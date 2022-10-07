Read full article on original website
Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living
The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
First Atlanta Pride event since 2019 sees huge crowds
ATLANTA — Thousands gathered at Piedmont Park on Saturday for the first Atlanta Pride in three years. After a pause for the pandemic, crowds were anxious to return to the celebration. “It feels amazing to be back and to be proud of who we are and just to be...
Doc B’s Restaurant + Bar coming to Perimeter Mall
The new location will be about 7,000 square feet. It will be the chain's 11th location.
Car blaze momentarily stops 2022 Atlanta Pride Parade
ATLANTA - Two people were able to escape injuries during Sunday's pride parade after their car caught fire along the route. The fire delayed Atlanta's first pride parade since 2019 for about a half hour while firefighters worked to put out the blaze. Thousands lined the streets of Midtown to...
Gilmer County orchards prepare for another busy Georgia Apple Festival
ELLIJAY, Ga. - Last year, a certain member of the Good Day Atlanta team was featured as Grand Marshal of the famed Apple Festival Parade. We’re not going to name names, but he’s handsome, talented, and the author of the article. So, of course, how could we turn...
Diner en Blanc Atlanta Hosts 4,000 Guests at Pemberton Place For 8th Annual Pop Up Picnic
On Saturday, Sept. 24, 4000 foodies, fashionistas and cultural enthusiasts gathered at Pemberton Place surrounded by the World of Coca-Cola, Georgia Aquarium and National Center for Civil & Human Rights for the 8th edition of Le Diner en Blanc- Atlanta. This year’s edition once again delivered for Atlanta’s best-heeled and...
Cobb County’s drive-through Fall Festival of Fun returns Oct. 22
MARIETTA — Cobb County’s drive-through Fall Festival of Fun returns Oct. 22. The festival will run from from 6 to 10 p.m. at Jim R. Miller Park at 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta. Attendees will drive through the area seeing decorated vehicles in the Fun Auto Zone while...
Red Carpet Rundown: Atlanta Premiere of ‘Kurios’ By Cirque Du Soleil
Cirque du Soleil KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities dazzled audiences in attendance at the opening night performance under the iconic White-and-Yellow Big Top at Atlantic Station on Thursday, October 6th. From Baby Tate to cast members of “Love is Blind”, Atlanta’s biggest personalities were in attendance. Celebrities included Cameron Hamilton, Lauren Speed, Matt Barnett and Amber Pike of “Love is Blind”; rapper Baby Tate; Will Buie Jr. (“Bunk’d”); Jacob Latimore (“The Chi”); Melissa Ponzio (“Chicago Fire”); and Ed Roland of the rock band Collective Soul.
50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)
Need to pinch a penny? Looking for free things to do in Atlanta, around the metro and in the mountains? We love how much there is to do affordably in our area. You are reading: Free things to do in atlanta for couples | 50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)
Music festival to cause road closures throughout Alpharetta over weekend
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Wire and Wood Music Festival is back in downtown Alpharetta this Friday and Saturday, bringing road closures to some of the more well-traveled areas in the city. One of the more notable closures for drivers will occur at a section of State Route 9 between...
The 12 Best Soul Food Restaurants in Atlanta
There are some rules you must understand if you’re to fully appreciate Atlanta’s rich soul food scene. For starters, macaroni and cheese is a vegetable. Next, if you order fried fish, you already know that’s a 10- to 15-minute wait. And lastly, the more crust the merrier when it comes to a proper peach cobbler serving. Need a refresher with these laws? No problem. The following comfort food institutions are happy to share their down-home culinary wisdom whenever you’re ready to learn.
Festivals of Speed
Https://www.awesomealpharetta.com/event/festivals-of-speed-atlanta-2021/. Join us on Sunday, October 9th for this epic car show! This exquisite motorsport display will showcase the world’s most exotic cars, motorcycles & luxury brands all placed for display on the elegant Boulevard at Avalon. Vintage and contemporary vehicles of all makes and models will be featured. Automotive designs by Lamborghini, Porsche, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Aston-Martin, Bentley, BMW, Mercedes, McLaren will all be onsite!
Death of ‘equestrian godmother’ sends shockwaves through Milton
BALL GROUND, Ga. — As an equestrian figurehead, Sunny Stevens will forever be a part of Milton’s rural heritage. Ruth Corinne “Sunny” Stevens, who passed away Oct. 2 at 75 years old, leaves behind a legacy. Deemed the region’s “equestrian godmother,” those in the horse community, and beyond, knew the native Atlantan and her steadfast attitude about training riders.
Summerhill’s Scene
Downtown Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood continues to add commercial and residential offerings. The 80-acre mixed-use project by Carter, in partnership with K. King & Co. and Healey Weatherholtz Properties, is south of Center Parc Stadium and anchored by Georgia State University, which plans to open this fall its multipurpose Convocation Center with an 8,000-seat arena.
At Home With Kenny Lattimore & Ryan Cameron
As we get ready to change seasons, the one constant that has been since the top of this year is Bermuda Bar ATL in Norcross! They bring the most incredible artists that have come through include 69 Boyz, Shai, & Ne-Yo just to name a few. This Friday, Ryan Cameron will be hosting at Bermuda […]
Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
No one is pretending like the new eight-month, multi-lane closure on I-285 both ways between Roswell Road (Exit 25) and ...
Where To Go On a Weekend Trip From Atlanta
If you’re interested in a weekend getaway, there are some great places for singles and families to travel near Atlanta, Georgia. If you want to book travel right now, the good news is that domestic fares are still relatively cheap. 5 Cheapish Travel Destinations In The South. This article...
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in America
This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
Restaurant And Other Food Service Inspection Scores In Cobb County: Friday September 30 – Thursday October 6￼
HILTON GARDEN INN – FOOD. !!TK – TK ELEVATOR – LEVEL 26 FINISHING KITCHEN. 1125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535. 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1003 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5770. Permit Type: FS. Last Inspection Score: 91. Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022. LA COCINA MEXICAN...
