Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShams
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigationsRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Merced police officer draws gun and chases man standing in his front yardRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Shooting in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FO26) — There was a shooting in Merced County. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that happened in Santa Nella. There is currently no further information as deputies are still investigating. We will update this story as more details come in. If...
SWAT standoff in Chowchilla, suspect arrested
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — A SWAT standoff led to the arrest of a man late Friday night in Chowchilla. The Chowchilla Police Department responded around 11:43 p.m. to the 2100 block of Kennedy Court for a report of domestic abuse. When officers arrived, they investigated and found out that...
Brother of murder suspect arrested in connection to Merced family's murder
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the California Department of Justice, arrested and booked Alberto Salgado into the Merced County Jail. Alberto Salgado is the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado who is suspected of kidnapping and murdering Aroohi Dheri, Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh.
Man and woman shot in Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and a woman were shot late Sunday morning in Southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received about 30 shot spotter activations around 11:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Walnut Avenue, near Jensen and Garrett Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they...
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Fresno
A man was arrested on Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting a week earlier in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a ShotSpotter notification in the area of Tulare and Maple Avenues around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29th. When officers arrived, they found 44-year-old Jose Guadalupe Lopez-Palomar suffering...
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Downtown Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — One person is now dead, and three others have been injured after a shooting took place early Saturday morning in Downtown Merced. The Merced Police Department responded around 3:12 a.m. to a parking garage near M and 18th St, across from City Hall, for reports of shots fired.
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after a crash with a car Saturday night in Central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Highway 41 near the Shaw overpass. When officers arrived, they learned that...
Man dies after he was shot multiple times Thursday in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man died after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning in Fresno. Police were called to the area of Parkway and Belmont Avenues, near Hwy 99, around 1:00 a.m. for the report of a shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Salahuddin...
Debris fire burns multiple structures in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A debris fire burned multiple small structures inside a backyard of a Clovis home. The Clovis and Fresno County Fire Departments responded to a home on Willow and Santa Ana Avenues Friday afternoon. Fire officials say the fire spread to a couple of sheds in...
Clovis Fire: PG&E drop line falls sparking fire across three homes in Clovis Sunday night
CLOVIS, Calif. — A fire broke out early Sunday evening across multiple homes on Peach and Rialto Avenues in southwest Clovis. City of Clovis Fire responded to a call of an outside detached garage on fire. When the first fire units arrived on scene, fire crews were notified by homeowners two doors down that there was an attic fire.
Fresno boxing gym looking for new location, owner forced to say goodbye after 14 years
FRESNO, Calif. — A Fresno boxing gym owner is trying to avoid a knockout against time to find a new location. Frank Aleman is having to relocate after being in the same location for more than 14 years. The property was sold. Aleman says he understands the situation but...
St. Jude Stories: Warner Wood
FOX26 News is proud to partner with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital again to bring you the Dream Home Giveaway. De Young Properties built the home in the DYP Crown Point Community in the area of Dakota and Armstrong Avenues in Fresno. And for just $100 you have a chance...
GoFundMe set up for the Dheri Family, here's how you can help
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help the victims of the family who were killed after being kidnapped Monday. The Kaur family shares these words with the community in the fundraiser:. We are grateful for the prayers, and tremendous support was shown to...
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway sell-a-thon happening Friday
FOX26 News is proud to partner with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital again to bring you the Dream Home Giveaway. De Young Properties built the home in the DYP Crown Point Community in the area of Dakota and Armstrong Avenues in Fresno. The 2-story home is, a 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom...
