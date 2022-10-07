Read full article on original website
Kat Comeback Sets Up Panther-Wildkat MSHSAA Softball Quarterfinal
King City scored their first run with two out in the 7th and scored the ultimate game winner in the 9th was the Wildkats defeated Platte Valley 2-1 Wednesday evening in the Class 1 Sectional Game held at the Tri-C Ball Park. The District 15 Champion Wildkats played from behind...
Kevin Lee Salmons
Farewell Services and Public Livestream for 62-year-old Kevin Lee Salmons of Savannah will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Green Valley Church, St. Joseph. Interment Bethel Cemetery, Cosby, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Challenge Air. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Dorothy “Earlene” Vaughn
Dorothy “Earlene” Vaughn, age 93, was born August 03, 1929, in rural Maysville, Missouri, the daughter of Ovid Earl and Emma R. (Rogers) Scurlock and passed away October 17, 2022. Earlene was a graduate of Maysville High School Class of 1947. On December 24, 1947, Earlene married the...
Kansas Man Hurt In Early Wednesday Clinton County Accident
An early morning accident today (Wednesday) in Clinton County has left a Kansas driver with minor injuries. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Bonner Springs, Kansas resident Dustin A. Cox was driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer northbound on Interstate 35 two miles south of Cameron at 6:50 A.M. today when his vehicle went off the east side of the roadway where it struck a Mo-Dot sign.
Sherry Lea Carmichael
Sherry Lea Carmichael, 56, of Pickering, MO, passed away unexpectedly at the Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville, on Monday, October 17, 2022. Sherry was born in Maryville, MO, on April 25, 1966, to Marvin Laverne and Margaret L. (Bridgewater) Lowrance. She was a lifelong resident of the area. Her mother preceded her in death, as well as her brother, Michael Lowrance, and her sister, Julia Louise Vogel.
Nodaway County Route 46 Nodaway River Bridge to Close
A project to replace the 89-year-old Nodaway River Bridge on Nodaway County Route 46 near Quitman is scheduled to begin soon. Contractors plan to close the bridge to all traffic on Tuesday, November 2nd. During the closure, the bridge will be replaced and guardrails will be updated. A box culvert...
Kansas Woman Seriously Injured in I-29 Crash Monday in Buchanan County
Two people suffered injuries in a Monday morning accident in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 10:53 Monday morning on southbound I-29, two miles north of Dearborn, as a dump truck driven by 33-year-old St. Joseph resident Daniel E. Roe sat stationary in the passing lane due to mowers up ahead.
John Paul Jones
John Paul Jones was born March 17, 1936, east of Denver, MO. His parents were Clifford and Merle Stanton Jones. John went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ October 17, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. John married the love of his life, Carolyn McNeese Jones, April...
Albany Driver Injured in Monday Morning Accident
WORTH COUNTY, MO – An Albany driver was hurt in an accident Monday morning south of Grant City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 23-year old Sebastian Sweat was driving a vehicle southbound on U.S. 169 and attempted to make a turn on Route M. He failed to negotiate the turn, went off the corner of the intersection, went down an embankment, and struck a ditch.
Community Invited to Discuss Upcoming Intersection Project in St. Joseph
Plans are underway for an intersection improvement project at Buchanan County U.S. Route 59, Route 752 and Route U in St. Joseph. The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a public information opportunity on Tuesday, November 1, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., at Hosea Elementary School at 6401 Gordon Avenue in St. Joseph.
Ronald A. Hays
Graveside service for 61-year-old Ronald A. Hays of Polo will be on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Cowgill Cemetery, Soo Line Dr, Cowgill, Missouri. Online condolences at stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Portion of Trenton Under Boil Advisory Today
A portion of Trenton is under a boil advisory today. Reports say Trenton Municipal Utilities issued the advisory after repairs of a water main. Residents on East 28th Street from Eighth Avenue to 4400 East 28th, Hunter Road from Lake Trenton Drive to East 28th, and Sportsman Road from East 28th to 2610 Sportsman Road are all impacted.
Excelsior Springs Man Injured in Ray County Crash Monday Evening
An Excelsior Springs man suffered injuries in a Ray County crash Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:04 Monday evening on westbound Highway 10 at Oak Street, as 56-year-old Ronald J. Lambert was stopped in traffic to turn. Troopers say a second westbound vehicle...
Meadville Man And Passenger Seriously Hurt in Sunday Night Accident
A Meadville man and his passenger were left with serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident Sunday evening in Platte County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 65-year-old Meadville resident Danny D. McIntyre was driving a 2011 Buick Enclave on Missouri Route 152 at the entrance ramp for I-435 at 7:35 P.M. when his vehicle went off the roadway and went airborne before striking an embankment.
Wichita Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Daviess County
(DAVIESS COUNTY, MO) – A Wichita, Kansas man was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant in Daviess County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol just after 12 P.M. they made the arrest of 22-year-old Willondja M. Jacques who was wanted on a Cooper County misdemeanor warrant for speeding.
Minnesota Woman Arrested In Clay County
A Minneapolis, Minnesota woman was arrested on a felony charge Monday morning in Clay County. According to the arrest report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Minneapolis resident Valerie R. Johnson was arrested at 10:10 A.M. Monday on a single charge of felony tampering. Johnson was booked into...
Livginston County Sheriff’s Office 10/15/2022 – Incidents, Arrests and MORE
September 16 at 9:19 a.m. LCSO was in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation. This resulted in the arrest of Sherry Gayle Ritchie, 33, Chillicothe on a Chillicothe Municipal arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on an ordinance violation of theft. The deputy observed item(s) used with methamphetamine and also seized other evidence. Ms. Ritchie was arrested for the alleged Possession of Methamphetamine and incarcerated. Ms. Ritchie has been charged in Livingston County Associate Court with alleged felony drug possession.
Margaret McKevit, Graceland University’s First Nursing Chair, Dies at 89
LAMONI, IA – Margaret McKevit, who served as Graceland University’s first chair of the Division of Nursing from 1968 to 1976 died on September 30th. McKevit was born in Independence and enrolled at Graceland in 1951, receiving her Associate of Arts in Nursing in 1955. She continued her education, receiving a Master of Science from the University of Colorado.
Stolen Vehicle Investigation in Mercer County Leads to Three Arrests
MERCER COUNTY, MO – An investigation by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office into a stolen vehicle in September has resulted in two St. Joseph residents charged with the theft of two vehicles and a Princeton woman with drug charges. A probable cause affidavit issued by the Sheriff’s Office...
