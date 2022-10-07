ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

KMPH.com

Shooting in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FO26) — There was a shooting in Merced County. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that happened in Santa Nella. There is currently no further information as deputies are still investigating. We will update this story as more details come in. If...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

SWAT standoff in Chowchilla, suspect arrested

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — A SWAT standoff led to the arrest of a man late Friday night in Chowchilla. The Chowchilla Police Department responded around 11:43 p.m. to the 2100 block of Kennedy Court for a report of domestic abuse. When officers arrived, they investigated and found out that...
CHOWCHILLA, CA
KMPH.com

Man and woman shot in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and a woman were shot late Sunday morning in Southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received about 30 shot spotter activations around 11:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Walnut Avenue, near Jensen and Garrett Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they...
FRESNO, CA
City
Merced, CA
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMPH.com

Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Fresno

A man was arrested on Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting a week earlier in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a ShotSpotter notification in the area of Tulare and Maple Avenues around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29th. When officers arrived, they found 44-year-old Jose Guadalupe Lopez-Palomar suffering...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Downtown Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — One person is now dead, and three others have been injured after a shooting took place early Saturday morning in Downtown Merced. The Merced Police Department responded around 3:12 a.m. to a parking garage near M and 18th St, across from City Hall, for reports of shots fired.
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after a crash with a car Saturday night in Central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Highway 41 near the Shaw overpass. When officers arrived, they learned that...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man dies after he was shot multiple times Thursday in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man died after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning in Fresno. Police were called to the area of Parkway and Belmont Avenues, near Hwy 99, around 1:00 a.m. for the report of a shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Salahuddin...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Debris fire burns multiple structures in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A debris fire burned multiple small structures inside a backyard of a Clovis home. The Clovis and Fresno County Fire Departments responded to a home on Willow and Santa Ana Avenues Friday afternoon. Fire officials say the fire spread to a couple of sheds in...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

St. Jude Stories: Warner Wood

FOX26 News is proud to partner with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital again to bring you the Dream Home Giveaway. De Young Properties built the home in the DYP Crown Point Community in the area of Dakota and Armstrong Avenues in Fresno. And for just $100 you have a chance...
FRESNO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMPH.com

GoFundMe set up for the Dheri Family, here's how you can help

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help the victims of the family who were killed after being kidnapped Monday. The Kaur family shares these words with the community in the fundraiser:. We are grateful for the prayers, and tremendous support was shown to...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway sell-a-thon happening Friday

FOX26 News is proud to partner with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital again to bring you the Dream Home Giveaway. De Young Properties built the home in the DYP Crown Point Community in the area of Dakota and Armstrong Avenues in Fresno. The 2-story home is, a 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom...
FRESNO, CA

