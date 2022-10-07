Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
MTL@OTT: What you need to know
BOUCTOUCHE - The Canadiens will play their last preseason game against the Ottawa Senators in the Maritimes tonight. Here's five things you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad fell 4-3 to the Senators on Thursday in Gander, Newfoundland. The Canadiens overcame a 2-0 deficit with goals from defenseman Kaiden Guhle and forward Kirby Dach, the latter of whom scored his first goal of the exhibition season.
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Kraken
The Oilers complete their pre-season schedule at Rogers Place against the Seattle Kraken on Friday night. The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their 2022 exhibition games Friday at Rogers Place with a 7:00 p.m. contest against the Seattle Kraken. You can stream the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the...
NHL
'IT MEANS EVERYTHING'
The news that Flames fans were eagerly anticipating finally broke Friday, as Weegar put pen to paper on an eight-year contract extension worth an AAV of $6,250,000. "It means everything," Weegar said. "When I signed the deal, I just kept thinking of how long of a road it's been for me since Junior B to the Coast (ECHL) and now to here. All my friends and family and all the support, I think it's not just me that signed the deal. It's everybody around me.
NHL
THAT'S A WRAP
Flames finish off preseason, turn focus to next week's date with Avs. Bring on the regular season. The Flames played their eighth and final warmup tilt Friday, falling 5-3 to the visiting Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome despite outshooting them 38-16. Tyler Toffoli, Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri scored for...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
NHL could play more games in Europe in future seasons
PRAGUE -- The NHL might bring more games to Europe in the future and play some later in the season, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Friday. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks opened the NHL regular season at O2 Arena in Prague on Friday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series. They will play here again Saturday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSCA, BSSO).
NHL
Lauko Caps Standout Camp with Strong Showing
So, when he took the ice on Saturday night for the Bruins' exhibition finale against the New Jersey Devils, the 22-year-old had a little extra pep in his step as he aimed to stick it to those wondering why he remained in camp this deep into the preseason. "It kind...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Oct. 8 vs. Chicago
The St. Louis Blues assigned eight players to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday and released Tyler Pitlick from his professional tryout, meaning Saturday's preseason finale against the Chicago Blackhawks will have a loaded roster (2 p.m., Bally Sports app, 101 ESPN). Jake Neighbours, who is trying to make the club...
NHL
Sharks go home confident despite getting swept in 2022 NHL Global Series
PRAGUE -- When the San Jose Sharks jumped on a plane, headed for Berlin and, beyond that, Prague for the 2022 NHL Global Series, many of them barely knew each other. They set out with a new general manager, new front office, new coach, new staff, a bundle of new players, with new systems still to learn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Companions In The Crease: Andersen, Raanta Explain Masks
RALEIGH, NC. - A fictional hound dog and a LEGO character will be a part of the last line of defense for the Carolina Hurricanes this season. What exactly do they have to do with Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen?. Well, there is meaning behind both of the figures prominently...
NHL
Dickinson traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Forward had 11 points last season; Chicago also gets second-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft for Stillman. Jason Dickinson was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Canucks received defenseman Riley Stillman. Dickinson had 11...
NHL
Murray talks joining Maple Leafs, rejuvenating career in Q&A with NHL.com
GRAVENHURST, Ontario -- Matt Murray and the Toronto Maple Leafs came to this Muskoka resort town 110 miles north of Toronto this week as part of a team-bonding exercise in preparation for their season opener Oct. 12 at the Montreal Canadiens. Consider it a successful endeavor, especially for the 28-year-old...
NHL
Game Preview: 10.7.22 Preseason vs. BUF
WATCH: ATTSN | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins close out their 2022 preseason with a matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, October 7 at PPG Paints Arena. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. This past weekend, Pittsburgh dropped a 3-1 decision to the Sabres at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. Dating back to the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign, the Penguins hold a 5-1-0 record against the Sabres at PPG Paints Arena, outscoring Buffalo 22- 10 during that time. During their last meeting at PPG Paints Arena, goals from Jeff Carter, Brock McGinn, and Evan Rodrigues helped the Penguins to a 3-2 win over Buffalo on December 12, 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Preview: Ducks Cap Preseason in Matinee Matchup vs. Kings
The Ducks and Kings meet for the third time this week, closing the 2022 preseason today at Crypto.com Arena. PUCK DROP: 1:00 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL (DUCKS BROADCAST) | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim enters the preseason finale with a 4-2-0 record through six games, but just...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes to play first of back-to-back preseason games on Friday
Arizona matches up against familiar faces in Vancouver as exhibition games begin to wind down. Oct. 7, 2022 | 7 pm MST | Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia. The NHL regular season is quickly approaching. Just two games remain on the Arizona Coyotes' preseason schedule, including tonight's contest in Vancouver....
NHL
Jets end preseason with a road win in Calgary
Dubois scores twice, Hellebuyck makes 35 saves as Jets finish preseason 4-1-1 On a night when the Winnipeg Jets were outshot 38-16, it would be easy to suggest that the 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames was the result of Connor Hellebuyck stealing one for his team. However, a closer...
NHL
Elsipogtog First Nation deeply touched by Hockeyville experience
Looking forward to growing game for all its people, throughout New Brunswick. BOUCTOUCHE, New Brunswick -- Elsipogtog First Nation has a saying when bidding farewell. Their native tongue doesn't have a word for goodbye because no matter what, they say we'll see each other one day somewhere. This is the...
NHL
Oct. 8: NHL Preseason Roundup
Senators defeat Canadiens in OT at Hockeyville; Gibson injured for Ducks. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens in the Kraft Hockeyville 2021 preseason game at J.K. Irving Centre in Bouctouche, New Brunswick, on Saturday. Batherson also had...
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers acquire Klim Kostin from St. Louis
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have acquired centreman Klim Kostin from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for defenceman Dmitri Samorukov. Kostin was selected in the first round (31st overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and has recorded five goals and 11 points in 46 career NHL games with the Blues.
NHL
Denver now 'Hockey Capital, USA' after Avalanche of championships
NHL team, University of Denver, Denver East High School, PeeWee Jr. Avs all took titles. Move over, every other town in America. Denver, Colorado is officially now Hockey Capital, USA. How did they get here? By winning pretty much every hockey tournament put in front of them. The Colorado Avalanche...
NHL
Okposo named Sabres captain, replaces Eichel
Forward entering seventh season with Buffalo; Dahlin, Girgensons will be alternates. Kyle Okposo was named captain of the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The 34-year-old forward is entering the final season of the seven-year, $42 million contract ($6 million average annual value) he signed with the Sabres on July 1, 2016. He had 45 points (21 goals, 24 assists) in 74 games last season.
Comments / 0