeoff held a massive listening party in Atlanta on Tuesday and took The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage on Thursday night.

Stream Only Built for Infinity Links below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Meek Mill & Boosie Badazz Believe DaBaby Is Being Blackballed Following Low Album Sales

Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz have both spoken out in defense of DaBaby amid claims he’s being blackballed by the music industry. Earlier this week, Akademiks reported the North Carolina rapper’s latest album Baby On Baby 2 is projected to earn 16,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, placing it outside of the top 20 on the Billboard 200.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Raekwon
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Gunna
Person
Beyonce
Person
Birdman
Person
Young Thug
Person
Gucci Mane
Person
Quavo
Vibe

EST Gee And Jeezy Prove They’re “The Realest” At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

EST Gee made his televised performance debut during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Louisville-bred rapper was joined by Atlanta veteran Jeezy for a showcase of their collaborative track, “The Realest.” With the newcomer’s music reflecting the elder trapper’s influence, the two artists brought their on-wax chemistry to life on the award show’s stage. The head-nodding performance began with the 28-year-old poised on a dark-colored, ornate chair, wearing an all-black ‘fit accented by his signature, heavy chains. Without missing a word, he rapped the beginning of the song before standing up and making his way to center stage. More...
ATLANTA, GA
Billboard

Future’s ‘Wait for U’ Breaks Record for Most Weeks at No. 1 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart

Just five months after Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” broke a 12-year-old record for the most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, the song cedes its title to Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, which clocks an unprecedented 14th week at the summit. The coronation comes on the list dated Oct. 9, as “Wait” reigns (again) as the most-played song on U.S. monitored R&B/hip-hop radio stations in the week ending Oct. 2, according to Luminate (up 2% in plays).
ENTERTAINMENT
HipHopDX.com

Trick Daddy Paid 'Pennies' For Ozzy Osbourne To Clear 'Let's Go' Sample

Trick Daddy has revealed that he not only had Ozzy Osbourne’s blessing to sample his work, but that the up front cost to use the sample was beyond reasonable. Speaking to HipHopDX on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, the Miami OG recounted how he came to use Osbourne’s 1980 track “Crazy Train” on his hit single “Let’s Go,” which featured Lil Jon and Twista.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Right Said Fred#Unc#Takeoff Quavo#Infinity Links#Summer Walker#Youngboy#Cuban#Migos
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death

Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Sets Off Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Freestyle Challenge With Slick Remix

Fabolous isn’t taking his foot off the gas as he drops off another stellar freestyle, this time hopping on Diddy and Bryson Tiller‘s R&B smash “Gotta Move On.”. The Brooklyn rapper has been releasing a steady stream of new music over the past few weeks, including his flip of Jack Harlow and Drake’s “Churchill Downs,” which arrived earlier this month.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Charlie Puth Drops Self-Titled Album ‘Charlie’: Stream It Now

Charlie Puth unveiled his new album Charlie on Friday (Oct. 6) via Atlantic Records. Related Charlie Puth & Shenseea Embark on a Psychedelic Beachside Romp In Calvin Harris' 'Obsessed'… 10/07/2022 Arriving four and a half years after 2018’s Voicenotes, the pop-driven studio set contains viral TikTok “Light Switch” as well as follow-up singles “That’s Hilarious,” “Left and Right” featuring Jung Kook of BTS, “Smells Like Me,” “I Don’t Think That I Like Her” and the newly released “Charlie Be Quiet!” In a recent sit-down with Billboard News, the singer opened up about choosing to name this particular album after himself. “Maybe a bit of a...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

The Game Claims Dr. Dre Never Produced Any Of His Songs - Not Even On 'The Documentary'

The Game has claimed Dr. Dre has never actually produced a song for him — not even on his debut album, The Documentary. During an appearance on Uproxx’s Fresh Pair series, the Compton rapper told co-hosts Just Blaze — who produced the album cuts “Church for Thugs” and “No More Fun & Games” — and sneaker customizer Katty Customs that Dre oversaw his 2005 LP, but never actually made any of the beats.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

From Charlie Puth to Stray Kids, What’s Your Favorite New Release of the Week? Vote!

Welcome to the first New Music Friday of October! With a slew of new albums and tracks from the likes of Charlie Puth, Willow and Stray Kids, there’s plenty for fans to listen to, and Billboard wants to know which release you have on repeat. After a four-year wait, Puth dropped his self-titled third album Charlie after doling out a string of addictive, pitch-perfect singles such as “Light Switch,” “That’s Hilarious,” “Left and Right” featuring BTS’ Jung Kook, “Smells Like Me” and “I Don’t Think That I Like Her.” As its title makes clear, the studio set finds the pop singer...
MUSIC
Billboard

Fans Choose Stray Kids’ ‘MAXIDENT’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Stray Kids‘ new mini-album, MAXIDENT, has topped this week’s new music poll. Related First Stream: New Music From Willow, Charlie Puth, Quavo & Takeoff and More 10/09/2022 Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Oct. 7) on Billboard, choosing the South Korean group’s latest project as their favorite new music release of the past week. MAXIDENT beat out new music by Måneskin (“The Loneliest”), Charlie Puth (Charlie), Ozuna (OzuTochi), Maisie Peters (“Not Another Rockstar”), Quavo & Takeoff (Only Built For Infinity Links), and others. MAXIDENT follows an already-impressive 2022 for the recent Billboard cover stars. Stray Kids’ Oddinary EP, released in March, was the group’s...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kranium Aims for a Global Takeover With His New Project ‘In Too Deep’

If there was any doubt about Kranium being at the forefront of the dancehall reggae market, set those aside. Emerging as a talented artist in multiple countries — mainly his homelands of Jamaica and the United States — Kranium is poised to take the next step in his career with his forthcoming eight-song EP, In Too Deep.  “Every time I create a record, I think of the obstacles of being a dancehall artist,” he tells Billboard. “That alone gives me enough confidence to relax and make sure that I’m putting out something that makes sense for everybody to enjoy.”  Kranium’s burning drive comes...
MUSIC
Billboard

Charlie Puth Reveals He’s a Nicki Minaj Fan, ‘Enamored’ By Her Success

Charlie Puth paid homage to Nicki Minaj in an recent interview with GQ, proclaiming himself as a  member of the “Barbz,” referring to rapper’s massive fan base. Puth cited Nicki’s early success after dropping her mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty as a major inspiration for him. “I’ve always loved Nicki. I remember in the early days of Twitter, hearing that this new artist Nicki Minaj sold a million copies of her mixtape by herself and got signed to Cash Money,” said Puth. “I was so enamored with the fact that you could do something on your own and then transfer all...
MUSIC
Billboard

5 Seconds of Summer Score Fifth No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart With ‘5SOS5’

5 Seconds of Summer score their fifth No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Oct. 8), as the band’s new studio effort, 5SOS5, arrives atop the tally. The set sold 36,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 29, according to Luminate. All five of the quartet’s full-length studio albums have hit No. 1 on Top Album Sales. Also in the top 10 of the new Top Album Sales chart: anniversary reissues of Alice in Chains’ Dirt, Marina and The Diamonds’ Electra Heart and Phoebe Bridgers’ Stranger in the Alps all re-enter the list thanks to strong...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy