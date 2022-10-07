ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community meets to discuss proposal to gate Old Stage Road

By Maggy Wolanske
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The city of Colorado Springs met with community members at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High on Thursday night to go over the proposal of adding a gate to Old Stage Road.

The city hopes by adding an activated smart gate, it will make the road safer and protect the community from the reports of gun shots, illegal dumping, and fires.

Man found dead on Old Stage Road identified & suspect charged

During the meeting, community members took both sides and voiced the pros and cons on the addition of a gate.

Some resident shared the gate could help make the area safer as they live in fear from the amount of gun shots they hear. Others in the crowd said the gate would only limit access to recreational use like camping, shooting, hunting, and fishing.

For those who missed the meeting tonight, the PowerPoint is available to view online .

At the meeting, the city shared there is no official plans yet and they are taking into consideration the public’s concerns. There also is a survey that you can submit online to voice your opinion.

